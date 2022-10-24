Read full article on original website
Blue Ridge PBS Classic Cinema offers a trilogy of classic horror films on October 31Cheryl E PrestonBlue Ridge, VA
It's time to celebrate Dr. Pepper Day in RoanokeCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
The Battle of Hanging Rock Civil War haunting at Greenhill Park in Salem VirginiaCheryl E PrestonSalem, VA
SKYDOG A Tribute to the Allman Brothers BandCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
SPAYghetti fundraiser supports Roanoke SPCA which does not get any government fundingCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
WDBJ7.com
Veterinarians urge watching pets’ weight
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Just as we have to watch our weight and diet for a long life, we also need to do the same for our pets. October is Pet Obesity Month, urging us to really watch our pets’ body conditions, which can determine their quality of life.
WSLS
Lynchburg elementary students participate in ‘Paws for a Cause’
LYNCHBURG, Va. – Students at a Lynchburg elementary school saw the impacts of Hurricane Ian and decided they wanted to do their part to help shelter pets. There were two special visitors at Dearington Elementary School on Wednesday – and a lot of happy children. “They are so...
wfxrtv.com
Christiansburg family farm celebrates National Pumpkin Day
CHRISTIANSBURG, Va (WFXR) — October 26 is National Pumpkin Day! The holiday is to celebrate one of the most beloved and versatile gourds on earth. Many think of pumpkins as vegetables, they’re actually fruits, and every part of the pumpkin is edible, including the skin, leaves, flowers, and stem.
Smith Mountain Eagle
SML Harmeneers to host show in two locations
The Smith Mountain Lake Harmeneers Barbershop Chorus 27th Annual Show will be presented in two locations this year. Directed by Celie Holmes, “Thru The Years” will reprise all audience favorites from the SML Harmeneers’ last 10 annual shows. The first show will be presented at Timberlake United...
WSET
Spooky Spots: Spooky Trail Walk is not your average walk in the woods
GOODE, Va. (WSET) — How many times did you hear as a kid -- don't go into the woods at night?. The two of us apparently never got that memo. And neither did Ben LeMora, the mastermind behind this walk that you won't soon forget. "It was really spooky...
WDBJ7.com
Lynchburg organization joins in “No Shave November”
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - No Shave November is coming up and Lynchburg Grows has partnered with Mustaches for Kids. The goal is to raise money for families in need of healthy options, by having men grow out their beards. Shelley Blaze, Executive Director of Lynchburg Grows, says, “I think it’s...
WDBJ7.com
Lynchburg Participates In Drug Takeback Day Saturday
Carilion Mental Health Services Moving to Tanglewood. Health Department Offers Tips for Parents About Preventing Lead Poisoning.
WSLS
Olde Town Covington prepares for annual Hometown Halloween
COVINGTON, Va. – This Friday, Oct. 28, Covington’s Main Street will be taken over by trick-or-treaters. The overflow of ghouls and goblins will be a part of the annual Hometown Halloween event hosted by the City of Covington Parks and Recreation Department with Olde Town Covington. Local businesses...
WSLS
More than 700 Virginia children are waiting to be adopted: 30 Days of Hope
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. – There are more than 700 children who are ready for adoption in Virginia. They are ready to find a permanent and loving forever family. 10 News is profiling one child who needs a home every day in November during the hours of 6 a.m. and 5 p.m. in 30 Days of Hope. The children are of all ages and races and were put into foster care due to no fault of their own. 2022 marks the sixth year 10 News is doing this series.
wakg.com
Bubba’s Ice Cream Changing Locations
A Danville institution is changing locations after 64 years in the same spot. Bubba’s Ice Cream announced yesterday in a Facebook post that Sunday will be their last day at 2626 North Main Street. Bubba’s will be opening a new location at 2455 Franklin Turnpike, beside of Rubens Too....
WSET
Henry Co. launches 'Operation Green Light' to support Veterans ahead of holiday
HENRY COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — Henry County is launching "Operation Green Light" in support of local veterans. In advance of the upcoming Veterans Day holiday, Henry County announced that the administration building would be illuminated green Oct. 25 through Nov. 13 as part of “Operation Green Light,” a new national collaborative initiative of the National Association of Counties (NACo) to support military veterans.
WDBJ7.com
Foster Fuels asking for public help donating gently used winter coats to kids in Virginia
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) -Foster Fuels is asking for the public’s help in donating gently used winter coats is as part of the company’s annual “Spread the Warmth” coat drive. The goal of the drive is to provide kids in areas like Bedford and Lynchburg a chance to enjoy warm coats throughout the winter.
God’s Pit Crew feeds over a thousand families in Martinsville
MARTINSVILLE, Va. (WFXR) – God’s Pit Crew arrived at Martinsville Speedway on Tuesday afternoon, with enough food to feed 1,008 families. “We appreciate it more than we can say,” said one recipient, Zelma Flood. The food drive began at 3 p.m., and by 4:30 p.m., they were down to 400 boxes. “That’s our heart, to […]
WSET
Crab Du Jour Offers Taste of the Coast
LYNCHBURG, Va (WSET) — Crab Du Jour in Lynchburg has a variety of food for everyone! There's even a House Signature Sauce! Emily got to see how everything is made and she has a special offering for those of you interested in trying it out!
WSET
See you in 2023: Mister Goodies closes doors for the winter, will return in March
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Mister Goodies ice cream shop on Timberlake Road is closing for the season. Andrew Ulrich, a part-owner of the shop, said that the family-owned business is a constant job from March to October, without any vacations or days off for the owners. He said the...
WSLS
Layman Distributing donates 130,000 pieces of candy for WSLS’ Trick or Treat event
SALEM, Va. – WSLS Trick or Treat returns to Layman Family farms Thursday, and now, we’ll have a ton of candy to give out, thanks to Layman Distributing. At our Trick or Treat event, there will be ten candy booths set up with more than 130,000 treats donated by Layman Distributing.
WDBJ7.com
Roanoke is a Bee City
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - They are central to our lives, and thousands of native species of bees sustain our environment and our food supply. Roanoke has become a Bee City, according to Vickie Bibee from the Mill Mountain Garden Club. Watch the video to see Vickie talk about bees in...
WSET
Loose Shoe Brewing Company Holding Charity Chili Cook-off
AMHERST, Va (WSET) — Loose Shoe Brewing Company in Amherst is holding a charity chili cook-off event. You pay to try all the food or to enter the competition! All the money is then donated to a charity in need. Emily learns about how it all started and the friendships created inside this bar.
WDBJ7.com
Monster Flea Market hits Berglund Center Saturday
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Monster Flea Market will be at the Berglund Center in Roanoke Saturday, October 29. More than 200 vendors will be on hand, selling different types of items ranging from gently used to brand new. There will also be direct sales vendors. Parking and admission are free.
WSET
See the new HQ! Danville Police to host open house for the community
DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — The Danville Police Department is hosting an open house of their new headquarters to give you a chance to see the exciting upgrades for their force. The event is on November 5 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and the whole community is invited. The...
