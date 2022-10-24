ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL World Reacts To Browns' 'Unhappy' News

With the trade deadline set for next Tuesday, it sounds like the Cleveland Browns could field calls on several players. According to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, the Browns are "low-key unhappy" with several players this season. Running back Kareem Hunt is one name that could draw interest from the rest of the league.
