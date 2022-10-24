Read full article on original website
Domestic Violence: Jealous woman who murdered fiancé extradited to Tennessee after fleeing the country for three yearsJenifer KnightonNashville, TN
Ahead of November Election, Sumner Democrats Announce Key EventsAdvocate AndySumner County, TN
Pastors, Doctors Call for Safety for Transgender YouthAdvocate AndyTennessee State
Andrea Bocelli and Louisiana Philharmonic to perform together for the 1st time in New OrleansTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Tennessee Titans reach agreement with Nashville's Mayor for new stadiumTina HowellNashville, TN
Titans coach Mike Vrabel offers optimism about Ryan Tannehill's playing status
Mike Vrabel offered some optimism about Tennessee Titans' quarterback Ryan Tannehill's status Monday. Tannehill suffered a right ankle injury in Sunday's game against the Indianapolis Colts. After spending time in the medical tent, Tannehill was able to return to the game, which the Titans won 19-10, but was in an orthopedic walking boot after the game. ...
Texans vs. Titans Wednesday injury report: WR Nico Collins did not practice
The Houston Texans released their first injury report Wednesday ahead of their Week 8 encounter with the Tennessee Titans Sunday at 3:05 p.m. Central Time at Nissan Stadium. Receiver Nico Collins (groin) and defensive tackle Maliek Collins (chest) did not practice. Veterans Brandin Cooks and Jerry Hughes similarly did not practice, though it was related to rest.
Gisele Bundchen offers “final ultimatum” to Tom Brady
The saga of NFL quarterback Tom Brady and his estranged wife Gisele Bündchen has dominated the headlines for months. While it looks like the two sides may likely be headed for a nasty divorce with Bündchen hiring a top divorce attorney, there may still be one way that Brady can save their marriage.
Mike McCarthy Reacts To Cowboys' Big Trade On Tuesday
On Tuesday, the Cowboys acquired defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins and a 2024 seventh-round pick from the Raiders in exchange for Dallas' 2023 sixth-round pick. When asked today about how Hankins' arrival will impact current Cowboys' defensive tackle Neville Gallimore, head coach Mike ...
Jalen Hurts Just Became Public Enemy No. 1 in the City of Philadelphia
Jalen Hurts may have lost some support from the Philly faithful. The post Jalen Hurts Just Became Public Enemy No. 1 in the City of Philadelphia appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Tennessee Titans Are Signing Veteran Wide Receiver Off Chiefs' Practice Squad
Chris Conley's tour of the AFC continues. According to Mike Garafolo of the NFL Network, the Tennessee Titans are signing Conley off the Kansas City Chiefs' practice squad on Tuesday. That means Conley, a former third-round draft pick by the Chiefs in 2015, will play for a third different AFC ...
Report: Raiders to trade veteran DT Johnathan Hankins to Cowboys
Johnathan Hankins is heading back to the NFC East. The Raiders are sending their longtime defensive tackle to the Cowboys, according to NFL.com’s Ian Rapoport. The former Giants starter has seen his Raiders role diminish under new DC Patrick Graham this season, but the veteran interior D-lineman has extensive starting experience. Hankins stands to add a seasoned depth piece to Dallas’ high-end D-line.
How Chiefs exploited 49ers’ best defender (and his tendencies) in latest win
San Francisco’s Nick Bosa said the Chiefs “threw a lot at me” after KC’s 44-23 win. Here’s what he was talking about.
Titans linebacker Bud Dupree credits Tennessee win streak: 'Goons on the team and a goon head coach'
Tennessee Titans outside linebacker Bud Dupree discussed the team's win streak Tuesday. After defeating the Indianapolis Colts 19-10 at home Sunday, the Titans have earned four consecutive wins since losing to the Buffalo Bills in Week 2, and sit atop the AFC South. Dupree discussed the team's success with reporters...
Texans WR Phillip Dorsett impresses, workload could increase
It’s been a long and winding road for Dorsett, who is in his first full season with the Texans after spending parts of the 2021 season with the Seahawks, Jaguars and Colts practice squads.
Dolphins safety Brandon Jones to go on injured reserve
Miami Dolphins safety Brandon Jones will be placed on injured reserve with a knee injury he suffered in the third quarter of Sunday's game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, coach Mike McDaniel said Monday. “I’m not too excited about it,” McDaniel said about the latest setback for the Dolphins' secondary....
