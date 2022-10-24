Read full article on original website
King Charles III ‘Caused a Lot of Damage’ by Not Allowing Prince Harry to Wear His Military Uniform to Queen’s Funeral
Making things worse? King Charles III‘s decision to ban Prince Harry from wearing his military uniform to Queen Elizabeth II‘s funeral may have harmed their relationship even more, according to a royal expert. “I think that [reconciliation] might have been the intention, but the king’s decision to initially...
Wendy Williams Shows Up At Pal's Home 'Looking For People To Party With' In Bizarre First Outing After Rehab
Wendy Williams has been accused of showing up at her friend's home "looking for people to party with" after spending three months in rehab for alcoholism. The same day it was revealed the former talk show host, 58, had left rehab, Wendy rocked up to a pal's place in New York City "looking to party," RadarOnline.com has learned. A photo seen by this website showed Wendy at an apartment surrounded by four men during the intimate gathering on October 19, but insiders claimed her drop-by caused concern. "Wendy came out totally by herself," a source revealed, adding, "She was looking...
Charles has secret weapon in quest to freeze out Prince Harry & Andrew but there’s a rift he must mend first says expert
KING Charles’ plan to hand new roles to Princess Anne and Prince Edward will mean a significant promotion for his youngest brother - and is a long-awaited pat on the back. His Majesty wants to amend the Regency Act - last changed in 1953 - to widen his pool of ‘counsellors of state’ to stand in while he’s out of the country or unwell.
People On TikTok Said A Horror Movie Called “Terrifier 2” Is Making People Vomit And Walk Out Of Theaters, So Of Course I Went To See If It’s Legit
"My friend passed out and the theater called an ambulance."
KGUN 9
Gorgeous stop-motion tale 'Wendell & Wild' is a mixed bag of tricks and treats
"Wendell & Wild," which drops on Netflix Friday, is a gorgeous stop-motion film without much of a soul. It's an off day for director Henry Selick, the renowned maestro of such dark stop-motion masterpieces as "The Nightmare Before Christmas" and "Coraline." The story follows troubled 13-year-old orphan Kat (Lyric Ross),...
