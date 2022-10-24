Read full article on original website
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Governor Cooper appoints several Cape Fear residents to NC Boards, Commissions
RALEIGH, NC (WWAY) — Governor Cooper has announced the appointments of several Cape Fear residents to North Carolina Boards and Commissions. Shemeka D. Stokes of Hampstead has been named to the North Carolina Council on Sickle Cell Syndrome. Stokes is the mother of a child with Sickle Cell Disease and is an advocate for children with Sickle Cell Disease.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Wilmington awarded $3.25 million in grants for transportation safety, amenity improvements
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The Wilmington Urban Area Metropolitan Planning Organization (WMPO) has awarded more than $3 million for transportation projects around the area. The decision came after a regularly scheduled meeting on Wednesday, awarding funds to six different projects:. New Hanover County, Monkey Junction Pedestrian Improvements Project –...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Grand opening held today for Communities in Schools and Trauma Institute CTI
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A grand opening was held today for the new and improved headquarters for the Communities in Schools of Cape Fear (CIS). The move to the new location not only brought more space for the organization, but it brought them closer to New Hanover High School, which is one of the schools that they serve. It is also only two blocks away from the CIS’s youth center, WIRE.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Southeastern Community College receives $374,500 for development of greenhouse
WHITEVILLE, NC (WWAY) — The North Carolina Tobacco Trust Fund Commission has awarded Southeastern Community College $374,500 for the development of a greenhouse that will support their agriculture program. The state-of-the art structure will make way for advancing agriculture, horticulture, and animal science research, according to a press release.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Brunswick County Association of Realtors gives back to community
SHALLOTTE, NC (WWAY)– Over one hundred realtors in Brunswick County took time out of their work day on Tuesday to give back to the community. The Brunswick County Association of Realtors hosted a ‘Feed the Funnel Party’ at their office in Shallotte. 150 Brunswick County realtors split...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Wave Transit adds bus stop at YWCA, making access to help easier
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Access to services at the YWCA has never been easier thanks to a new Wave Transit bus stop. The stop is located in front of the Wilmington YWCA on College Road. “Wave Transit is excited to partner with the YWCA Lower Cape Fear,” Wave Transit...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Oasis NC hosts haunted house put on by Wilmington students with autism
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Oasis NC and SEA Academy hosted their annual haunted house event Thursday that featured two haunted houses, and a haunted trail. The ideas, decorations, and spooky fun-filled entertainment was all done by the students from the Southeastern Autism Academy (SEA) that serves children and their families around Wilmington.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
NC Aquarium at Fort Fisher offering free admission to military on Veterans Day
KURE BEACH, NC (WWAY) — As a thank you to all military members, the NC Aquarium at Fort Fisher is offering free admission on Veterans Day. Veterans and active military are welcomed for the free visit with their families on November 11th. Staff say they want your visit to...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Columbus County Sheriff’s Office D.A.R.E. program receives $10,000 donation
WHITEVILLE, NC (WWAY) — The Columbus County Sheriff’s Office D.A.R.E. program has received a large donation. Whiteville ABC Board Member Gary Bass and ABC Store Manager Amanda Richardson recently presented Deputy Barnes with a donation of $10,000. The Sheriff’s Office says the donation will be used to purchase...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Cape Fear schools among 389 districts receiving funds in $1 billion Clean School Bus Program
(WWAY) — The Biden-Harris Administration has announced the recipients of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA) Clean School Bus Program rebate competition, awarding nearly $1 billion to 389 school districts. Bladen County Schools have been awarded nearly $2 million for 5 new buses, with Columbus County Schools getting...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Questions surrounding Jody Greene’s bid for re-election as Columbus County Sheriff
COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — It’s been one day since Columbus County Sheriff Jody Greene announced his resignation, during a hearing to determine if he could remain in office following a scandal. His name is still on the ballot for sheriff in next month’s election. That’s leaving many people with a lot of questions.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Cape Fear residents encouraged to dispose of unneeded meds during Take Back Day
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Making sure unused or unwanted prescription medication doesn’t fall into the wrong hands is important for community health and safety. With National Prescription Drug Take Back Day set for Saturday, New Hanover County Health and Human Services is partnering with local health departments in Pender and Brunswick counties, along with local law enforcement, area municipalities, and community organizations to offer numerous medication disposal drop box locations throughout the tri-county region.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Cameron Art Museum searching for descendants of United States Colored Troops
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — If you’re a descendant of someone who fought in the Civil War with the United States Colored Troops, the Cameron Art Museum wants to hear from you. The Museum has announced a call for descendants of the 1st, 5th, 10th, 27th, and 37th United States Colored Troops regiments for an oral history collection and for a homecoming celebration in November of 2023 to honor the legacy of these brave men and their families.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Jean Beasley receives award for lifetime sea turtle conservation work
SURF CITY, NC (WWAY) — The Karen Beasley Sea Turtle Center founder, Jean Beasley, has been given an award to honor her years of work and vast impact. She has received the Thomas L. Quay Wildlife Diversity Award for her lifetime achievements in sea turtle conservation. Beasley created the...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Greenfield Lake Park sees improvements one year after the implementation of Park Ranger program
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — It’s been a year since the City of Wilmington’s Park Ranger program began, which was set up to provide assistance and promote safety in city parks. Greenfield Lake Park is the city’s largest park at 190-acres. It has been monitored by park ranger...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
NC Aquarium at Fort Fisher’s oldest otter undergoes dental procedure
KURE BEACH, NC (WWAY) — The oldest otter at the NC Aquarium at Fort Fisher is recovering behind the scenes after undergoing a dental procedure. 14-year-old Asian small-clawed otter, Asta, recently had two teeth extracted. Staff say dentists sutured closed the extraction sites to prevent any food or dirt from entering the pockets. The Aquarium says she came through like a champ, and her son, Ray, is comforting her as she recuperates.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Brunswick County fall festival returns with full event Thursday
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — You can kick off the halloween fun a little early with the kiddos in Brunswick County on Thursday. The Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office Fall Festival is returning in its full form for the first time since the pandemic this year. The fall festival...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Last weekend of paid parking for several beach-towns around Cape Fear
(WWAY) — We’re nearing the end of October and with it comes the end of paid parking season for some town’s in the Cape Fear. The last day of paid parking in Holden Beach is Friday, with Wrightsville Beach, Carolina Beach and Topsail Beach dropping their parking fees on Monday.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
First Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office Fall Festival since pandemic draws hundreds
BOLIVIA, NC (WWAY) — Hundreds of people got a head start on Halloween on Thursday night at the Brunswick County Government Center. The Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office Fall Festival returned this year for the first time since the pandemic. People of all ages enjoyed games, hayrides, a haunted...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
HAPPENING FRIDAY: Sixth annual Fiction to Fashion show for teens
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — On Friday, the New Hanover County Public Library is hosting its sixth annual Fiction to Fashion event at Cameron Art Museum. The event invites students ages 13-18 to create runway designs out of discarded books, comics, cassette tapes, and other media. They then model their clothes in front of a crowd and judges.
