As Halloween approaches once more, another fun-filled Key Biscayne Rotary fundraiser appears just around the corner. This fundraising event will support a Rotary initiative to provide aid to those who do not have the same privileges that others enjoy. In this case, it involves addressing the needs of individuals in Africa who have limited access to baseline necessities like clean water, sanitary facilities and education.

KEY BISCAYNE, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO