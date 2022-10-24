Read full article on original website
15-year-old Victim Danced to Lloyiso Before St. Louis School ShootingSiloamSaint Louis, MO
Teenage Gunman broke in a St. Louis School, leaving two Dead and several others injured.Hey TanushaSaint Louis, MO
3 Great Pizza Places in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
At Least Two Dead In Saint Louis High School ShootingMarissa NewbySaint Louis, MO
3 dead in St. Louis high school shootingBLOCK WORK MEDIASaint Louis, MO
Patricia ‘Patti’ Wright Castleberry, 78, formerly of De Soto
Patricia “Patti” Wright Castleberry, 78, of Aurora, Colo., formerly of De Soto, died Sept. 7, 2022, at Swedish Medical Center in Englewood, Colo. Mrs. Castleberry grew up in De Soto and graduated from De Soto High School in 1962. Born Feb. 4, 1944, in Crystal City, she was the daughter of the late Mildred (Scott) Burke and Richard Wright Sr. She is survived by her stepfather: Walter “Green Eyes” Burke of De Soto, who raised her.
Inside the town of Frankenstein, Missouri
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- Halloween is just days away. The one city in the U.S. named after a famous monster just so happens to be in Missouri. News 4′s Steve Harris shows what he found in Frankenstein, Missouri.
Mary Ellen Garner Farrell, 66, Arnold
Mary Ellen Garner Farrell, 66, of Arnold died Oct. 24, 2022. Mrs. Farrell had strong faith and enjoyed teaching and singing in the choir at her church. She also liked sewing for family and friends. Born Dec. 3, 1955, in Siler City, N.C., she was the daughter of the late Carl and Amy Garner.
The Upscale St. Louis Hotel That Hosted Decades Of Pro Wrestling
All products featured on TravelAwaits are independently selected by our writers and editors. We may earn commission when you click on or make a purchase via our links. On February 22 of this year, I laid on my back in the center of one of the fanciest rooms in St. Louis and stared up at its unearthly light fixtures.
Veterans tribute deadline upcoming on Oct. 28
Only a day or so remains to get your entry in for Leader Publications’ Salute to Veterans tribute, scheduled to run in the Nov. 10 issue of the paper. The deadline for submissions is 5 p.m. Friday, Oct. 28. Veterans themselves, as well as their family members and friends,...
Marian Warden, 92, Festus
Marian Warden, 92, of Festus died Oct. 19, 2022. Mrs. Warden had attended Second Baptist Church in Festus since 1955 and was believed to be the longest-enrolled member. She enjoyed reading her Bible and was known for her kindness to others, her faithfulness in serving her church and for her sweet smile. Born July 6, 1930, in Herculaneum, she was the daughter of the late Samuel and Edith (Busch) Litton. She was preceded in death by her husband: Jacob Isaac Warden.
Family previously reported gun to police before St. Louis school shooting
The family of a gunman in Monday's deadly school shooting in St. Louis previously reported to police that he had acquired a gun and worked with officers to transfer it elsewhere.
Accident in De Soto leaves Farmington teen seriously injured
A Farmington teenager was seriously injured Tuesday, Oct. 25, in a two-vehicle accident at Hwy. 67 and Baisch Drive southeast of De Soto, the Missouri State Highway Patrol reported. At 7 p.m., Emily A. Keener, 36, of Farmington was driving north in a 2006 Ford 500 car when she lost...
Sondra Gayle Salamone, 81, Barnhart
Sondra Gayle Salamone, 81, of Barnhart died Oct. 21, 2022, in Barnhart. Mrs. Salamone was a licensed minister and co-pastor of Bible Way Assembly. She was an accomplished singer and worship leader and served as foster mother to many children. She was born Dec. 8, 1940, in Poplar Bluff, the daughter of the late Lawrence and Isabell (Vines) Pugsley.
VOTERS GUIDE: Waller, Shepherd square off for vacant seat in District 114
Two candidates are vying to fill a vacant seat in the Missouri House of Representatives in the Nov. 8 general election. Republican Ken Waller and Democrat Jessie Shepherd are seeking to fill the District 114 seat that has been open since Becky Ruth resigned in November 2021 in the middle of her fourth two-year term when she was appointed director of the state Office of Child Advocate. She could not have run for a fifth House term because of the state’s term limit standards.
Danny L. Root, 71, Dittmer
Danny L. Root, 71, of Dittmer died Oct. 21, 2022, in St. Louis. Mr. Root, a college graduate, was a skilled electrician in the auto industry and worked for more than 35 years at the Chrysler plant in Fenton. He had a passion for cars and enjoyed working on his own. He was a member of the Cedar Hill Elks Lodge and loved to socialize with friends and family over a drink, especially Bud Light. He enjoyed fishing in his spare time and was very good at keeping the neighborhood kids “in line.” Born March 4, 1951, in Martinsville, Ind., he was the son of the late Darlene (Wade) and Robert Root He was preceded in death by his wife: Cynthia (Ketchum) Root.
VOTERS GUIDE: Coleman, Hagin are seeking open Missouri Senate seat in District 22
Mary Elizabeth Coleman faces one more hurdle in a bid to win a seat in the Missouri Senate. Coleman, of Arnold, defeated three other Republican candidates, all of whom also served in the state House of Representatives, in the August primary election. On Nov. 8, Coleman will run against Democrat...
VOTERS GUIDE: Buchheit-Courtway defends seat against Marco in Missouri House District 115
Cyndi Buchheit-Courtway, who was elected two years ago to succeed Elaine Freeman Gannon as the District 115 representative in the Missouri House of Representatives, faces her first challenge for re-election. Buchheit-Courtway ran unopposed in the August primary election, but now must face Democrat Barbara Marco, who also was unopposed in...
Charles Lyn Seabaugh, 61, Festus
Charles Lyn Seabaugh, 61, of Festus died Oct. 20, 2022, at Hillcrest Care Center in De Soto. Mr. Seabaugh was a member of First United Methodist Church of Festus-Crystal City. He worked as an assembler at JSI in Arnold and enjoyed participating in activities with NextStep for Life. Born Nov. 20, 1960, in Festus, he was the son of the late Mary (Moran) and Pervis Seabaugh.
Woman with ties to Jefferson County, Eureka killed in school shooting
One of two people killed in the school shooting at Central Visual and Performing Arts High School in St. Louis on Monday, Oct. 24, is a Dittmer woman with strong connections to Jefferson County and Eureka. Jean Kuczka, 61, and Alexandria Bell, a 15-year-old student at CVPA, were killed in...
Alan Dale Smith, 63, De Soto
Alan Dale Smith, 63, of De Soto died Oct. 19, 2022, at Mercy Hospital Jefferson in Crystal City. Mr. Smith was the owner of Custom Al’s Auto Body. Born Dec. 17, 1958, in St. Louis, he was the son of Lorna Fay (Raines) Smith of De Soto and the late Delbert Dale Smith.
Donna Elaine Holt, 88, Festus
Donna Elaine Holt, 88, of Festus died Oct. 19, 2022, in Crystal City. Mrs. Holt enjoyed painting, needle point, and spending time with family and friends. Born June 3, 1934. In Oskaloosa, Iowa, she was the daughter of the late Edward L. and Roma P. (Douglas) Evans. She was preceded in death by her husband: Alonso L. Holt.
Raising Cane’s in the works for Wentzville
Raising Cane's, a popular fast food chain, will soon expand its footprint to Wentzville.
Bonnie J. (Yount) Berry, 79, House Springs
Bonnie J. (Yount) Berry, 79, of House Springs died Oct. 25, 2022, in House Springs. Mrs. Ber…
Judith Diane Coleman, 73, Hillsboro
Judith Diane Coleman, 73, of Hillsboro died Oct. 20, 2022, in Crystal City. Ms. Coleman will be remembered as fiercely protective, caring, sassy and quick-witted. She opened her heart and home to anyone in need. Born May 26, 1949, in St. Louis, she was the daughter of the late Jerome L. and Edna M. (DeGeare) Heibel.
