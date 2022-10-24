Danny L. Root, 71, of Dittmer died Oct. 21, 2022, in St. Louis. Mr. Root, a college graduate, was a skilled electrician in the auto industry and worked for more than 35 years at the Chrysler plant in Fenton. He had a passion for cars and enjoyed working on his own. He was a member of the Cedar Hill Elks Lodge and loved to socialize with friends and family over a drink, especially Bud Light. He enjoyed fishing in his spare time and was very good at keeping the neighborhood kids “in line.” Born March 4, 1951, in Martinsville, Ind., he was the son of the late Darlene (Wade) and Robert Root He was preceded in death by his wife: Cynthia (Ketchum) Root.

DITTMER, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO