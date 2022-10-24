Read full article on original website
ithaca.edu
Cross Country Gears Up for Liberty League Championships at Vassar
ITHACA, N.Y. – The Ithaca College men's and women's cross country teams will travel to Vassar College this Saturday, October 29 to compete in the Liberty League Championships at Vassar Farm. The women's race will go off at 12 p.m. for the 6K event, and the 8K men's race will follow at 1 p.m.
Syracuse’s Benny Williams on what got him going in Orange’s exhibition win: ‘Coach spazzed on me bad’
Syracuse, N.Y. – Less than minute into Syracuse’s exhibition game against Indiana (Pa.), the Crimson Hawks’ Shawndale Jones got into the paint and scored. A 6-foot-3 guard scoring over Syracuse’s 6-foot-8 Benny Williams.
Syracuse basketball player Chris Bunch will now be known by a different name
Syracuse, N.Y. -- Syracuse freshman basketball player Chris Bunch will now be known as Chris Bell, a university spokesman said today. The 6-foot-7 forward is going through the legal process of having his last name changed to Bell, which is his mother’s last name. SU now refers to him as Chris Bell on its roster.
Cornell Daily Sun
Waffle Frolic Closes, Falls Short on Expectations￼
For many Cornellians, Waffle Frolic has been a Sunday brunch staple for years. Founded by two Ithaca college students in 2010, the Ithaca Commons establishment pledged to combine the spirit of Ithaca with urban edge in its unique mission. Waffle Frolic was the only specialized waffle eatery in Ithaca up until its closure on Oct. 15. According to the Ithaca Voice, the owners attributed the close to the rising cost of raw materials over the past few years as well as the COVID-19 pandemic, which made it difficult to stay in business. The lack of availability of parking in the downtown area exacerbated the problem.
St. Joe’s Amp teases a huge concert coming to Syracuse in 2023
Man! I feel like there’s a huge concert coming to the St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview in 2023. The official social media pages for St. Joe’s Amp are hinting at a major announcement for the Syracuse venue on Friday. “Shania fans will be waking up dreaming...
Bears are Running Wild in Broome County
As winter approaches, it seems bears in the Broome County area are getting a little more adventurous in residential areas during their search for food. It's no secret that I'm terrified of bears. Growing up on Long Island, I never had to wonder how to survive if I came across a bear in my travels. And when I moved to Binghamton, I assumed that if I stayed far way from the woods as best as I could, I probably wouldn't run into any bears.
rewind1077.com
Road in Ithaca will close for remainder of week
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – A road in Ithaca is set to close. University Avenue near the West Avenue intersection on Cornell University’s campus is closing. The City of Ithaca will begin drain work there tomorrow. Officials recommend seeking alternate routes. The work is expected to wrap up at the end of the day Friday.
City of Syracuse announces leader of its lead paint abatement effort
Syracuse, N.Y. -- The City of Syracuse has created a new position to lead its lead paint abatement efforts. Mayor Ben Walsh announced the promotion of Keenan Lewis to the position of Lead Paint Program Coordinator on Tuesday. The position is part of the Syracuse Division of Code Enforcement, where Lewis has worked previously.
Vestal Restaurant Ordered Closed by Broome Health Department
The Broome County Health Department has directed a restaurant in Vestal to cease all food operations. A notice posted in the main entrance of the Storming Crab restaurant at 2503 Vestal Parkway East. The closure order - dated October 10 - was signed by Mary McFadden, the county director of...
After March retirement, Garin hopes to return to Ithaca Police Department as chief
ITHACA, N.Y.—Another familiar name answered a raft of questions in the Greater Ithaca Activities Center (GIAC) gymnasium Tuesday evening, as retired Ithaca Police Department Lieutenant Scott Garin took the hot seat as he hopes to take the helm of his former department. Garin, who retired in March to take...
Cornell Daily Sun
The Ithaca McDonald’s: Busiest Location in the State?
It’s no secret that the Ithaca McDonald’s is busy. I can comfortably say that I have consistently waited for over 20 minutes in the drive-through line most times I’ve gone (excluding the midnight snack runs). In fact, the Ithaca McDonald’s drive-through is regarded by locals as one of the busiest drive-throughs in the state. As a frequent patron of the Ithaca McDonald’s drive-through myself, I needed to find out a bit more about what makes our McDonald’s drive-through different.
ithaca.com
Drilling ends and data analysis begins for borehole observatory
Cornell’s exploration into the feasibility of using deep geothermal energy to heat the Ithaca campus has reached a major milestone, with the completion of drilling for the Cornell University Borehole Observatory (CUBO). Drilling the nearly two-mile deep borehole observatory, located on a Cornell-owned gravel parking lot near Palm Road,...
ithaca.edu
Ithaca College Pre-Health Society Event
Dr. Kathy Baxendell and Dr. Bethany Austin are coming to speak for those interested in pursuing a career in Veterinary Medicine. This will take place on Wednesday, Nov 2 at 7:30 PM in person in CNS 119, a zoom link will be provided to those who can’t attend, and it will be within Microsoft teams and our Instagram bio at @icprehealthsociety. However, in-person attendance if possible is strongly recommended. Hope to see you all there!
First Look: A vacant Syracuse gas station comes back to life as a premium deli
(In First Look, we visit to a new restaurant or bar in Central New York to give readers an idea of what to expect. Our food critics might visit these places eventually and give us their take, but we want to highlight what’s new in our area. If you know of a new place, email me at cmiller@syracuse.com or call/text me at 315-382-1984. If I take your suggestion, I just might buy you a meal.)
Company news: Jennifer Stowell and Megan K. Thomas hired by OCWA
Onondaga County Water Authority recently announced two new hires who will work out of the Northern Concourse location in North Syracuse. Megan K. Thomas joined OCWA as the general counsel and director of education. She is resident of Syracuse. She previously worked in private practice doing litigation, most recently at Mackenzie Hughes LLP.
ithaca.edu
Acting I offered in Winter 23
Acting I will be offered in-person as part of the two-week intensive Winter Session 2023, starting Monday, January 9th. The course will be taught by Catherine Weidner, Professor of Theatre Arts and it meets from 10am-1pm Monday through Friday. Acting I is designated for ICC Themes: Identities: “Who are we...
NewsChannel 36
Residents clean up “Jungle” encampments on Ithaca’s West End
ITHACA, N.Y. (WENY) -- Many came to help clean up encampments in the Ithaca “Jungle” Thursday morning. People came not only to help the city but also to help the community. “This has been an ongoing source of a lot of crime, overdoses, deaths, and it's a major...
Hochul reveals new details about where, how much Micron plans to invest in Syracuse
Syracuse, N.Y. -- Gov. Kathy Hochul early this morning provided more details about the investments in education, child care and community groups that government officials say are coming along with Micron Technology investments in Clay. The details come as President Joe Biden is headed to Onondaga Community College today to...
How would Upstate-Crouse merger help Central NY patients? Hospitals make their case
Syracuse, N.Y. – Upstate University Hospital would have room for many of the thousands of patients it now turns away if it merges with its next-door neighbor Crouse Hospital, the hospitals say. That’s because Crouse is licensed to operate far more beds than it uses, while Upstate doesn’t have...
Man shot multiple times on Syracuse’s South Side
Syracuse, N.Y. -- A 33-year-old man was shot multiple times on Syracuse’s South Side Tuesday night, police said. Around 9:14 p.m., police were called to the 100 block of Hope Avenue for reports of a shooting, according to a new release from Syracuse police on Wednesday. Officers found the...
