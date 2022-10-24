Read full article on original website
PHOTOS: Brick spoils Brick Memorial’s playoff hopes with rivalry victory
The Brick Township High School football team had already been eliminated from playoff contention entering Saturday's game, but with archrival Brick Memorial heading to Keller Memorial Field, the Dragons still had plenty to play for. Senior quarterback AJ Grygiel ran for two touchdowns and tossed another to senior tight end...
