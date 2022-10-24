Read full article on original website
Mid-Hudson News Network
East Fishkill cop and others injured during violent attacks
EAST FISHKILL – A 30-year-old man has been arrested by police after a series of violent attacks in Hopewell Junction on Wednesday morning. An East Fishkill police officer and others were injured during the Sunset Drive attacks. Jamel Williams was charged with three counts of assault, burglary, and criminal...
Hudson Valley Couple Arrested For Allegedly Stealing From Local Cemetery
When one of your loved ones has passed on, you want peace of mind knowing that their final resting place is not disturbed in any manner. But not all show such respect. Local police say they've received numerous complaints over the past few months that someone has been stealing from various gravesites at a cemetery in the area.
Wanted rape suspect was ‘principal witness’ in case against convicted Middletown cop shooter
Authorities confirmed wanted rape suspect Jesus Torres, 31, was a “principal witness” who testified in the 2020 attempted murder case against Middletown cop shooter DeSean Owens.
New York State Police Investigate Huge Crash That Involved 20 Vehicles in Lower Hudson Valley
The morning commute was an absolute nightmare in parts of the lower Hudson Valley Wednesday after over 20 vehicles were involved in what police are saying were a "series of crashes". Investigators say the whole mess started when a tractor-trailer leaked approximately 100 gallons of an unknown liquid substance onto the roadway.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Sheriff’s office investigates car larcenies in southern Ulster
KINGSTON – Police are investigating a series of larcenies from vehicles in Ulster County during the overnight hours of October 26-27. The sheriff’s office said several vehicles were entered in the towns of Wawarsing, Rochester, and Shawangunk, and the Village of Ellenville. Residents are asked to check any...
'You-You’ shooting victim shares life-changing ordeal after suspect pleads guilty
Charles Miller was shot point-blank in the stomach by Hector Luna last year outside of the You-You Chinese restaurant in Wallkill.
94.3 Lite FM
Alert: Extensive Halloween DWI Crackdown in Dutchess County, NY
Residents are being warned and cautioned to be extra careful while celebrating this Halloween. It's hard to believe, but October has completely flown by and Halloween is just a few days away. Halloween is one of those holidays that is fun for everyone, adults get into it just as much as kids do and there are so many fun ways to celebrate it. There really is something for everyone whether it's a party at a bar, restaurant, or someone throwing their own.
1 Severely Injured After SUV Drives Into Hudson Valley Firehouse
Police in the Hudson Valley are trying to figure out how an SUV ended up driving into a local firehouse. One person was badly hurt. During the late afternoon hours on Thursday, a vehicle crashed into a firehouse in the Village of Chester. SUV Crashes Into Village of Chester, New...
2 brothers arrested following street fight outside Yonkers bar
Jonathan Teelin, 26, of Mount Kisco, and his brother, Felix, 22, of Hastings, were charged with felony assault.
Help! Devastating Theft Shatters One Hudson Valley Business
The Dutchess County Sheriff's Office is asking for public assistance after a recent theft happened in the area. Local businesses have had to go through a lot lately and some of them have just now been able to get back on their feet. When you hear stories about theft or burglary, it's just awful and it's terrible to think that there are people out in this world who steal from others.
Altercation Between Student and Teacher Following “Unknown Amount” of Marijuana Gummies
I can remember being back in high school and most days usually seemed indistinguishable from the rest. The only thing that mattered was seeing my friends every day, handing in my homework and hopefully doing well on whatever test or quiz I may have had to take. However, there were moments that would once in a while break up the monotony. Those moments were either fights or a similar event to the one that took place at Newburgh Free Academy (NFA) yesterday.
Trio Charged With Multiple Felonies for Alleged Broad Daylight Armed Robbery in Fishkill
A broad daylight robbery, on a busy street in Fishkill?. That is what authorities are saying. According to Mid-Hudson News, 23 year-old Richard Lee, 19 year-old Kenneth Simmons and 23 year-old female Luz Resto are facing a variety of charges after an alleged crime on Main Street in a Village of Fishkill strip mall.
Student in police custody after having firearm on bus
PINE RIDGE, Pa. — In Pike County, officials at Lehman Intermediate School in Lehman Township say a student had a gun on a school bus Tuesday afternoon. The school was placed on lockdown until the student was apprehended. Police discovered the firearm, which was unloaded and inoperable. Officials say...
Mid-Hudson News Network
New Paltz man arrested in Kingston for armed robbery
KINGSTON – A New Paltz man was arrested on Tuesday, October 25 after he allegedly went to a female acquaintance’s residence in Kingston that morning, threatened her with a loaded handgun, stole property and prevented her from leaving for a period of time. Scott Lyman was located by...
Police: Mamaroneck overdose victim was shot in White Plains on Friday
A Mamaroneck man that died from an apparent drug overdose was also the victim of a shooting, according to Mamaroneck Village police.
Did You Know Poughkeepsie Had A ‘Dahmer’ Like Murderer?
If you have the streaming service Netflix the odds say that you or someone you know has watched or at least tried to watch the show "Dahmer", but did you know that back in the late 70s Poughkeepsie had its own version of the cannibal murderer?. If you had no...
Newburgh woman accused of identity theft
State Police of Wilton arrested Emonie S. Rosado, 28 of Newburgh on October 24. Rosado was allegedly involved in an identity theft incident in June.
Student in police custody for bringing a firearm on school bus in Pa.
A student is now in police custody after bringing a firearm on a school bus in Pa., according to reports. Officials at Lehman Intermediate School in Lehman Township, Pike County confirmed the student brought a gun on a school bus Tuesday afternoon, WNEP-TV reported. The school was put on lockdown...
Police: Multiple people arrested, at least 1 injured outside Yonkers bar
They say the fight broke out on Kimball Avenue.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Couple charged with stealing flowers from graves
HIGHLAND – Lloyd Town Police believe they have solved the case of flowers, plants and pumpkins being stolen from graves of loved ones at the Highland Cemetery. There have been several complaints of the thefts over the last several months. After a lengthy investigation and the held from the...
