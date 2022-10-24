ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Youngstown, OH

WFMJ.com

Dead puppy found in lunch cooler in Youngstown

Humane agents are investigating after a dead puppy was found in a lunch cooler in Youngstown. According to a post on the Animal Charity of Ohio Facebook page, the deceased dog was found in the cloth bag Thursday near a playground on the city’s South Side. The post does...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WFMJ.com

Hundreds lose electricity in Youngstown

Hundreds of homes and businesses lost power Friday morning. According to the FirstEnergy website, there were 1,184 outages in the city as of 9:50 a.m. A map showed that the impacted area included Downtown and the East Side. The utility estimated that power would be restored after noon. A FirstEnergy...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WFMJ.com

Columbiana Cemetery tour to raise money for chapel restoration

Have you ever thought about how much you can learn by visiting a cemetery? It's often the foundation of history for a local community. Friday night, the Historical Society of Columbiana and Fairfield Township is hosting a citizens tour of the historic Columbiana cemetery to help raise money for the restoration of the original chapel that was built in 1890.
COLUMBIANA, OH
WFMJ.com

Ohio granting $500,000 to demolish 25 blighted buildings in Columbiana County

The State of Ohio is spending $37.3 million dollars to tear down blighted buildings in Columbiana and 29 other counties. The latest round of funding from the Ohio Building Demolition and Site Revitalization program includes half-a-million dollars for the Columbiana County Land Reutilization Corporation. That $500,000 will be used to demolish 25 structures in the county.
COLUMBIANA COUNTY, OH
WFMJ.com

Sharon kitchen incubator offers commercial use for food startups

It's a new concept in Mercer County that offers commercial kitchen use to those looking to start up a food business. Similar to the Youngstown Business Incubator, this spot out of Sharon is a useful tool for those wanting to dive into the culinary industry but who don't quite have the resources or space.
SHARON, PA
WFMJ.com

Youngstown looking to neighborhood security system

In an effort to curb violence in Youngstown--city officials welcomed Flock Security to its safety committee meeting Thursday. The public safety company showed off its neighborhood surveillance system, comprised of a camera that takes pictures of the rear-ends of vehicles. The goal is to provide law enforcement agencies with information such as model, make, color, and license plate--often the biggest lead for investigators.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WFMJ.com

Lowellville winery celebrates Walmart partnership

A local winery is celebrating its success with the nation's largest retailer. L'uva Bella winery in Lowelleville held a tour Tuesday with local lawmakers and representatives from Walmart. They may have started out small but they have grown immensely. "Knowing how much we've grown with Walmart since 2017 we are...
LOWELLVILLE, OH
27 First News

Have you lived through the snowiest Halloween?

(WKBN) – Halloween is October 31, 2022. The holiday is one that is full of costumes, candy, and many other fun fall activities. The blowing leaves and cooler temperatures typically make you notice that the cooler season is on the way and more snow will sweep in as the winter approaches.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WFMJ.com

RSV cases, hospitalizations on the rise in the Mahoning Valley

Hospitals across the country are seeing a surge in a common respiratory illness that can cause severe breathing problems for babies and toddlers. It's called RSV and it's spreading quickly in young children throughout the nation. 21 News checked in with local childrens hospitals to hear what's happening locally. "Our...
MAHONING COUNTY, OH
WFMJ.com

Fire in Niles leaves residents homeless

Investigators are trying to determine if a space heater caused a house fire in Niles that left the residents homeless. Flames were reported in the dining room of a house on West First Street shortly after 3:30 a.m. Thursday. Firefighters quickly had the flames under control. However, the damage inside...
NILES, OH
WFMJ.com

Hospitals in Valley, region 'absolutely filled with kids' with RSV illness

Respiratory syncytia virus, or RSV, is a common winter respiratory virus that usually causes mild, cold-like symptoms. While most recover in a week or two, but RSV can be serious for infants and older adults and can lead to bronchiolitis in young children. Dr. Michael Bigham, Chief Quality Officer and...
AKRON, OH
WFMJ.com

Years Ago | October 27th

Vindicator file photo / October 27, 1939 | Two Youngstown firemen familiarize themselves with the hydraulics of the Youngstown Fire Department’s new $18,000 aerial ladder truck 83 years ago. The 100-foot rig required a crew of six, including a tillerman. October 27. 1997: Two outs away from a World...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH

