Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WFMJ.com
Dead puppy found in lunch cooler in Youngstown
Humane agents are investigating after a dead puppy was found in a lunch cooler in Youngstown. According to a post on the Animal Charity of Ohio Facebook page, the deceased dog was found in the cloth bag Thursday near a playground on the city’s South Side. The post does...
WFMJ.com
Hundreds lose electricity in Youngstown
Hundreds of homes and businesses lost power Friday morning. According to the FirstEnergy website, there were 1,184 outages in the city as of 9:50 a.m. A map showed that the impacted area included Downtown and the East Side. The utility estimated that power would be restored after noon. A FirstEnergy...
Trumbull County program offering winter assistance
The Trumbull Community Action Program is starting its Winter Crisis Program to help eligible households who may need help this winter.
WFMJ.com
Columbiana Cemetery tour to raise money for chapel restoration
Have you ever thought about how much you can learn by visiting a cemetery? It's often the foundation of history for a local community. Friday night, the Historical Society of Columbiana and Fairfield Township is hosting a citizens tour of the historic Columbiana cemetery to help raise money for the restoration of the original chapel that was built in 1890.
Masquerade mixer happening in Youngstown
It's at 6 p.m. at Stambaugh Auditorium on 5th Avenue.
WFMJ.com
Ohio granting $500,000 to demolish 25 blighted buildings in Columbiana County
The State of Ohio is spending $37.3 million dollars to tear down blighted buildings in Columbiana and 29 other counties. The latest round of funding from the Ohio Building Demolition and Site Revitalization program includes half-a-million dollars for the Columbiana County Land Reutilization Corporation. That $500,000 will be used to demolish 25 structures in the county.
Youngstown Post Office looking for holiday help
Those at the Youngstown Post Office are looking for some holiday help and have several open positions for the holiday season.
WFMJ.com
Sharon kitchen incubator offers commercial use for food startups
It's a new concept in Mercer County that offers commercial kitchen use to those looking to start up a food business. Similar to the Youngstown Business Incubator, this spot out of Sharon is a useful tool for those wanting to dive into the culinary industry but who don't quite have the resources or space.
WFMJ.com
Youngstown looking to neighborhood security system
In an effort to curb violence in Youngstown--city officials welcomed Flock Security to its safety committee meeting Thursday. The public safety company showed off its neighborhood surveillance system, comprised of a camera that takes pictures of the rear-ends of vehicles. The goal is to provide law enforcement agencies with information such as model, make, color, and license plate--often the biggest lead for investigators.
What you need to know about leaf pickup in Youngstown
The leaves are falling fast now all around the Mahoning and Shenango Valleys.
WFMJ.com
Lowellville winery celebrates Walmart partnership
A local winery is celebrating its success with the nation's largest retailer. L'uva Bella winery in Lowelleville held a tour Tuesday with local lawmakers and representatives from Walmart. They may have started out small but they have grown immensely. "Knowing how much we've grown with Walmart since 2017 we are...
27 First News
Have you lived through the snowiest Halloween?
(WKBN) – Halloween is October 31, 2022. The holiday is one that is full of costumes, candy, and many other fun fall activities. The blowing leaves and cooler temperatures typically make you notice that the cooler season is on the way and more snow will sweep in as the winter approaches.
Opening date confirmed for new local T.J. Maxx store
A new TJ Maxx store in the Valley will be opening next month.
WFMJ.com
RSV cases, hospitalizations on the rise in the Mahoning Valley
Hospitals across the country are seeing a surge in a common respiratory illness that can cause severe breathing problems for babies and toddlers. It's called RSV and it's spreading quickly in young children throughout the nation. 21 News checked in with local childrens hospitals to hear what's happening locally. "Our...
WFMJ.com
Fire in Niles leaves residents homeless
Investigators are trying to determine if a space heater caused a house fire in Niles that left the residents homeless. Flames were reported in the dining room of a house on West First Street shortly after 3:30 a.m. Thursday. Firefighters quickly had the flames under control. However, the damage inside...
Youngstown traffic cameras back but only in one area, others considered
Those driving through school zones in the city of Youngstown might want to remember to watch their speed.
Job fair set for several industries
A job fair is scheduled for Columbiana County that is bringing together employers from several industries.
Buzz of construction grows around Eastwood Mall
There is a lot happening at the Eastwood Mall Complex.
WFMJ.com
Hospitals in Valley, region 'absolutely filled with kids' with RSV illness
Respiratory syncytia virus, or RSV, is a common winter respiratory virus that usually causes mild, cold-like symptoms. While most recover in a week or two, but RSV can be serious for infants and older adults and can lead to bronchiolitis in young children. Dr. Michael Bigham, Chief Quality Officer and...
WFMJ.com
Years Ago | October 27th
Vindicator file photo / October 27, 1939 | Two Youngstown firemen familiarize themselves with the hydraulics of the Youngstown Fire Department’s new $18,000 aerial ladder truck 83 years ago. The 100-foot rig required a crew of six, including a tillerman. October 27. 1997: Two outs away from a World...
Comments / 9