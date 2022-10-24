ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
JEA customers will finally get a reprieve

After a summer of high bills, JEA customers may finally experience some relief — for a month, at least. The portion of a customer’s bill accounting for JEA's cost of buying fuel, such as natural gas and coal, for its power plants has risen over the last year, causing widespread financial stress and disconnections. The projected November rate, however, is expected to be the lowest of the last five months.

