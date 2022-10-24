SOS signal leads crews to hunter that accidentally shot himself during bear attack in Wyoming

Photo Credit: GarysFRP. File photo. (iStock)

A man is recovering, after he accidentally shot himself while he was being attacked by a grizzly bear in Sublette County, Wyoming, according to officials from the Sublette County Sheriff's Office.

The incident occurred at the head of Rock Creek at around 5:52 PM on Friday.

"Lee Francis (65) of Evanston, Wyoming was hunting with his son in the Rock Creek area along the Sawtooth mountains when a grizzly bear attacked him. Lee was able to draw his hand gun and fired several rounds which caused the bear to disengage and flee; however, one of the rounds struck Lee in the lower leg," officials said.

Francis's son immediately activated an SOS signal and began trying to control the bleeding of his father's wound.

"As darkness was rapidly approaching, a plan was devised through contact on the SOS device to rendezvous with TTSAR members near Water Dog Lake. Lee’s son was able to assist him on to a horse and make their way back towards the lake while TTSAR members utilizing UTV’s left from the Flying A Ranch," the sheriff's office reports.

The man was then transported to a nearby ranch where a life flight helicopter was waiting. No further information regarding his condition has been made available.

"Wyoming Game and Fish was also notified and Game Wardens are currently conducting an investigation and trying to locate the grizzly bear. This marks the second grizzly bear attack this month in Western Wyoming," the release said.