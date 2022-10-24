ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilmington, NC

Governor Cooper appoints several Cape Fear residents to NC Boards, Commissions

RALEIGH, NC (WWAY) — Governor Cooper has announced the appointments of several Cape Fear residents to North Carolina Boards and Commissions. Shemeka D. Stokes of Hampstead has been named to the North Carolina Council on Sickle Cell Syndrome. Stokes is the mother of a child with Sickle Cell Disease and is an advocate for children with Sickle Cell Disease.
Wilmington awarded $3.25 million in grants for transportation safety, amenity improvements

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The Wilmington Urban Area Metropolitan Planning Organization (WMPO) has awarded more than $3 million for transportation projects around the area. The decision came after a regularly scheduled meeting on Wednesday, awarding funds to six different projects:. New Hanover County, Monkey Junction Pedestrian Improvements Project –...
Grand opening held today for Communities in Schools and Trauma Institute CTI

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A grand opening was held today for the new and improved headquarters for the Communities in Schools of Cape Fear (CIS). The move to the new location not only brought more space for the organization, but it brought them closer to New Hanover High School, which is one of the schools that they serve. It is also only two blocks away from the CIS’s youth center, WIRE.
Southeastern Community College receives $374,500 for development of greenhouse

WHITEVILLE, NC (WWAY) — The North Carolina Tobacco Trust Fund Commission has awarded Southeastern Community College $374,500 for the development of a greenhouse that will support their agriculture program. The state-of-the art structure will make way for advancing agriculture, horticulture, and animal science research, according to a press release.
Brunswick County Association of Realtors gives back to community

SHALLOTTE, NC (WWAY)– Over one hundred realtors in Brunswick County took time out of their work day on Tuesday to give back to the community. The Brunswick County Association of Realtors hosted a ‘Feed the Funnel Party’ at their office in Shallotte. 150 Brunswick County realtors split...
Wave Transit adds bus stop at YWCA, making access to help easier

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Access to services at the YWCA has never been easier thanks to a new Wave Transit bus stop. The stop is located in front of the Wilmington YWCA on College Road. “Wave Transit is excited to partner with the YWCA Lower Cape Fear,” Wave Transit...
Oasis NC hosts haunted house put on by Wilmington students with autism

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Oasis NC and SEA Academy hosted their annual haunted house event Thursday that featured two haunted houses, and a haunted trail. The ideas, decorations, and spooky fun-filled entertainment was all done by the students from the Southeastern Autism Academy (SEA) that serves children and their families around Wilmington.
Cape Fear residents encouraged to dispose of unneeded meds during Take Back Day

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Making sure unused or unwanted prescription medication doesn’t fall into the wrong hands is important for community health and safety. With National Prescription Drug Take Back Day set for Saturday, New Hanover County Health and Human Services is partnering with local health departments in Pender and Brunswick counties, along with local law enforcement, area municipalities, and community organizations to offer numerous medication disposal drop box locations throughout the tri-county region.
Cameron Art Museum searching for descendants of United States Colored Troops

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — If you’re a descendant of someone who fought in the Civil War with the United States Colored Troops, the Cameron Art Museum wants to hear from you. The Museum has announced a call for descendants of the 1st, 5th, 10th, 27th, and 37th United States Colored Troops regiments for an oral history collection and for a homecoming celebration in November of 2023 to honor the legacy of these brave men and their families.
Jean Beasley receives award for lifetime sea turtle conservation work

SURF CITY, NC (WWAY) — The Karen Beasley Sea Turtle Center founder, Jean Beasley, has been given an award to honor her years of work and vast impact. She has received the Thomas L. Quay Wildlife Diversity Award for her lifetime achievements in sea turtle conservation. Beasley created the...
NC Aquarium at Fort Fisher’s oldest otter undergoes dental procedure

KURE BEACH, NC (WWAY) — The oldest otter at the NC Aquarium at Fort Fisher is recovering behind the scenes after undergoing a dental procedure. 14-year-old Asian small-clawed otter, Asta, recently had two teeth extracted. Staff say dentists sutured closed the extraction sites to prevent any food or dirt from entering the pockets. The Aquarium says she came through like a champ, and her son, Ray, is comforting her as she recuperates.
HAPPENING FRIDAY: Sixth annual Fiction to Fashion show for teens

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — On Friday, the New Hanover County Public Library is hosting its sixth annual Fiction to Fashion event at Cameron Art Museum. The event invites students ages 13-18 to create runway designs out of discarded books, comics, cassette tapes, and other media. They then model their clothes in front of a crowd and judges.
