Read full article on original website
Related
Urgent warning to check Powerball lottery tickets after six people are made millionaires
LOTTERY officials have warned players to check their Powerball tickets after six people won $1million prizes but nobody hit the jackpot. Now at an estimated $715.1million, the fifth-largest Powerball lottery jackpot in history, has still not been after no one matched all the numbers in Wednesday night's drawing. With no...
Megastorms are coming to the Pacific Northwest
Climate change means larger atmospheric rivers could lead to billions of dollars in damages. But how good are the predictions? The post Megastorms are coming to the Pacific Northwest appeared first on Columbia Insight. Megastorms are coming to the Pacific Northwest was first posted on October 27, 2022 at 7:47 am.©2022 "Columbia Insight". Use of this feed is for personal non-commercial use only. If you are not reading this article in your feed reader, then the site is guilty of copyright infringement. Please contact me at info@columbiainsight.org
Bay News 9
Oil giants rake in record profits amid high energy prices
Oil companies brought in record profits once again as people worldwide struggled with high gasoline and energy prices. Exxon Mobil broke records with its profits in the third quarter, raking in $19.66 billion in net income. The Irving, Texas company said Friday that it booked $112.07 billion in quarterly revenue, more than double the revenue it received last year during the same period.
Bay News 9
Following roundabout rejection, Cape Canaveral considers new A1A improvement options
A stretch of busy State Road (SR) A1A that cuts through the City of Cape Canaveral is preparing to get a makeover to help improve safety. Before then, the city council will work through a pair of options before presenting the desired option to the Florida Department of Transportation. The discussion is one of two items that will take place during the Nov. 1 city council meeting.
Comments / 0