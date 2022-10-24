Read full article on original website
20+ FUN Things to Do in Tampa Bay this Weekend
Time to get your spook on – Halloween weekend is here are there are SO many fun things to do this weekend in Tampa Bay! In addition to all the awesome things going on, here are The BEST Kid-Friendly Halloween Events in Tampa Bay + MORE Fun! We’ve also got our list of our favorite […]
denisesanger.com
Best rooftop restaurants in Tampa.
Is there anything better than enjoying dinner and a few cocktails on the roof overlooking the beach or city view? Add in some live music and signature cocktails, and you have a winning night!. One of my favorite things to do whenever I travel is to try new foods and...
tampamagazines.com
Tampa Bay Events Calendar 2023
Nov. 2022 – Jan. 2023. Kick off the holiday season with festive holiday displays, a 35-foot-tall LED lighted Christmas tree, a holiday selfie station and more. A 35-foot-tall lighted Christmas tree will float in the harbor with other lighted displays floating along the river. St. Pete Brewfest. Nov. 4-5.
wild941.com
St. Petersburg Resident Who Won $10M Has Been Found
A St. Petersburg woman is now a millionaire after purchasing a winning Powerball ticket! Laura Barnes is now $10 million richer after she bought the ticket from 7-Eleven. Barnes claimed her prize from the lottery headquarters in Tallahassee after playing the Powerball with Double Play draw game. The now millionaire , purchased her ticket from the 7-Eleven on 34th Street North in St. Petersburg. I think this is a sign for me to play the powerball! Im going to go purchase my ticket today. Saturday’s Powerball drawing is worth $8M.
cohaitungchi.com
Top Things to Do on a Day Trip to Tampa’s Ybor City
Seniors living in Citrus Park and the surrounding Tampa area never have a shortage of fun things to do. One great example is taking a day trip to Tampa’s historic Ybor City. Ybor City gives visitors a taste of the culture, customs, and architecture of the Spanish, Cuban, Italian, and Eastern European immigrants who settled here and helped shape the region a century ago.
Shopping with Purpose: The Junior League of Tampa’s 19th annual Holiday Gift Market
Shopping for a cause makes you a star at The Junior League of Tampa’s 19th annual Holiday Gift Market (HGM). The unique shopping experience, presented by Publix, serves as the organization’s largest fundraising event of the year and brings over 200 vendors and artisans from across the Tampa Bay region to the Florida State Fairgrounds. […]
Mystery Diner: Steak Done Wrong, Service Gone Bad
Colorful Clearwater introduces a new food critic column, written by several select writers. I recently joined a crowded restaurant at Harold Seltzer’s Steakhouse on Gulf to Bay Boulevard with a companion. Seated against a wall at a small table for two, it became a bit jammed in terms of available space when our dishes arrived later.
marrymetampabay.com
Romantic Dusty Rose Downtown St. Pete Wedding | The Birchwood
Maya and Paul's downtown St. Pete wedding featured a traidtional church ceremony, romantic color palette, and impromptu rooftop firework display in the heart of the waterfront city. “We chose black, dusty rose, burgundy, and gold because they felt warm and romantic, which helped us create the feeling we were going...
Photos: $12.5 million waterfront home hits market in St. Petersburg
A $12.5 million home known as "Villa Lovullu" has hit the market in the Tierra Verde community of St. Petersburg.
wild941.com
Huge Chocolate Festival Is Coming To Tampa Bay
Get excited because a chocolate festival is coming to the Tampa Bay area in the month of February. A large group of local food trucks will be pulling up for the 10th annual Tampa Bay Chocolate Festival at 9409 US-19 in Port Richey. It’s all happening February 11 from 11am-7pm...
luxury-houses.net
Listed at $6.25 Million, This Luxurious Custom Built Residence Stands on over 12 acres Comes with Ultimate Privacy in Tarpon Springs, Florida
1251 Ranch Road Home in Tarpon Springs, Florida for Sale. 1251 Ranch Road, Tarpon Springs, Florida is a truly one of a kind estate surrounded by the largest natural preserve in Pinellas County spanning over 8700 acres of protected land creating ultimate privacy. This Home in Tarpon Springs offers 4 bedrooms and 4 bathrooms with over 4,000 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 1251 Ranch Road, please contact Christina Paolillo (Phone: 727-458-2482) at Charles Rutenberg Realty Inc for full support and perfect service.
wild941.com
Florida Man Who Won $5M Has Been Identified
Congratulation’s to Kevin Heald Of Mont Dora, Florida. He is now Millions of dollars richer! According to WFLA News Channel 8, he won $5M from the $5 Monopoly Doubler Scratch-Off Game. They say he purchased the ticket from M8M Investments located on Orange Blossom Trial in Mount Dora. M8M is going to get $10K for selling the winning ticket. According to the Lottery, the scratch-off game offers $132 million in cash prizes. To win any of the prize’s , your odds are 1 in 3.98.
fox13news.com
This Tampa Publix cashier makes shopping a pleasure
TAMPA, Fla. - Nobody likes waiting in long lines at the grocery store, but there's one Publix in Tampa where you'll find an exception to that rule. If you're going to the Publix in Britton Plaza in South Tampa, expect to wait awhile when you're getting in Gloria Withlock Blue's checkout line. The line goes down the aisle for her because people just love her.
Tampa food hall concept, The Hall at Midtown, isn't happening
Since the closure of Tampa Heights' flagship location, Wilson has opened two more of his state-of-the-art food halls.
tampamagazines.com
Tampa Bay’s Hottest New Restaurants 2022
What makes a local restaurant scene? It’s the relentless pursuit of the extraordinary, the bravery to break away from the tried and true, launch something new and trust that patrons will be adventurous enough to expand their horizons. Tampa Bay’s restaurant scene showed no evidence of slowing this year...
businessobserverfl.com
Developer buys nearly 12 acres near Tampa Bay for 'ultra-luxe' community
An Arizona developer has bought 11.94 acres near Tampa’s Westshore Marina District and will build 325 apartment units on the property. According to Alliance Residential Company, the plan is to build a community called Broadstone Westshore that will be made up of what it’s calling ultra-luxe apartments. These units will range from 593 square feet to 1,520 square feet and include quartz countertops, 9-foot ceilings and 42-inch cabinets. Among the amenities will be a three-story clubhouse, media lounge, putting green and podcast studio.
Turkey shortages impacting Tampa Bay businesses, will cost more this Thanksgiving
Even though Thanksgiving is a month away, people are already having trouble finding turkeys.
Crisis Center of Tampa Bay looks to fill several call center positions
The Crisis Center of Tampa Bay said an influx in mental health and suicide calls has created a desperate need to fill call center positions.
Bay News 9
Neighbors skeptical South St. Pete redevelopment project will bring grocery store to food desert
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — On Thursday evening, the St. Petersburg City Council approved rezoning the Coquina Key Plaza on 6th Street South to pave the way for a redevelopment project that may bring a grocery store to an area of the city considered a food desert. What You Need...
Bay News 9
Clearwater Greek Fest returns after 4-year hiatus
CLEARWATER, Fla. — The Tampa Bay area’s largest annual Greek festival, Clearwater Greek Fest, is back this weekend after a four-year hiatus. The festival at Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church in Clearwater was put on hold for a couple of years because the church was rebuilding after a 2015 fire. Then the COVID-19 pandemic hit in 2020.
