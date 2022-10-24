ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Middletown, NY

Mid-Hudson News Network

East Fishkill cop and others injured during violent attacks

EAST FISHKILL – A 30-year-old man has been arrested by police after a series of violent attacks in Hopewell Junction on Wednesday morning. An East Fishkill police officer and others were injured during the Sunset Drive attacks. Jamel Williams was charged with three counts of assault, burglary, and criminal...
HOPEWELL JUNCTION, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Sheriff’s office investigates car larcenies in southern Ulster

KINGSTON – Police are investigating a series of larcenies from vehicles in Ulster County during the overnight hours of October 26-27. The sheriff’s office said several vehicles were entered in the towns of Wawarsing, Rochester, and Shawangunk, and the Village of Ellenville. Residents are asked to check any...
ULSTER COUNTY, NY
94.3 Lite FM

Alert: Extensive Halloween DWI Crackdown in Dutchess County, NY

Residents are being warned and cautioned to be extra careful while celebrating this Halloween. It's hard to believe, but October has completely flown by and Halloween is just a few days away. Halloween is one of those holidays that is fun for everyone, adults get into it just as much as kids do and there are so many fun ways to celebrate it. There really is something for everyone whether it's a party at a bar, restaurant, or someone throwing their own.
94.3 Lite FM

Help! Devastating Theft Shatters One Hudson Valley Business

The Dutchess County Sheriff's Office is asking for public assistance after a recent theft happened in the area. Local businesses have had to go through a lot lately and some of them have just now been able to get back on their feet. When you hear stories about theft or burglary, it's just awful and it's terrible to think that there are people out in this world who steal from others.
Hudson Valley Post

Altercation Between Student and Teacher Following “Unknown Amount” of Marijuana Gummies

I can remember being back in high school and most days usually seemed indistinguishable from the rest. The only thing that mattered was seeing my friends every day, handing in my homework and hopefully doing well on whatever test or quiz I may have had to take. However, there were moments that would once in a while break up the monotony. Those moments were either fights or a similar event to the one that took place at Newburgh Free Academy (NFA) yesterday.
NEWBURGH, NY
Newswatch 16

Student in police custody after having firearm on bus

PINE RIDGE, Pa. — In Pike County, officials at Lehman Intermediate School in Lehman Township say a student had a gun on a school bus Tuesday afternoon. The school was placed on lockdown until the student was apprehended. Police discovered the firearm, which was unloaded and inoperable. Officials say...
PIKE COUNTY, PA
Mid-Hudson News Network

New Paltz man arrested in Kingston for armed robbery

KINGSTON – A New Paltz man was arrested on Tuesday, October 25 after he allegedly went to a female acquaintance’s residence in Kingston that morning, threatened her with a loaded handgun, stole property and prevented her from leaving for a period of time. Scott Lyman was located by...
KINGSTON, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Couple charged with stealing flowers from graves

HIGHLAND – Lloyd Town Police believe they have solved the case of flowers, plants and pumpkins being stolen from graves of loved ones at the Highland Cemetery. There have been several complaints of the thefts over the last several months. After a lengthy investigation and the held from the...
LLOYD, NY
94.3 Lite FM

94.3 Lite FM

Poughkeepsie, NY
94.3 Lite FM Hudson Valley plays relaxing favorites while you work.

