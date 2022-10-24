Read full article on original website
We Devoured the Z-eriously Great Burgers at Zesto in West Columbia, SC, Along With a Creamy Butterscotch Milkshake
This Suburb Was Named the Best Place To Live in South Carolina
Popular off-price retail opening another new store location in South Carolina
Four South Carolina Towns Made the Top 30 Best Weekend Getaways in the South
DDSN Celebrates National Disability Employment Awareness Month: Cierra Walker
experiencecolumbiasc.com
Tried and True: Long-Standing Businesses in Columbia SC
It’s no secret that Columbia, SC is a city on the rise, and tourists from all over are traveling to see what the hype is all about. New restaurants and breweries, hotel properties and more are consistently popping up all over town, but that’s not all that entices visitors to book a trip to the Heart of SC. In addition to checking out what’s new and noteworthy, travelers are choosing Columbia to experience the city’s institutions – businesses that have stood the test of time and stolen the hearts (and loyalty) of locals and visitors alike. So let’s get back to our roots and celebrate these establishments that helped pave the way for the Columbia you see today.
Sewing classes offered for kids in West Columbia
WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. — A West Columbia tailor wants to reinforce home economics skills. Brianna Etheridge owns Bri L. Designs and Alterations, a design and alterations shop along Meeting Street and has for the past year. It's just her and one other helper working the shop. She's asked around...
thetigercu.com
State Fair provides fall fun for all
Held near Williams Brice Stadium in the capital city from Oct. 12 to Oct. 23, the South Carolina State Fair provided an array of different activities for all sorts of audiences. Once inside the fair, patrons were greeted by live music and a colorful display of rides, surrounded by food...
getnews.info
Artificial Grass Installed for Rapid Shelter in Columbia, SC
COLUMBIA, S.C. – With Winter coming, the City of Columbia has brought on Purfect Turf to provide artificial grass that the tiny homes will sit upon for the homeless. The team from Purfect Turf installed artificial grass on-site that is there to provide a safe and clean base for the tiny homes. Having an artificial lawn installed will not only provide a great-looking aesthetic to the Rapid Shelter site but also a very low maintenance and clean place to walk on.
Columbia Star
Are Airbnb and other short term rentals ruining Columbia’s neighborhoods?
That is the implied message of a headline article in The State newspaper October 5, 2022, “Columbia drafts policy to cap Airbnbs, short term rentals.” To be honest, such backward thinking by so called “Columbia Leaders” shouldn’t be surprising to anybody at this point. Columbia has been in a relative economic coma for the last 20 years or so, and to see “leadership” fight every advance in the free world, while disappointing, is certainly no longer surprising. The interesting point is that there really isn’t a sound argument detailing why the city needs to regulate, cap, or even monitor short term rentals any more than they do long term rentals. But, let’s examine the situation from an independent viewpoint.
Take a look inside Columbia's new homeless shelter
COLUMBIA, S.C. — On Wednesday afternoon Columbia city leaders arrived at the former inclement weather shelter to give updates on what is being called Rapid Shelter Columbia. According to the city, 50 units, each 64 square foot, are being constructed and will house chronically homeless individuals. Each unit has...
abccolumbia.com
Worker killed at Columbia Pepsi Bottling plant
Columbia, S.C. (WOLO)– An employee at the Columbia Pepsi Bottling facility has died. A spokesperson for PepsiCo sent the following statement to ABC Columbia News, “We are deeply saddened to confirm the passing of one of our colleagues at our Columbia, SC facility. We have been working closely with law enforcement and local officials regarding the matter, as the safety and well-being of our employees is our top priority. Our deepest condolences are with the family members and loved ones of the individual who has passed.”
abccolumbia.com
“Black is a Rainbow Color” removed from school libraries,classrooms pending review
Lexington Co., S.C. (WOLO)– According to a statement released by Lexington-Richland School Dist. 5 the children’s book “Black is a Rainbow Color” has been removed from school libraries following a formal challenge. A district spokesperson for the district released the following statement to ABC Columbia News,...
Columbia Star
Happy 21st Birthday
Happy birthday to Jahi Redemption Pusha October 20, 2022. Jahi is the only child of Folami Femi Geter, owner of A Peace of Soul, and the only grandchild of Henrietta Geter, owner of HB Geter Inclusive Group Travel. He is also the only grandchild of King, owner of a chain of African stores in Columbia and Greenwood. Jahi is a 2019 graduate of Irmo High School and attended USC Aiken. He is presently the manager of A Peace of Soul. His hobbies are football, reading, and basketbal l . He is very patient and kind and is teaching his Granna computer skills. Jahi loves his family.
abccolumbia.com
Carolina Classic Hair and Fashion Show rips the runway this Sunday!
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Get ready for an event that will rip the runway in the Midlands this Sunday!. The Carolina Classic Hair and Fashion Show will be at the Columbia Metropolitan Convention Center. Doors open at Noon, with the fashion show starting at 2 p.m. and the barber...
wach.com
SC OSHA investigating industrial accident death at Pepsi Bottling warehouse in Columbia
COLUMBIA, SC — A woman is dead and OSHA is investigating after an industrial accident at the Pepsi Bottling Group warehouse in Columbia. According to the incident report from Columbia Police, the woman was operating a forklift machine just before midnight Monday when she collided with a storage shelf.
abccolumbia.com
Jeffrey Dahmer Halloween costumes pulled by Ebay
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)—We’re just five days away from Halloween and if you’re still shopping for a costume, there’s one in particular you probably won’t be able to find this year. ABC’s Lara Spencer has the story.
abccolumbia.com
Krispy Kreme offers sweet Halloween treat
Columbia, SC (WOLO) — Krispy Kreme is unveiling some spooky treats for the holiday season. now through the 31st you can trick or treat yourself to a dozen Halloween themed donuts or a their scary good drink chiller. All you have is show up to any participating Krispy Kreme store with your sweet tooth and your spooky spirit.
columbiabusinessreport.com
Home2 Suites by Hilton opens in Blythewood
An 88-room Home2 Suites by Hilton is the latest entry in the growing hotel market in Blythewood in northeast Richland County. The new property at 92 Creech Road has already been open to guests and will hold a grand opening event Thursday. Launched in 2009, Home2 Suites is an all-suite,...
USC Gamecock
PHOTOS: Moments from the 2022 South Carolina State Fair
The South Carolina State Fair is a 12-day event hosted by the State Agricultural and Mechanical Society of South Carolina. The fair features a variety of rides, games and food for patrons to enjoy. This year’s SC State Fair arrived in Columbia on Oct. 12 and closed on Oct. 22, 2022. Photos captured by Calista Pushman | The Daily Gamecock and Xavier Martin | The Daily Gamecock.
WIS-TV
$500K for Fairfield County downtown revitalization
Watch WIS News 10 at 7 p.m. Monday through Friday. Watch WIS News 10 at 6 p.m. Monday through Friday. Watch WIS News 10 at 6 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Residents react to coyote and fox sightings
COLUMBIA, S.C. — The sightings of coyotes and foxes are increasing as we approach colder weather in South Carolina. This has some residents in Blythewood worried about their pets. According to the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources, coyotes were first introduced to South Carolina illegally by hunters in...
WIS-TV
WATCH: Columbia holds update on Rapid Shelter, project to launch in November
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The City of Columbia is holding an update about the Rapid Shelter construction project. The update comes after the city announced the hiring of a Director of Homeless Services and a Homeless Services Project Manager. The project is aimed at creating small single unit dwellings to...
abccolumbia.com
Clorox recalls 37 million bottles of Pine-Sol
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— If you have Pine-Sol under your sink, listen up!. Clorox is recalling 37 million bottles of Pine-Sol that might have bacteria that could hurt people with compromised immune systems or people with external medical devices. There aren’t any reports of people getting sick but eight different...
columbiabusinessreport.com
New luxury apartment community coming to West Columbia
A 312-unit luxury garden apartment community is underway on Sunset Boulevard in West Columbia. The 38-acre development will feature one, two and three-bedroom apartments, some with direct access to garages, according to a news release. Other amenities include a clubhouse, co-working space, resort-style swimming pool, community pavilion, outdoor kitchen, pet spa and a pet park.
