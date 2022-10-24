Read full article on original website
Related
Apple Insider
Apple stocks rising fast as other Big Tech firms fall hard
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — Following its quarterly earnings report, Apple has seen its stocks go up 7% — and seemingly rising — while all other Big Tech firms have seen steep declines. Apple reported that it...
Apple Insider
Telegram cancels monetization plans after Apple 'destroys dreams'
Telegram's CEO has announced that the company is canceling its monetization plans, saying it would work outside of the App Store rules, following objections from Apple. Pavel Durov posted on his Telegram channel on October 28 that Apple wasn't happy with the company's plan to let content creators monetize their posts that used Telegram's payment system instead of Apple's. He also called on regulators to take action.
Apple Insider
Tim Cook saw big money in App Store ads, shot down early resistance
The latest controversy over Apple's ads in the App Store stem from the company's new push to increase its advertising revenue. But now a former employee has revealed that Apple staff were deeply opposed to the introduction of any ads in the App Store at all. Shac Ron, now with...
Apple Insider
Apple's new iCloud website design is beautiful
The desktop iCloud website is undergoing some changes as a beta version shows new customizable widgets and interfaces. Apple's desktop website for iCloud is available to anyone with a web browser, and it has gone through multiple overhauls over the years. The latest version, currently in beta, has an all-new interface with app widgets and a customizable interface.
Apple Insider
Apple CEO Tim Cook says iPhone 14 Pro demand exceeds supply
Apple is selling as many iPhone 14 Pro models as it can make, and the company is benefitting from savings thanks to reduced supply costs, says CEO Tim Cook. On the heels of Apple's third-quarter earnings report, Apple CEO Tim Cook spoke with CNBC to provide commentary on the quarter. The information was shared on a live segment of the "Closing Bell" program.
Apple Insider
iMessage for Android would have stifled innovation, says Craig Federighi
Google's recent attempts to shame Apple into adopt a common messaging standard -- while not doing so itself -- is just the latest salvo in a contentious debate that has lasted a decade. As far back as 2013, Apple was debating bringing its Messages app to Android, but chose not to.
Apple Insider
Gambling App Store ads are showing up next to addiction recovery apps
There are more ads in the App Store, including gambling apps next to kids applications -- and worse yet, next to gambling addiction recovery ones. Developer Marco Arment shared a screenshot of the advertising controls for product pages in the App Store. The tool shows that advertisers can choose to show their ads across all app categories, similar app categories, and other categories.
Apple Insider
New App Store ad slots heavily promote gambling apps
App developers have taken to Twitter to voice concerns that Apple's new App Store ad slots regularly feature gambling apps. On Tuesday, developers began reporting that Apple's new ad spaces were frequently showing controversial gambling apps. The new slots, which Apple began rolling out recently, appear in some searches and...
Apple Insider
First public beta of Freeform now available, with iPadOS 16.2, iOS 16.2
Apple has released public betas of iPadOS 16.2, iOS 16.2, marking the first time the new brainstorming collaborative tool Freeform has been shown outside of developer betas. Shortly after resuming the developer beta cycle for the next versions of its major operating systems, Apple has now issued the first public betas. AppleInsider does not recommend downloading beta software except for development purposes, and then on dedicated hardware.
Apple Insider
Malicious Mac and iOS apps could have listened in on Siri conversations
The recent updates to iOS and macOS patched a serious flaw that could allow apps with Bluetooth access to record conversations with Siri. An app could record a person's conversations with Siri and audio from iOS keyboard dictation when using AirPods or a Beats headset. It would happen without the app needing microphone access or showing that it was using the microphone.
Apple Insider
New ad placements in App Store Today and product pages are live
Starting Tuesday, developers can pay to be featured on the App Store Today curated page and at the bottom of competitors' app product pages. Apple has been exploring new ad placement opportunities across the App Store. Ad expansion began with search ads showing content after a search is performed, then moved to ads appearing in the search tab even before a search is made.
Apple Insider
Snap CEO firm believer in Apple's evolving privacy moves
Evan Spiegel says that App Tracking Transparency in iOS 14 hurt his Snapchat app, but believes Apple is doing the right thing for users -- and businesses. Apple's requirement that apps ask users for specific permission to track them has had a big impact on advertisers, and on app developers. Snap CEO Spiegel says that the move was a jolt, but he believes Apple is adapting to help developers.
Apple Insider
Apple boasts iPad Pro packaging is 99% made from sustainable forests
The new iPad Pro comes in packaging that is almost entirely fiber-based, and is completely biodegradeable, says Apple's Lisa Jackson. Back in 2015, Apple partnered with The Conservation Fund to buy over 36,000 acres of vulnerable forestland in Maine and North Carolina. That, and subsequent efforts, were specifically in order to sustainably create materials that could be used for product packaging, and so cut down on plastic use.
Apple Insider
iPhone 15 Pro rumored to get solid-state volume & power buttons
Apple's iterative updates to the iPhone line has largely steered clear of changing the power and volume buttons from their current workings. However, while the existing power button and volume buttons can move as they're pressed, the Pro model of the iPhone 15 may switch this out for something different.
Apple Insider
Apple drops PostScript support in Preview for macOS Ventura
Following the public release of macOS Ventura, Apple has issued a support document about .ps and .eps file support being removed from Preview. "The Preview app included with your Mac supports PostScript (.ps) and Encapsulated PostScript (.eps) files in macOS Monterey or earlier," says the new support document. "Starting with macOS Ventura, Preview no longer supports these files."
Apple Insider
Greg Joswiak confirms iPhone's future move to USB-C
Greg Joswiak, known as "Joz," spoke at the Wall Street Journal's Tech Live event on Tuesday evening. He said Apple agreed with the European Union's decision to require a standardized charger for consumer devices. "Obviously, we'll have to comply. We have no choice." he stated. On Monday, the European Union...
Apple Insider
Tenth-gen iPad's USB-C limited to Lightning speeds
Apple's addition of USB-C to the iPad doesn't offer all of the benefits of the port, with it limited to transfer speeds equal to the Lightning connector it replaces. The migration to USB-C from Lightning offers many advantages, such as being able to connect the iPad to many USB-C accessories. However, it seems that while the physical connector is in place, it's not working at the high speed expected of USB-C. Initiallyreported by The Verge, the tenth-generation iPad's USB-C works as expected for charging, but for data, it connects only at "USB 2.0 data speeds." At 480Mbps, this is the same speed offered by Lightning, as used on the ninth-gen iPad.
Apple Insider
How to set parental controls on iOS and iPadOS
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — Apple provides parental controls iniOS and iPadOS to set content and behavior restrictions for children's devices. Here's how to get started. Most of the settings for content and privacy restrictions fall under Screen Time....
Apple Insider
Mac revenue set a record for Apple but will decline in the next quarter
Mac sales were strong during Apple's September quarter amid a declining PC market, but the company expects Mac revenue to slow down in Q4 compared to the same period in 2021. Apple has announced its earnings report on Thursday, October 27, with positive numbers for revenue and products. The company had a record revenue of $90.1 billion for the fiscal September 2022 quarter, up 8% year-over-year.
Apple Insider
Apple & Spotify now fighting over audio books
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — Apple claimed that Spotify is trying to skirtApp Store rules by directing customers to purchase audiobooks outside of the app — although it initially said it was okay. Over the last month, Apple...
Comments / 0