ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sublette County, WY

SOS signal leads crews to hunter that accidentally shot himself during bear attack in Wyoming

By Tamera Twitty
OutThere Colorado
OutThere Colorado
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ftYUm_0ikuZZO700
Photo Credit: GarysFRP. File photo. (iStock)

A man is recovering, after he accidentally shot himself while he was being attacked by a grizzly bear in Sublette County, Wyoming, according to officials from the Sublette County Sheriff's Office.

The incident occurred at the head of Rock Creek at around 5:52 PM on Friday.

"Lee Francis (65) of Evanston, Wyoming was hunting with his son in the Rock Creek area along the Sawtooth mountains when a grizzly bear attacked him. Lee was able to draw his hand gun and fired several rounds which caused the bear to disengage and flee; however, one of the rounds struck Lee in the lower leg," officials said.

Francis's son immediately activated an SOS signal and began trying to control the bleeding of his father's wound.

"As darkness was rapidly approaching, a plan was devised through contact on the SOS device to rendezvous with TTSAR members near Water Dog Lake. Lee’s son was able to assist him on to a horse and make their way back towards the lake while TTSAR members utilizing UTV’s left from the Flying A Ranch," the sheriff's office reports.

The man was then transported to a nearby ranch where a life flight helicopter was waiting. No further information regarding his condition has been made available.

"Wyoming Game and Fish was also notified and Game Wardens are currently conducting an investigation and trying to locate the grizzly bear. This marks the second grizzly bear attack this month in Western Wyoming," the release said.

Comments / 0

Related
subletteexaminer.com

Leyva’s attorney requests potential change of plea

SUBLETTE COUNTY – The defense attorney for Nicholas A. Leyva, of Daniel, is asking 9th District Court Judge Marv Tyler to consider allowing Leyva to amend his not guilty plea after learning Leyva was using the “powerful anti-psychotic drug Seroquel” prescribed to his husband. Attorney Alex Freeburg...
DANIEL, WY
OutThere Colorado

OutThere Colorado

Colorado State
23K+
Followers
4K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

OUR MISSION. To Inform. Inspire. Guide. WHO WE ARE. OutThere Colorado is a leading platform intent on inspiring people to seek meaningful experiences in the outdoors. Through a variety of highly shareable original content—including jaw-dropping video and photography, engaging articles, and immersive destination profiles—OutThere is building a rapidly growing national audience. OutThere’s engaging content drives users to create the experiences they seek beyond the device, helping them lead an informed, inspired, and experience-rich life outdoors. WHAT WE BELIEVE. We are about the trip and the trail. The pause button. Disconnecting so we can reconnect. We celebrate messy hair, dusty shoes, windows down, no wi-fi, road trips, the best burger, powder days and car camps. We are driven by our deep respect for our environment, and our passionate commitment to sustainable tourism and conservation. We believe in the right for everyone - from all backgrounds and cultures - to enjoy our natural world, and we believe that we must all do so responsibly. We seek to tell the best stories about the best places, but we feel a responsibility to educate our followers on how to tread lightly to preserve these special places for future generations. As a media company, we are leveraging our platform as an advocate to conserve our natural world in the interests of everyone today, tomorrow and generations from now.

 https://outtherecolorado.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy