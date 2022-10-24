Read full article on original website
Related
wucardinals.com
Women’s Soccer Falls to West Virginia Wesleyan Setting Up Big Saturday Matchup
Buckhannon, W. Va. - On Saturday, the Wheeling University Women's Soccer (5-11-1, 5-9-1) entered play with hopes of clinching their first ever MEC playoff berth. However, that will have to wait another game as the Cardinals fell to West Virginia Wesleyan 5-2. Wheeling got the lead early but they were unable to stop the high-powered Bobcats offense, as they set up a big showdown in "The Battle for Wheeling" this Saturday..
wucardinals.com
Wheeling Volleyball One of 10 Teams Under Consideration in Week One of Atlantic Regional Rankings
Wheeling, W. Va. - With the regular season winding down, the NCAA Division II Atlantic Region released their first Volleyball rankings of the 2022-23 season. New for this season, the first Regional Rankings list the top 10 teams under consideration for the Regional Rankings in alphabetical order. The Wheeling University Volleyball team was listed as one of these teams under consideration and was one of four teams from the Mountain East Conference (MEC) listed.
wucardinals.com
Offense Hits Strong as Volleyball Takes Down Frostburg State 3-0
Frostburg, MD. – As the regular season comes down to its final two weeks, the Wheeling University Volleyball team (19-7, 12-1) looked to keep momentum on their side. Their offense took the lead, with four Cardinals finishing with double digit kills as Wheeling beat Frostburg State 3-0 in Frostburg, Maryland. The Cardinals move to 12-1 in conference play and keep pace with Charleston, who also moves to 12-1, in the race to host the Mountain East Conference (MEC) Championship Tournament.
wucardinals.com
Wheeling Rugby Jumps Two Places in Weekly NCR DI Coaches Poll
Wheeling, W. Va. - On Tuesday night, National Collegiate Rugby (NCR) released their weekly NCR DI Coache's Poll and the Wheeling University Rugby team continued to climb the ladder. They jumped four spots from last week's rankings and moved into the top 15 in the country, finishing #12. They picked up a big win over Adrian College this past Saturday 43-16 that helped clinch them a spot in the Big Rivers Rugby Conference (BRRC) playoffs as they play for a chance to get into the NCR 15's playoffs, which start the following week.
wucardinals.com
Women’s Soccer Looks to Seal Playoff Fate with Road Matchup at West Virginia Wesleyan
Wheeling, W. Va. - So far this fall athletics season, three teams have secured their spot in either the Mountain East Conference (MEC) or National Collegiate Rugby (NCR) playoffs. On Wednesday, the Wheeling University Women's Soccer team (5-10-1, 5-8-1) will try to clinch their spot in the MEC playoffs on the road when they battle West Virginia Wesleyan at 4 PM. The Cardinals need a win and a West Liberty loss to Davis & Elkins to clinch their first-ever MEC Playoff berth.
wucardinals.com
Mandal/Davis Take Home Cardinals High Flyer of the Week Awards After Big Showings
Wheeling, W. Va. - Playoff races are coming down to the wire for the Wheeling University Athletic department, with three teams already clinching their spot in this year's tournament. As we head into the final week of October, the Wheeling University Athletic Department announced their weekly Cardinal High Flyer of the Week Award winners on Tuesday. Wheeling University Women's Swimmer Meredith Mandal earns the Women's High Flyer of the Week Award while a record setting performance earns Javon Davis the Male High Flyer of the Week Honor.
voiceofmotown.com
Clues That Hugh Freeze Could Be Headed to West Virginia
Morgantown, West Virginia – Rumors of Hugh Freeze being the possible replacement for Neal Brown if/when he is fired as the head coach of the Mountaineers are now gaining traction. Freeze, 52, is the current head coach at Liberty, where he has compiled a 33-12 record in his 4th...
voiceofmotown.com
The Case for Jimbo Fisher Coming Home
Morgantown, West Virginia – Back in early September, Jimbo Fisher said three words that gave long-suffering West Virginia fans real hope: “Home is home.”. Fisher, 56, is originally from Clarksburg, West Virginia and when asked if he would ever consider returning to coach the Mountaineers later in his career, Fisher said the following: “You don’t ever say never in this business. Home is home. I love West Virginia and it’s very near and dear to my heart. I love them and have always rooted for them my whole life. You never say never in this business where it takes you. I’m happy where I’m at and I love where I’m at, but home is home.”
Bomb threat called at Tucker County High School
Tucker County High School is now on a code green following a bomb threat on Wednesday.
Be ready for these 2 upcoming sobriety checkpoints in north central West Virginia
The West Virginia State Police announced that there will be a sobriety checkpoint in Barbour County next week.
WDTV
WVSP schedules sobriety checkpoint in Preston County
PRESTON COUNTY, W.Va (WDTV) - The West Virginia State Police is planning a sobriety checkpoint in Preston County. The checkpoint will be on WV Route 7 between Kingwood and Masontown on Friday, Nov. 11 from 6 p.m. to midnight. State Police said the checkpoint will be conducted in an effort...
West Virginia is home to a cat litter plant
MARTINSBURG, W.Va. (AP) — Clorox has opened a new West Virginia cat litter plant that is expected to create more than 100 new jobs. The company says the Martinsburg facility officially opened on Friday, with plans to bring $190 million into the local economy. The facility is in a West Virginia Eastern Panhandle community that […]
West Virginia Governor to visit Northern West Virginia Tuesday
West Virginia Governor Jim Justice will be making stops in Northern West Virginia on Tuesday. The Governor will start in Moundsville at 11:00 a.m and will be joined by West Virginia Secretary of Revenue Dave Hardy and Babydog to discuss the Governor’s proposal to reduce West Virginia’s Personal Income Tax, and his opposition to Amendment 2. […]
89-year-old motorcyclist dies in West Virginia after Maryland wreck
A motorcyclist died in West Virginia on Friday after he was in a two-vehicle collision in Garrett County, Maryland State Police announced.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Six new COVID deaths reported in West Virginia
CHARLESTON — Six more people have been confirmed dead from the COVID-19 coronavirus since Friday, including a resident of Roane County, the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources announced Monday. The department reported the deaths of an 87-year-old man from Roane County, a 76-year-old woman from Raleigh...
Metro News
Work underway on US Route 522 Bypass near Berkeley Springs
BERKELEY SPRINGS, W.Va. — Work is underway on the U.S. Route 522 Bypass near Berkeley Springs in Morgan County. “It’s underway,” former Delegate Daryl Cowles told the Panhandle News Network Tuesday. “Bulldozers are pushing dirt, clearing land and making the path for a four-lane bypass.”. Cowles,...
SEE IT: West Virginia family decorates their yard with 239 Halloween inflatables
Ask yourself, how many inflatables is too many? 20? 100? Well for these three families, 239 inflatables still doesn't satisfy their appetite for Halloween decor. Yup, you read that right. 239 Halloween inflatables. The most inflatables you've ever seen in one place, probably.
Train Drives Over Man Laying On Tracks In Western Pennsylvania: Coroner
A 29-year-old man has died in what authorities call a "train/pedestrian incident," on Oct. 25. William T. Taylor Jr., was "lying within the gauge of the Radebaugh Subdivision Track near Mile Post: R13" when a Carload Express, Inc. train was traveling south in East Huntingdon Township at at 10:54 p.m., according to a release by Westmoreland County Coroner, Timothy Carson.
theriver953.com
VSP investigate a fatal accident in Frederick County
Virginia State Police (VSP) continue to investigate a fatal single vehicle accident in Frederick County. A 2002 Jeep Grand Cherokee was traveling south on Back Mountain Road near Mountain Falls Boulevard when it crossed the solid yellow centerline ran off the left side of the road and collided with a fence and tree before turning over.
4 taken to hospital after crash in Somerset County
SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Two people were flown and two people were driven to the hospital following a single-vehicle crash with entrapment in Shade Township Monday. The crash occurred at the 700 block of Monument Road around 7 p.m. on Oct. 24, according to Somerset County 911. State police said the driver of the […]
Comments / 0