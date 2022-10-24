Read full article on original website
techunwrapped.com
Windows tricks Microsoft doesn’t want you to know
To create a shortcut on the desktop of any folder, file or application, we just have to press the right mouse button on the file, folder or file and select the Create shortcut option. Finally, we only have to move the shortcut that we have created to the Windows desktop.
techunwrapped.com
If you use Windows 10, you have an update waiting for you: install it like this
A couple of weeks ago, Microsoft released the first major Windows 11 update, 22H2, for all users of this operating system. This new version has arrived full of changes and new features that were originally planned for release but that, for various reasons, did not arrive on time. But, a few days ago, Microsoft has also launched a new update for all Windows 10 usersan update that has arrived without pain or glory and that hardly anyone has installed yet.
makeuseof.com
How to Play Windows Games on Linux
Playing Windows games on Linux is becoming easier thanks to the Linux community, Valve, and Proton GE. Most games on your Steam library now need no, or very little, tweaking to get running smoothly. But what if you didn't purchase the game through the Steam ecosystem? What then? There are...
The Windows Club
WiFi working but Ethernet not working in Windows 11/10
Internet not working is a common issue with Windows computers but imagine a situation in which the Ethernet is not working on your system even though the WiFi is working well. If you face this issue, here are some suggestions to help you troubleshoot and fix the issue. WiFi working...
makeuseof.com
Is Razer Cortex Not Opening on Windows 11? Try These 7 Fixes
Have you been scratching your head trying to open Razer Cortex but still haven't had any luck? Don't panic; we're here to help. Razer Cortex is a game optimization application that helps you get better FPS by managing non-essential applications. Unfortunately, for various reasons, it can sometimes become inaccessible. In...
makeuseof.com
How to Fix the “Your Response to the CAPTCHA Appears to Be Invalid” Error on Steam for WIndows
When you fill in the CAPTCHA while creating an account on Steam, do you receive an error message saying, "Your response to the CAPTCHA appears to be invalid"? Most of the time, it happens when you fill in the CAPTCHA incorrectly, and it considers you a robot, so it throws an error telling you to fill it out again.
makeuseof.com
How to Run ChromeOS Flex From a USB Drive
Google launched ChromeOS along with Chromebooks in 2011. The idea was to deliver an economical laptop that could handle basic productivity tasks with ease. It was a fairly lightweight operating system that didn’t need many underlying hardware resources to work. After a few years, Google decided to not confine...
makeuseof.com
Turn Your Original Raspberry Pi into a ZX Spectrum Computer With ZXBaremulator
The ZX Spectrum computer was 40 years old in 2022. Released in the UK and Europe around the same time as the Commodore 64, this British-built budget home computer contributed hugely to the nascent computing and games industry. These days, ZX Spectrums are rare, but they can be emulated. A...
TechRadar
Nvidia is looking into reported issues with RTX 4090 GPU melting cable
Nvidia’s RTX 4090 could have a problem its cable melting, at least according to a couple of reports from buyers, issues which Team Green is currently investigating. As Tom’s Hardware (opens in new tab) flagged up, a Gigabyte RTX 4090 owner wrote about this problem on Reddit, and that post was followed by another user who had encountered the same worrying flaw.
makeuseof.com
How to Fix Windows Update Error 0x80073701
If you've encountered the error code 0x80073701 on your computer, it means that you ran into problems installing Windows updates. This error can occur for a number of reasons, but fortunately, there are a few things you can try to fix it. In this article, we'll walk you through some...
makeuseof.com
How to Have Windows Remember Their Size and Positions With WinSize2
We have been through multiple versions of Windows. Yet, Microsoft still refuses to give its OS one much-requested feature: the ability to remember each window's desktop placement and dimensions. Thankfully, the free WinSize2 utility can help with that. So, let's see how you can use it to keep your desktop...
makeuseof.com
How to Generate Stylized Text in Windows 10 & 11
Regular fonts aren’t always sufficient when users need more visually appealing heading text to add to website and publication-style documents, such as brochures, leaflets, magazine pages, etc. You can make websites and documents stand out by adding stylized text to them. Stylized text is a more unique and creative form of text.
The Windows Club
How to fix Wifitask.exe High CPU Usage in Windows 11/10
Whenever Windows slows down or freezes continuously, the first culprit is assumed to be a troublesome task in the Task Manager window pushing the CPU usage high. If the task is Wifitask.exe, then here are steps you can take to resolve the issue. What is Wifitask.exe process?. The Wifitask.exe process...
dexerto.com
Steam Deck SSD installation: How to upgrade your storage drive
Wondering how to upgrade your Steam Deck SSD? If you’re on a 64GB Steam Deck, or just want more room to install your favorite games, then you should consider upgrading your internal drive. Taking apart, unscrewing, and fiddling around inside the Steam Deck isn’t as scary as it sounds....
How to create a dual-boot setup on Windows 11
In this guide, we'll show you the steps to set up a dual-boot system with another version of Windows.
techunwrapped.com
Eight applications to customize Windows and leave it to your liking
Customizing Windows and adjusting it to the needs of each user is possible… and much needed. Microsoft’s operating systems don’t particularly stand out for their customization capabilities and it’s quite hard to leave them to everyone’s taste. Windows 10 was a major change in user...
makeuseof.com
6 Desktop Environments You Can Install on Raspberry Pi OS
Raspberry Pi OS is the default operating system for Raspberry Pi computers. While others can be installed, there is the risk of losing some Pi-specific functionality. You might also be running various projects on your Pi and don’t want to simply switch to a new OS. But what if...
notebookcheck.net
Microsoft releases stable Android 12L update for Surface Duo and Surface Duo 2 with new features and improvements
Microsoft has delivered Android 12L for the Surface Duo and Surface Duo 2, less than two weeks after the company previewed the OS update. As expected, Microsoft has tweaked Android 12L from the stock version that Google presented in December 2021. With that being said, the version of Android 12L running on the Surface Duo series is much closer to a stock experience than One UI 4.1.1 on the Galaxy Z Fold4.
Ars Technica
“Old/weird laptops” sought to help test Linux kernel backlight drivers
Do you have a laptop that's either "pretty old" or "weird in some other way"? Did it ship without Windows from the factory, or did you flash its firmware with coreboot? You could help the Linux kernel move its backlight code forward without abandoning quirky gear like yours. Hans de...
makeuseof.com
How to Reduce Microsoft Compatibility Telemetry Process' High CPU Usage
Have you noticed a process in the Task Manager called Microsoft Compatibility Telemetry consuming the most system resources? This process shows the resource consumption by Microsoft's telemetry service, which gathers technical data about your device's performance. Microsoft uses this data for future updates to fix technical problems. But what causes...
