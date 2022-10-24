Read full article on original website
nbc15.com
Green burials gain interest in Dane Co., reviving thousands of years of human tradition
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - An alternative burial method is gaining interest in Dane County, with one green cemetery saying it’s on a fast track to run out of space as another hopes to open next year. Supporters of green burials say their way follows tradition, in the way humans...
nbc15.com
4 can’t-miss events this month in Janesville!
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Whether you enjoy shopping, theater, sports or music — Janesville has you covered. Janesville Area Convention and Visitors Bureau Executive Director Christine Rebout sat down with NBC15 on Thursday to talk about four events coming up in November. Highlights include: Shop the Rock Holiday Edition...
stoughtonnews.com
Legion honors Badger Boys State delegates Lyons, Novak
Two Stoughton High School students, Patrick Lyons and Finn Novak were selected by its faculty and sponsored by American Legion Post 59 as delegates to the Badger Boys State program for exemplifying outstanding character. The program was held this past June on the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire campus. Lyons (...
nomadlawyer.org
Janesville: 7 Amazing Places To Visit In Janesville, Wisconsin
Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Janesville Wisconsin. There are many things to do in Janesville, Wisconsin. The town is dedicated to preserving its historic buildings. About 20% of its buildings are listed on the National Register of Historic Places. The city is also committed to culture and the arts.
MyStateline.com
Stateline’s Best Pizza winner is announced for Spirit Day
You’ve all voted, and we’ve finally found the Stateline’s Best Pizza winner. Our winner is…Sam’s Ristorante and Pizzeria on Riverside! Gino and Joe Galluzzo are with us to celebrate their win with some pizza and Blood red sangrias. You can check out the recipe for this spooky cocktail on our Facebook page and make sure to check out Sam’s Ristorante and Pizzeria on Riverside!
stoughtonnews.com
Tara Nancy Eberts Brown
Tara Nancy Eberts Brown passed away at home on Oct. 25, 2022 after a one year courageous battle with glioblastoma. She was born in Swan River, Manitoba, Canada on Oct. 16, 1953 to Audrey and Monty Eberts. She attended the University of Wisconsin Whitewater where she graduated with a degree...
stoughtonnews.com
Q&A with Stoughton Police Chief Dan Jenks
Stoughton Police Department Chief Dan Jenks is a familiar face around the Stoughton area. A resident of Dunkirk, he retired from the department in 2018 after 23 years of service, including four as lieutenant, to work part time as an officer for the State Capitol Police, and as a supervisor on the Dunkirk Town Board.
Hundreds make use of Madison’s temporary men’s shelter
Hundreds of people in the Madison area have already made use of the city's newest men's shelter--just two week after it opened.
nbc15.com
Att. robbery at Culver’s drive-thru like the ones elsewhere, BPD says
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A string of robbery attempts at Culver’s drive-thru windows in multiple southern Wisconsin cities has now reached Beloit. On Thursday morning, the city’s police department reported on an attempted robbery the night before at the restaurant chain’s location in the 2600 block of Cranston Road. BPD officers were called to the Culver’s around 7:44 p.m., the statement continued, but it did not provide many specific details about this incident.
stoughtonnews.com
Setting the stage for excellence: SVP at 50 years
“When a few people met in 1972 to start a community theater group, we had no idea that we would still be entertaining audiences with our own theater home 50 years later.”. Tony Hill has a unique perspective on the Stoughton Village Players (SVP) and its evolution, since he was there at the beginning and is still an active board member.
7 displaced in Portage fire
PORTAGE, Wis. — A fire at a home on Portage’s north side Wednesday night displaced a family of seven people, the city’s fire department said. The fire broke out shortly before 11:10 p.m. in the 2500 block of New Pinery Road. The Portage Fire Department said firefighters saw flames coming from a front window and smoke around the home when...
nbc15.com
Vehicle crashes into Sun Prairie restaurant
SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. (WMTV) - One driver was taken to the hospital as a precaution after a vehicle crashed into the side of a Sun Prairie restaurant late Wednesday morning, the city’s fire department reported. According to Sun Prairie Fire and Rescue Company, emergency crews responded to the business,...
wclo.com
Re-opening of a Portion of Janesville’s Highway 14 Celebrated
The long-awaited reopening of a portion of Janesville’s Highway 14 will be celebrated Thursday morning. A ribbon cutting and grand opening celebration for the refurbished stretch of roadway between Milton Avenue and Deerfield Drive will begin at 9:00 in the Blain’s Farm & Fleet parking lot. The event will include guest speakers and prize giveaways. Construction on the road began in early spring, turning the portion of the highway from rural roadway to urban section. Project improvements include offset left turn lanes, new curb and gutter, storm sewer replacement, a 10-foot multi-use path, a five-foot sidewalk for pedestrians, and a new bus stop location at the intersection with Pontiac Drive.
Dane County couple builds their dream net zero energy home
FITCHBURG, Wis. — Traditional American homes use a lot of energy and most don’t produce any in return. When engaged Madison area couple Kevin Frick and Jacqueline Friedel decided to build their home, they wanted to align their lifestyle with their environmental values. The couple purchased a lot at Terravessa, a new home community east of County Highway MM in...
stoughtonnews.com
Richard E. Iverson
Richard E. Iverson, age 81, passed away on Monday, Oct. 17, 2022 at his home. He was born on November 30, 1940, the son of Russell and Anna Mae Iverson. Richard worked in construction his entire life, owning and operating Iverson Construction. He is survived by his longtime partner, Judy...
Beloit Culver’s drive-thru robbery attempt is similar to others, police say
BELOIT, Wis. (WTVO) — Beloit Police say an attempted robbery at a Culver’s drive-thru window Wednesday night bears the hallmarks of similar incidents in southern Wisconsin. According to police, no one was injured in Wednesday night’s robbery attempt, which happened at 7:44 p.m. at the location at 2676 Cranston Road. Police said the incident was […]
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Owner of Don Ramon Mexican Restaurant has died
October 25, 2022 – Mayville, WI – The owner of Don Ramon Mexican Restaurant has died. Felix Sanchez owned establishments in Mayville, Wi and he opened one in April 2018 in the former Dairy Queen on Wildwood Avenue in West Bend. Sanchez also ran Don Tacos & Tequila...
fortatkinsononline.com
DNR: Check conifer trees for severe root disease
The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) released earlier this month information alerting the public to risk of severe root disease in conifer trees. According to the release, the public is asked to check needle-bearing trees for signs of a harmful disease and report their findings to the department. Heterobasidion...
nbc15.com
WisDOT: Arlington Wholesale dealer loses license after fraudulent sales
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) took away the license for an Arlington wholesale vehicle dealer who was tampering with sales and committing title and odometer fraud. New Status Autos LLC lost their license when the Wisconsin Department of Transportation Division of Motor Vehicles determined the...
Driver crashes into Sun Prairie building, minor damage reported
Officials in Sun Prairie say minimal damage was left behind when a vehicle crashed into a building on Prairie Lakes Dr. earlier this week.
