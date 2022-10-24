Blue Ivy Carter Offers $80,000 During Bidding War Over Diamond Earrings

Photo: Getty Images

Blue Ivy Carter had plenty of bands to blow at an auction over the weekend.



On Saturday, October 22, Blue accompanied her parents JAY-Z and Beyoncé to her grandmother Tina Knowles' Wearable Art Gala in Los Angeles. At the event, the 10-year-old made an attempt to purchase a pair of Lorraine Schwartz diamond earrings. Hov and B's eldest daughter immediately threw her paddle in the air once host Keke Palmer announced the item and made a bid of $80,000. Although her offer drew plenty of attention from the crowd, Blue was eventually outbid by someone else who wanted those earrings enough to pay six figures.

Monique Rodriguez, the founder of the beauty company Mielle Organics, eventually claimed the coveted earrings after her husband engaged in a bidding war with the child. Blue ended up tapping out after the amount reach over $100,000. The Rodriguezes paid $105,000 for the earrings.



It wasn't Blue's first time taking part in a high-end auction, and probably won't be here last. Back in 2018, Blue bid $19,000 on a painting of Sidney Poitier during an auction while sitting with her parents. Despite the cute gesture, Blue was also outbid by wealthy opponent, Tyler Perry.



"Somebody else was bidding against me," Perry told NBC at the time. "I didn't know who it was. I look over and it's her. She's taking the paddle out of Jay's hand and Beyoncé's hand and she's bidding. I'm like, this kid's not outbidding me today. You gonna learn today, little girl, I'm getting this painting. But Jay-Z actually pretended to pull it out of her hand and stop her bidding. But it was for charity so it was for a great cause."



"I got the painting," he added. "I could not be outdone by a 6-year-old."



Watch more footage of Blue making the $80K bid below.

