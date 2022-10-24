ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Key Biscayne, FL

Lofty developer acquires more land in downtown Miami

The developer of the swanky Lofty Brickell, which is approaching sellout, has acquired three parcels of land in the Miami River area to complete the proposed three-towers project. According to the website The Next Miami, in addition to the 44-stories Lofty Brickell tower, the project, being developed by Newgard, founded...
MIAMI, FL
Best Friday options on Key Biscayne

Dine in style at any of ur participating #tasteofkeybiscayne restaurants offering some of the most delicious burgers-and-more dining options this #BurgerFriday, October 28. Sometimes all you need is a loaded burger and a lot of fries! A Costa Burger is the solution for this “Burger--Friday” … and the island’s place to see and be seen has the best burger in Key Biscayne.
KEY BISCAYNE, FL
Midweek dining on Key Biscayne…

… $5 wine & beer? Complete burger meal for under $11? Half off appetizers? BOGO Happy Hour drinks? Yes!. Our participating #tasteofkeybiscayne restaurants are serving up some of the most delicious meal-deals on this Wednesday, October 26, 2022. Costa Med Bistro. Open for Indoor and Expanded Outdoor Dining, Takeout!. Today,...
KEY BISCAYNE, FL
Rotary’s Halloween fundraiser aims to assist Ghanan medical clinic with supplies

As Halloween approaches once more, another fun-filled Key Biscayne Rotary fundraiser appears just around the corner. This fundraising event will support a Rotary initiative to provide aid to those who do not have the same privileges that others enjoy. In this case, it involves addressing the needs of individuals in Africa who have limited access to baseline necessities like clean water, sanitary facilities and education.
KEY BISCAYNE, FL
Cinnamon rolls? Good news, Knaus Berry Farm reopens!

Can you smell them all the way on the island? The baking of fresh cinnamon rolls coming our of the oven?. No, there are not being baked on Key Biscayne but rather a little further south as the popular Knaus Berry Farm reopened Tuesday. If you are not familiar with...
HOMESTEAD, FL
Miami Book Fair, featuring 600+ authors, returns after 2-year absence

Last week, Miami-Dade County Commissioners rejected developers' requests to expand the Urban Development Boundary west so they could build residential and commercial units. The decision was a major victory for environmentalists fighting to protect the Everglades from urban sprawl. The victory is another example of activists making Florida a leader...
MIAMI, FL
Tolerance is a virtue in short supply this election season

In a diverse community such as ours, tolerance is a virtue. The exercise of political tolerance, though, is proving to be more difficult than ever. The sustained downturn of the political rhetoric we all have seen since the beginning of this electoral season leaves much to be desired. The most...
KEY BISCAYNE, FL
Vote ‘Yes’ on Charter Amendments to protect property investments

There is a group on Key Biscayne that seems focused on lowering our taxes. They opposed voting in favor of the General Obligation Bond funding mechanism in 2020, and are now opposing all seven Charter Amendments on our ballots, including the ones designed to allow our community to invest in our infrastructure to fight increased flooding, stronger storms and rising seas.
KEY BISCAYNE, FL
Voting YES on Amendment 4 will get the proverbial wolf out of our charter

Former Councilmember Mike Kelly claims that proposed Charter Amendment No. 4 is “a wolf in sheep’s clothing,” which means that it appears friendly but is actually hostile. This is quite ironic, because the “wolf in sheep’s clothing” was the Charter Amendment spearheaded by Dr. Kelly and others in 2007, which left our community with an outdated zoning code that has not been updated as needed.
KEY BISCAYNE, FL
Key Biscayne Police Blotter for October 10 to October 23

Here is a summary of incidents and actions taken by the Key Biscayne Police Department during the period of October 10 to October 23. These incidents were taken from the department’s logs. October 10, 2022. While on patrol overnight, officers discovered the east side gate of Key Biscayne K-8...
KEY BISCAYNE, FL

