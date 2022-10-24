Read full article on original website
Related
illinoisstate.edu
Play of Color exhibition at Lois Jett Historic Costume Collection gallery
The Lois Jett Historic Costume Collection (LJHCC) in the Department of Family and Consumer Sciences at Illinois State University invites the public to the collection’s new exhibition, Play of Color, running through February 10, 2023. Play of Color showcases 15 ensembles from the 20th century that range in style,...
illinoisstate.edu
New addition to The Vidette Digital Archives commemorates the 1980s
Milner Library has recently expanded The Vidette Digital Archives to include full-text access to the 1980s issues. Standing as Illinois State University’s student-led news source for more than 100 years, The Vidette has captured significant historical events, both on and off campus, and its columnists’ perspectives of them across its many issues. Past issues have long been preserved in paper and on microfilm, but in an effort to increase accessibility, Milner Library decided to begin digitizing the many issues and establish an online repository.
illinoisstate.edu
Queer Coalition Lunch ‘n Learn to focus on queering natural spaces
The next Queer Coalition Lunch ‘n Learn will be from noon-1 p.m. Monday, November 14, at Illinois State University’s Multicultural Center. The focus will be queering natural spaces. Dr. Eric Godoy will lead the discussion. An asistant professor of philosophy at Illinois State, Godby teaches in the areas...
illinoisstate.edu
Research and Honors, November 1, 2022
Several Illinois State University faculty and staff were nominated for the YWCA McLean County Women of Distinction awards, which honor women who are trailblazers in their professions, and pathfinders for social justice. Nominees included Victoria Harris, ENG emerita; Angell Howard, Division of Student Affairs; Rocío Rivadeneyra, College of Arts and Sciences dean’s office; Elisabeth Reed, Office of Sustainability; and Diane Zosky, College of Arts and Sciences dean’s office.
illinoisstate.edu
A ‘horror’ific experience: Psychology professor analyzes, teaches about the horror movie genre
From a young age, senior psychology major Madi Henness loved scary movies. She and her friends would watch Coraline and anything by Tim Burton. “I liked the adrenaline rush horror gives you,” Henness said. “And now as a young adult, I love true crime and reading horror books.”
illinoisstate.edu
CSD student awarded FIREbird research grant
Kassidy Hansen, a senior in communication sciences and disorders, was recently awarded the FIREbird Research Grant through the Illinois State University’s Office of Student Research. This grant supports Hansen’s research project titled, Phonological Awareness in Action: A Case Study. Her project focuses on supporting a young student’s early literacy development through structured and systematic phonological awareness and word decoding interventions.
illinoisstate.edu
Center for Civic Engagement encourages voter registration, education, and turnout for November 8 election
With Election Day approaching on Tuesday, November 8, staff at the Center for Civic Engagement are striving to expand voting engagement efforts on Illinois State University’s campus this fall. Harriet Steinbach, assistant director for the Center for Civic Engagement (CCE), and Joshua Crockett, graduate assistant for civic education and...
Comments / 0