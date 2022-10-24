Rock ’n’ roll trailblazer Jerry Lee Lewis has died. He was 87.Associated Press reports that the influential musician’s representatives have confirmed his death at home in Memphis, Tennessee. Considered one of the earliest pioneers of rock’n’roll, Lewis was born on 29 September 1935, in Ferriday, Louisiana. He began teaching himself to play piano at the age of 9.In 1956, Lewis moved to Memphis where he auditioned to become a session musician at Sun Records. Within a year he was recording with the label’s stars Elvis Presley, Johnny Cash, and Carl Perkins. Together they were known as the “Million Dollar...

