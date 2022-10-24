Read full article on original website
Election denialism and voter access on the ballot for Nevada Secretary of State race
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A state-level secretary of state race isn’t one to typically draw much fanfare, but after unproven claims of widespread voter fraud in the 2020 presidential election, the position has become front and center. Nevada’s Secretary of State (SOS) race features Democrat Cisco Aguilar against...
Unemployment rates in Nevada remain steady through summer months
Las Vegas (KSNV) — A new September economic report released Tuesday saw Nevada's unemployment rate remain steady for the third straight month. According to the Nevada Department of Employment, Training, and Rehabilitation (DETR), the state's seasonally adjusted unemployment rate was 4.4% in September 2022, unchanged from July and August.
Rise in domestic violence cases in the valley
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Southern Nevada is facing a domestic violence epidemic. SafeNest CEO, Liz Orthenburger, says in the last three weeks her nonprofit has noticed a slight downturn in calls for help, but an uptick in homicides. “Domestic violence is happening in the same proportions as it was...
143 citations issued by police for crosswalk enforcement event
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Multiple law enforcement agencies handed out more than 100 citations to drivers who didn’t stop for the bright yellow chicken crossing the road in front of Spring Valley High School on Friday. Officers held the enforcement event to promote pedestrian safety ahead of Halloween.
Man pleads guilty to $4.2 million fraud over Las Vegas 'Magic Mike' show
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A Rhode Island man has pleaded guilty to charges stemming from a scheme that defrauded $4.2 million out of people looking to invest in a "Magic Mike" show in Las Vegas. John Santilli Jr. pleaded on Thursday to a count of securities fraud and a...
Nevada casinos set 19th straight month for $1 billion gaming win
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Nevada casinos continued their winning ways in September. Nonrestricted gaming licensees in the state posted a win revenue of $1.25 billion last month, according to figures from the Nevada Gaming Control Board. It's the 19th consecutive month that casinos have surpassed at least $1 billion...
Human skeletal remains found in Lake Mead during dive team search
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A dive team recovered skeletal remains from Lake Mead last week, the latest set of remains recovered from the man-made reservoir in recent months. A concession dive operator found what appeared to be a human bone in the Callville Bay area while diving on Monday, Oct. 17, a National Park Service spokesperson said via email.
