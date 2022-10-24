Hallett semi-finalist for award Deion Sanders & Charles Woodson won

PITTSBURGH (93.7 The Fan) – Halfway through the season and national award watch lists are being pared down to semi-finalists and a Panthers senior is one of them.

Safety Erick Hallett decided to come back for a final season and Monday named a semi-finalist for the Jim Thorpe Award. It goes annually to the best defensive back in college football and takes into consideration ‘performance on the field, athletic ability and character’.

The Texas native is currently top 20 in FBS in passes defended (9), interceptions (3) and fumble recoveries (2). Hallett was the MVP of the ACC Championship Game in 2021 with a pair of picks including one returned for a touchdown.

North Allegheny grad and Penn State star corner Joey Porter, Junior is also a semi-finalist.

Past winners of the award include Steelers All-Pro Minkah Fitzpatrick (Alabama) and Thomas Everett (Baylor), Patrick Peterson (LSU), Charles Woodson (Michigan), Terrell Buckley (FSU) and Deion Sanders (FSU).

The finalists will be announced on November 29 and the winner on December 8.