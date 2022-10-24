WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A grand opening was held today for the new and improved headquarters for the Communities in Schools of Cape Fear (CIS). The move to the new location not only brought more space for the organization, but it brought them closer to New Hanover High School, which is one of the schools that they serve. It is also only two blocks away from the CIS’s youth center, WIRE.

WILMINGTON, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO