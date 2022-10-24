ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ithaca.edu

Cross Country Gears Up for Liberty League Championships at Vassar

ITHACA, N.Y. – The Ithaca College men's and women's cross country teams will travel to Vassar College this Saturday, October 29 to compete in the Liberty League Championships at Vassar Farm. The women's race will go off at 12 p.m. for the 6K event, and the 8K men's race will follow at 1 p.m.
ITHACA, NY
Cornell Daily Sun

Waffle Frolic Closes, Falls Short on Expectations￼

For many Cornellians, Waffle Frolic has been a Sunday brunch staple for years. Founded by two Ithaca college students in 2010, the Ithaca Commons establishment pledged to combine the spirit of Ithaca with urban edge in its unique mission. Waffle Frolic was the only specialized waffle eatery in Ithaca up until its closure on Oct. 15. According to the Ithaca Voice, the owners attributed the close to the rising cost of raw materials over the past few years as well as the COVID-19 pandemic, which made it difficult to stay in business. The lack of availability of parking in the downtown area exacerbated the problem.
ITHACA, NY
WNBF News Radio 1290

Bears are Running Wild in Broome County

As winter approaches, it seems bears in the Broome County area are getting a little more adventurous in residential areas during their search for food. It's no secret that I'm terrified of bears. Growing up on Long Island, I never had to wonder how to survive if I came across a bear in my travels. And when I moved to Binghamton, I assumed that if I stayed far way from the woods as best as I could, I probably wouldn't run into any bears.
BROOME COUNTY, NY
rewind1077.com

Road in Ithaca will close for remainder of week

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – A road in Ithaca is set to close. University Avenue near the West Avenue intersection on Cornell University’s campus is closing. The City of Ithaca will begin drain work there tomorrow. Officials recommend seeking alternate routes. The work is expected to wrap up at the end of the day Friday.
ITHACA, NY
Cornell Daily Sun

The Ithaca McDonald’s: Busiest Location in the State?

It’s no secret that the Ithaca McDonald’s is busy. I can comfortably say that I have consistently waited for over 20 minutes in the drive-through line most times I’ve gone (excluding the midnight snack runs). In fact, the Ithaca McDonald’s drive-through is regarded by locals as one of the busiest drive-throughs in the state. As a frequent patron of the Ithaca McDonald’s drive-through myself, I needed to find out a bit more about what makes our McDonald’s drive-through different.
ITHACA, NY
ithaca.com

Drilling ends and data analysis begins for borehole observatory

Cornell’s exploration into the feasibility of using deep geothermal energy to heat the Ithaca campus has reached a major milestone, with the completion of drilling for the Cornell University Borehole Observatory (CUBO). Drilling the nearly two-mile deep borehole observatory, located on a Cornell-owned gravel parking lot near Palm Road,...
ITHACA, NY
ithaca.edu

Ithaca College Pre-Health Society Event

Dr. Kathy Baxendell and Dr. Bethany Austin are coming to speak for those interested in pursuing a career in Veterinary Medicine. This will take place on Wednesday, Nov 2 at 7:30 PM in person in CNS 119, a zoom link will be provided to those who can’t attend, and it will be within Microsoft teams and our Instagram bio at @icprehealthsociety. However, in-person attendance if possible is strongly recommended. Hope to see you all there!
ITHACA, NY
Syracuse.com

First Look: A vacant Syracuse gas station comes back to life as a premium deli

(In First Look, we visit to a new restaurant or bar in Central New York to give readers an idea of what to expect. Our food critics might visit these places eventually and give us their take, but we want to highlight what’s new in our area. If you know of a new place, email me at cmiller@syracuse.com or call/text me at 315-382-1984. If I take your suggestion, I just might buy you a meal.)
SYRACUSE, NY
ithaca.edu

Acting I offered in Winter 23

Acting I will be offered in-person as part of the two-week intensive Winter Session 2023, starting Monday, January 9th. The course will be taught by Catherine Weidner, Professor of Theatre Arts and it meets from 10am-1pm Monday through Friday. Acting I is designated for ICC Themes: Identities: “Who are we...
ITHACA, NY
NewsChannel 36

Residents clean up “Jungle” encampments on Ithaca’s West End

ITHACA, N.Y. (WENY) -- Many came to help clean up encampments in the Ithaca “Jungle” Thursday morning. People came not only to help the city but also to help the community. “This has been an ongoing source of a lot of crime, overdoses, deaths, and it's a major...
ITHACA, NY
Syracuse.com

Man shot multiple times on Syracuse’s South Side

Syracuse, N.Y. -- A 33-year-old man was shot multiple times on Syracuse’s South Side Tuesday night, police said. Around 9:14 p.m., police were called to the 100 block of Hope Avenue for reports of a shooting, according to a new release from Syracuse police on Wednesday. Officers found the...
SYRACUSE, NY

