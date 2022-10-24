ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Unemployment rates in Nevada remain steady through summer months

Las Vegas (KSNV) — A new September economic report released Tuesday saw Nevada's unemployment rate remain steady for the third straight month. According to the Nevada Department of Employment, Training, and Rehabilitation (DETR), the state's seasonally adjusted unemployment rate was 4.4% in September 2022, unchanged from July and August.
Rise in domestic violence cases in the valley

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Southern Nevada is facing a domestic violence epidemic. SafeNest CEO, Liz Orthenburger, says in the last three weeks her nonprofit has noticed a slight downturn in calls for help, but an uptick in homicides. “Domestic violence is happening in the same proportions as it was...
143 citations issued by police for crosswalk enforcement event

Las Vegas (KSNV) — Multiple law enforcement agencies handed out more than 100 citations to drivers who didn’t stop for the bright yellow chicken crossing the road in front of Spring Valley High School on Friday. Officers held the enforcement event to promote pedestrian safety ahead of Halloween.
Nevada casinos set 19th straight month for $1 billion gaming win

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Nevada casinos continued their winning ways in September. Nonrestricted gaming licensees in the state posted a win revenue of $1.25 billion last month, according to figures from the Nevada Gaming Control Board. It's the 19th consecutive month that casinos have surpassed at least $1 billion...
Human skeletal remains found in Lake Mead during dive team search

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A dive team recovered skeletal remains from Lake Mead last week, the latest set of remains recovered from the man-made reservoir in recent months. A concession dive operator found what appeared to be a human bone in the Callville Bay area while diving on Monday, Oct. 17, a National Park Service spokesperson said via email.
