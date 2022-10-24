NBA Power Rankings: Celtics off to fast start while Jazz surprise early

Photo by Megan Briggs/Getty Images

The first week of the 2022-23 season is in the books, and the early games have offered plenty of surprises and question marks for teams around the NBA.

The two teams from the NBA Finals last year, the Golden State Warriors and Boston Celtics, have gotten off to quick starts, while other playoff teams are still waiting to get going. Elsewhere, the Utah Jazz (3-0) have emerged as perhaps the biggest surprise to this point.

The incoming rookie class has also made some noise, as well. From top pick Paolo Banchero down to Jaden Ivey and Bennedict Mathurin, there have been some great performances already from some of the top up-and-coming players.

To make further sense of it all, Rookie Wire took a look at the NBA and ranked each team from worst to first. We come back each week and provide our latest assessment of the best teams and those that are rising.

Houston Rockets (0-3)

Preseason Rank: 28

The Rockets may be winless to this point, but Jalen Green is firmly stepping into that No. 1 option for the team as the second pick last year. He put up 33 points on Friday in a fun back-and-forth with Ja Morant the Grizzlies at home.

Oklahoma City Thunder (0-3)

Preseason Rank: 30

The Thunder nearly pulled off a huge upset over the Timberwolves on opening night and have since had a few more close losses. They look like a team that is going to compete hard and find themselves around late in games. As is the case with most young teams, putting it together for all 48 minutes will be key this season.

Orlando Magic (0-3)

Preseason Rank: 26

Paolo Banchero is 100% that dude. He put up his third-straight 20-point game on Friday to become the fourth No. 1 pick to reach that mark in his first three games. He has emerged as a key player for the Magic already and has shown that the Rookie of the Year award may be his to lose.

Sacramento Kings (0-3)

Preseason Rank: 25

The Kings have been competitive during their three losses and appear to be just a few tweaks away from challenging teams. Keegan Murray missed the season opener but is averaging 17.5 points, 4.5 rebounds and one block on 54.2% shooting from the field in his first two games.

Detroit Pistons (1-2)

Preseason Rank: 22

The Pistons defeated the Magic on opening night and have since dropped two in a row. The team looks poised to take a step forward this season, though, based on its early showing. Jaden Ivey looks to be transitioning well while Jalen Duren is going to impress in spurts this year. Cade Cunningham is also off to a great start in Year 2.

Indiana Pacers (1-2)

Preseason Rank: 27

Indiana is 1-2 on paper but looks like a team that will have a chance to win more this season. Tyrese Haliburton is off to a tremendous start, while rookie Bennedict Mathurin is lighting it up early. His 72 total points are the most by any rookie through his first three games since 1995.

San Antonio Spurs (2-1)

Preseason Rank: 29

The Spurs, who are thought to be one of the teams looking to tank this year, are one of the early surprises after posting a 2-1 record. Beating the 76ers was certainly unforeseen, but when you hold a 40-10 advantage in bench scoring and shoot 42.1% from 3-point range, you generally have a good chance to win. Overall, though, the team is getting good production up and down the roster with multiple players stepping up each night.

Los Angeles Lakers (0-3)

Preseason Rank: 19

LeBron James is playing well in Year 20, but the Lakers are struggling in a lot of other areas. They are 25th in field goals (38 per game) and last in field-goal percentage (40.7), 3-pointers (8.3), 3-point percentage (21.2) and offensive rating (97.2). Still, they are second in defense so that is one area they can build on. The team plays the Nuggets twice and the Timberwolves once this week so we’ll see if it can get back on track.

Charlotte Hornets (2-1)

Preseason Rank: 24

Charlotte is staying afloat without LaMelo Ball to start this season after winning two out of its first three games. A different player has stepped up each night and led the team scoring, with Kelly Oubre Jr. the latest to do so with 24 points on Sunday in a win over the Hawks.

New York Knicks (1-1)

Preseason Rank: 21

The Knicks fell on opening night to the Grizzlies in overtime but bounced back to beat the Pistons by 24 points on Friday. With just two games on tape, it is hard to get a grip on this Knicks team but they could be on the rise in the East. Newcomer Jalen Brunson is off to a strong start, averaging 16 points, 7.5 assists and four rebounds.

Chicago Bulls (1-2)

Preseason Rank: 15

DeMar DeRozan is off to another great start this season, but the Bulls are just 1-2. The effort has been inconsistent to this point and the offense has largely underperformed. Of course, the team is just three games in so their issues could be an anomaly.

Utah Jazz (3-0)

Preseason Rank: 23

Hands down, the Jazz are the biggest surprise in the NBA through the first week of action. They were a team many were unsure about entering the season after reshaping the roster over the summer. However, the group is fun to watch and gives 110% effort every play. This start likely won’t be sustainable, but tune in to watch them on League Pass if you get the opportunity.

Toronto Raptors (1-2)

Preseason Rank: 14

The Raptors are 1-2 to start the year but could easily be 3-0 had a few plays gone in their favor. Pascal Siakam is off to a great start but the team is struggling to receive consistent scoring from its second unit. Added to that is the injury to Scottie Barnes so it will be worth monitoring if he will miss any time because of it.

Washington Wizards (2-1)

Preseason Rank: 20

Washington suffered its first loss on Sunday to the Cavaliers in overtime. Bradley Beal and Kyle Kuzma have formed a strong 1-2 duo, while Kristaps Porzingis and Rui Hachimura are off to strong starts, as well. They will be tested later this week with Boston and two games against Philadelphia so we should know just how good they are after that run.

Portland Trail Blazers (3-0)

Preseason Rank: 18

The Trail Blazers are 3-0 out of the gate and appear to be on the verge of a playoff-caliber season. Damian Lillard was named the Western Conference Player of the Week after coming off back-to-back 41-point performances. Their offseason addition of Jerami Grant has also been key in the early going. They have a couple of tough matchups with the Nuggets and Heat to begin the week but end it with the Rockets.

Atlanta Hawks (2-1)

Preseason Rank: 17

The Hawks posted wins over the Rockets and Magic but followed them up with a loss to the Hornets. We’re not quite sure what to expect from them this season but should know more after their upcoming five-game East Coast road trip.

Dallas Mavericks (1-1)

Preseason Rank: 12

Dallas should be 2-0 but gave up a 22-point lead to the Suns on opening night in a rematch of the Western Conference semifinals last year. Luka Doncic looks to be in top form already, scoring 67 points over the Mavs’ first two games. They have New Orleans and Brooklyn to start the week but things look easier with Oklahoma City and Orlando to follow.

Miami Heat (1-2)

Preseason Rank: 10

The Heat are 1-2 after losing to the Bulls without Zach LaVine and the Celtics. They beat the Raptors on Sunday and will face them again on Monday ahead of a three-game West Coast road trip (Portland, Golden State, Sacramento). We would never bet against the Heat, though, so expect things to turn around sooner rather than later.

Cleveland Cavaliers (2-1)

Preseason Rank: 13

The addition of Donovan Mitchell is paying off early as the three-time NBA All-Star has scored at least 30 points in each of his first three games with the Cavaliers. They have the Magic next on Wednesday and will have a tough test against the Celtics on Friday. We’re curious to see how they fare against an elite team like Boston.

New Orleans Pelicans (2-1)

Preseason Rank: 16

The Pelicans didn’t trail once over their first two games prior to losing to the surprising Jazz on Sunday. Zion Williamson is having a great return in the early going while Brandon Ingram and CJ McCollum have also had great starts. We’ll need to check the hip injury to Williamson, but the Pelicans are looking legit in the early going.

Philadelphia 76ers (0-3)

Preseason Rank: 7

Who had the Sixers starting off 0-3? The slow start has been arguably the biggest surprise over the first week of the season. They are not playing at the pace they’d like to and have struggled to shoot from beyond the arc, ranking 25th in 3-point percentage. However, the team is staying patient through the early woes and believes things will turn around. If they don’t, Doc Rivers could find himself on the hot seat.

Minnesota Timberwolves (2-1)

Preseason Rank: 11

The Timberwolves have taken care of the Thunder for their two wins, but lost to the Jazz on Friday. Due to an odd scheduling quirk, they will face the Spurs three times this week and the Lakers once. With some winnable games there, the Timberwolves could get off to a quick start this season.

Brooklyn Nets (1-1)

Preseason Rank: 6

After a 1-1 start, patience might be key with this Nets team. It could take several games for their Big 3 to start clicking, as evidenced by their first two games. They played much better in their win over the Raptors than in the season-opening loss, and they will definitely need to channel that this week with Memphis, Milwaukee and Dallas looming.

Denver Nuggets (2-1)

Preseason Rank: 9

The Nuggets bounced back after an opening-night loss to the Jazz by beating the Warriors and Thunder. Nikola Jokic is playing like the two-time reigning MVP, while Jamal Murray and Michael Porter Jr. have been nice additions to the roster. It may take time for the team to reach their full potential as Murray and Porter acclimate themselves again, but the Nuggets should be a serious threat this year.

Memphis Grizzlies (2-1)

Preseason Rank: 4

The Grizzlies may be 2-1 but have only beaten the Knicks (in overtime) and Rockets. They were smoked by the Mavericks on Saturday after trailing by as many as 42 points. Ja Morant has been electric, though, and is proving himself as perhaps a top-five player in the league. The Grizzlies have the Nets on Monday before beginning a four-game road trip out west so we’ll see if they can build some positive momentum.

Los Angeles Clippers (2-1)

Preseason Rank: 3

The Clippers are not quite back to full strength with the team easing Kawhi Leonard back into action. Until then, it is the Paul George show in Hollywood and the seven-time NBA All-Star is performing as such. He is averaging 23.7 points, 7.7 rebounds, 4.7 assists and two steals so far, and already has a 40-point game. It may be some time before we see the Clippers reach their full potential but they should be a dangerous team once that happens.

Phoenix Suns (2-1)

Preseason Rank: 5

The Suns did a masterful job of overcoming a 22-point deficit to the Mavericks on opening night. They lost two nights later in overtime to the Trail Blazers but posted a quality win over the Clippers on Sunday. After an eventful offseason, the Suns have seemingly put aside any off-the-court distractions and look to be once again a contender in the West.

Milwaukee Bucks (2-0)

Preseason Rank: 2

Giannis Antetokounmpo looks to already be in mid-season form after totaling 65 points through the Bucks‘ first two games. The team will be without Khris Middleton (wrist) and Pat Connaughton (calf) to start the season but should have the necessary depth to weather the storm in the meantime.

Boston Celtics (3-0)

Preseason Rank: 8

We were rather low on the Celtics entering the season given their head coaching situation but, through their first three games, it is clear that likely won’t be an issue this year. They posted two quality wins over the 76ers and Heat and pulled away late to beat the Magic on Saturday behind a 40-point effort from Jayson Tatum, who was named the Eastern Conference Player of the Week. Boston should absolutely be a title favorite once again this year.

Golden State Warriors (2-1)

Preseason Rank: 1

Despite a loss to the Nuggets, the Warriors look to be picking up where they left off as defending champions. Stephen Curry is playing like, well, Stephen Curry. James Poole has seemingly put the drama with Draymond Green behind him and there appears to be no lingering issues with the team there on the court. The Warriors have six out of their next seven on the road, including a six-game East Coast trip, so they will be tested early.

