Chillicothe – A person of interest is being sought after a short chase through downtown Chillicothe after an attempted traffic stop. According to the Chillicothe Police department, on 10/25/22 at 12:47 am Officers attempted to stop an orange Chevy Colorado for no rear license plate light while on patrol traveling Northbound on S. Douglas Ave. When the officer initiated the stop the vehicle pulled over, as the officer started to radio in the vehicle info, the vehicle sped off. The officer got a brief look at the driver who he said was, a “Hispanic or black male in his 30s.”

CHILLICOTHE, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO