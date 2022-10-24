Milner Library has recently expanded The Vidette Digital Archives to include full-text access to the 1980s issues. Standing as Illinois State University’s student-led news source for more than 100 years, The Vidette has captured significant historical events, both on and off campus, and its columnists’ perspectives of them across its many issues. Past issues have long been preserved in paper and on microfilm, but in an effort to increase accessibility, Milner Library decided to begin digitizing the many issues and establish an online repository.

