Roanoke, VA

WDBJ7.com

Veterinarians urge watching pets’ weight

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Just as we have to watch our weight and diet for a long life, we also need to do the same for our pets. October is Pet Obesity Month, urging us to really watch our pets’ body conditions, which can determine their quality of life.
VINTON, VA
wfxrtv.com

Christiansburg family farm celebrates National Pumpkin Day

CHRISTIANSBURG, Va (WFXR) — October 26 is National Pumpkin Day! The holiday is to celebrate one of the most beloved and versatile gourds on earth. Many think of pumpkins as vegetables, they’re actually fruits, and every part of the pumpkin is edible, including the skin, leaves, flowers, and stem.
CHRISTIANSBURG, VA
Smith Mountain Eagle

SML Harmeneers to host show in two locations

The Smith Mountain Lake Harmeneers Barbershop Chorus 27th Annual Show will be presented in two locations this year. Directed by Celie Holmes, “Thru The Years” will reprise all audience favorites from the SML Harmeneers’ last 10 annual shows. The first show will be presented at Timberlake United...
LYNCHBURG, VA
WDBJ7.com

Lynchburg organization joins in “No Shave November”

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - No Shave November is coming up and Lynchburg Grows has partnered with Mustaches for Kids. The goal is to raise money for families in need of healthy options, by having men grow out their beards. Shelley Blaze, Executive Director of Lynchburg Grows, says, “I think it’s...
LYNCHBURG, VA
WSLS

Olde Town Covington prepares for annual Hometown Halloween

COVINGTON, Va. – This Friday, Oct. 28, Covington’s Main Street will be taken over by trick-or-treaters. The overflow of ghouls and goblins will be a part of the annual Hometown Halloween event hosted by the City of Covington Parks and Recreation Department with Olde Town Covington. Local businesses...
COVINGTON, VA
WSLS

More than 700 Virginia children are waiting to be adopted: 30 Days of Hope

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. – There are more than 700 children who are ready for adoption in Virginia. They are ready to find a permanent and loving forever family. 10 News is profiling one child who needs a home every day in November during the hours of 6 a.m. and 5 p.m. in 30 Days of Hope. The children are of all ages and races and were put into foster care due to no fault of their own. 2022 marks the sixth year 10 News is doing this series.
VIRGINIA STATE
wakg.com

Bubba’s Ice Cream Changing Locations

A Danville institution is changing locations after 64 years in the same spot. Bubba’s Ice Cream announced yesterday in a Facebook post that Sunday will be their last day at 2626 North Main Street. Bubba’s will be opening a new location at 2455 Franklin Turnpike, beside of Rubens Too....
DANVILLE, VA
WSET

Henry Co. launches 'Operation Green Light' to support Veterans ahead of holiday

HENRY COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — Henry County is launching "Operation Green Light" in support of local veterans. In advance of the upcoming Veterans Day holiday, Henry County announced that the administration building would be illuminated green Oct. 25 through Nov. 13 as part of “Operation Green Light,” a new national collaborative initiative of the National Association of Counties (NACo) to support military veterans.
HENRY COUNTY, VA
WFXR

God’s Pit Crew feeds over a thousand families in Martinsville

MARTINSVILLE, Va. (WFXR) – God’s Pit Crew arrived at Martinsville Speedway on Tuesday afternoon, with enough food to feed 1,008 families. “We appreciate it more than we can say,” said one recipient, Zelma Flood. The food drive began at 3 p.m., and by 4:30 p.m., they were down to 400 boxes. “That’s our heart, to […]
MARTINSVILLE, VA
WSET

Crab Du Jour Offers Taste of the Coast

LYNCHBURG, Va (WSET) — Crab Du Jour in Lynchburg has a variety of food for everyone! There's even a House Signature Sauce! Emily got to see how everything is made and she has a special offering for those of you interested in trying it out!
LYNCHBURG, VA
WDBJ7.com

Roanoke is a Bee City

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - They are central to our lives, and thousands of native species of bees sustain our environment and our food supply. Roanoke has become a Bee City, according to Vickie Bibee from the Mill Mountain Garden Club. Watch the video to see Vickie talk about bees in...
ROANOKE, VA
WSET

Loose Shoe Brewing Company Holding Charity Chili Cook-off

AMHERST, Va (WSET) — Loose Shoe Brewing Company in Amherst is holding a charity chili cook-off event. You pay to try all the food or to enter the competition! All the money is then donated to a charity in need. Emily learns about how it all started and the friendships created inside this bar.
AMHERST, VA
WDBJ7.com

Monster Flea Market hits Berglund Center Saturday

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Monster Flea Market will be at the Berglund Center in Roanoke Saturday, October 29. More than 200 vendors will be on hand, selling different types of items ranging from gently used to brand new. There will also be direct sales vendors. Parking and admission are free.
ROANOKE, VA

