Elegant Pumpkins Halloween Card
If spooky or kooky isn’t your Halloween vibe than maybe these elegant pumpkins are more your style? Pam used layering stencils to ink blend blues and purples onto black cardstock and then heat embossed the pumpkin stamps in silver over top for a stunning design. Visit the Hero Arts...
Free Digital Halloween Sticker Pack
These adorable little Halloween pumpkins, Jack O’ Lanterns and Candy Corns digital stickers are perfect to add to your digital scrapbook pages this Halloween. Designed by Kristin Aagard they are FREE to download. -Heather. Looking for more Halloween printables? Check these out on Etsy.
Autumn Trays and Gnomes Cards
These fun Fall Tiered Tray designs by Karen use new dies from Spellbinders. She created 3 different cards, die cutting from colored cardstock and added some dimension with a little ink blending. The dies can be combined in so many different ways to create unlimited card ideas!. Visit the Spellbinders...
6 FREE Gothic Fantasy Coloring Pages
These amazing Gothic designs are perfect for Halloween or those of us who love Gothic design all year round. Featuring scenes full of architecture, spiders, dragons, gargoyles and more these coloring pages are sure to get you in a spooky mood. There are 6 different pages to download, print and color and they are all FREE from Dover Publications.
All blue-eyed people belong to only one single person on the Earth
Blue-eyed humans, take note: it turns out that you all sprung from the same person, which will undoubtedly cause great discomfort for the other blue-eyed people you're attempting to pull.
Fussy Cut Autumn Day Layout
Lisa used a + “plus sign” for the basis of her design on this Autumn Day Layout. She watercolor painted the main + shape onto the background adding the photo where the lines intersect and then fussy cut lots and lots of leaves and acorns from pattern paper adding them over the painted areas including a few cute critters in the mix too.
Fall Pumpkins Layout with Lots of Stitching
Wow, check out all the detail on this Fall Pumpkins Layout from Kelly! She die cut the pumpkins from white cardstock, adding pattern paper behind each little opening. For the background she used a background cut file and chain stitched over top with thread colors that coordinated with her pattern papers. I’m sure this layout was lots of work but the amazing results are so worth it!
Halloween Birthday Layout with Free Sketch
Erica used a sketch from Page Maps as the inspiration for this wonderful Halloween Birthday Layout. This design has room for 2-3 photos, a title and subtitle, embellishments, some journaling and lots of layers of paper. And of course this sketch can be used for any occasion and also rotated for more options.
Wood and plastic get transformed with a Bernzomatic FirePoint creator tool
I had the pleasure of taking a class hosted by the Bernzomatic people learning how to use their FirePoint tool. This tool can burn wood and that’s exactly what we did to the legs of this wood candle stand. I followed all their safety precautions and it was so fun!
Knit Some Mitts with Big Dice Energy
If life feels like you’ve been rolling 1s lately, you need to knit yourself some big dice energy. These fun mitts from Megan-Anne Llama use two colors of fingering weight yarn and are covered with die shapes. They’re a pretty quick project and the perfect thing for the gamer in your life.
Scorpions are among the spookiest of God’s little creatures
Forget bears or coyotes or panthers or pythons, the scariest creatures in Florida’s woods, to me, are scorpions. Even among the nightmarish family of arachnids, scorpions stand out for their terrifying combat appearance with the claws and coiled tails, primed to pop food and foes with a dose of venom. If they grew to the size of German Shepherds, I’m not sure other life on this planet would endure. ...
How to Needle Felt a Guinea Pig plus bonus techniques!
I just love a project with a bonus! For this one I’ve put together this great tutorial from Fit to Be Loved for making their cute guinea pig, and then an awesome video series they have produced for making long fur coats on animals. So you can really create a wonderful, fluffy guinea pig with these two complimentary teachings!
