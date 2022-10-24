Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Hempfield Area HS to Raise Money for Pediatric Cancer ResearchAlex's Lemonade StandWestmoreland County, PA
Walmart Location Unexpectedly ClosingJoel EisenbergPittsburgh, PA
Pennsylvania Elections: 2022Dayana SabatinPennsylvania State
Pittsburgh’s Only Walmart ClosesBryan DijkhuizenPittsburgh, PA
Popular restaurant chain opening another new location in Pennsylvania this monthKristen WaltersCranberry Township, PA
Related
FOX Sports
NFL Week 8: Predictions, analysis, key matchups and stats for every game
Week 8 of the NFL season begins with a high-profile Thursday night matchup between two very different former MVP quarterbacks. It's a perfect way to start off an important week, with the trade deadline looming and teams considering their future. FOX Sports' staff of NFL reporters has you covered from top to bottom. We'll tell you what to expect, who to watch, which numbers to be aware of — and predict the outcome of each game.
U mad bro?: Matt Canada and Kenny Pickett shouldn't worry — Steelers fans are sinking their teeth into other folks instead
When I started covering the Pittsburgh Steelers more than 20 years ago, I learned two things very quickly. 1. Steelers fans bask in criticizing the quarterback and offensive coordinator. 2. The only thing Steelers fans enjoy more than criticizing the quarterback and the offensive coordinator is criticizing the media for...
Breaking: Bill Belichick Reportedly Makes Patriots' Starting Quarterback Decision
The New England Patriots' supposed quarterback controversy isn't much of a controversy at all. According to NFL insider Field Yates, Patriots quarterback Mac Jones took 90 percent of the team's first-team reps during Wednesday's practice. The former first-round pick and Alabama star is ...
Former NFL Coach: Vrabel Will Do 'Whatever is Necessary'
Eric Mangini, who once coached Vrabel, says the Tennessee Titans boss is successful because he values "flexibility" over "ego."
FOX Sports
NFL Week 8 top plays: Ravens defeat Bucs on Thursday Night Football
Week 8 of the NFL season kicked off with Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers defending their home turf against Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens on Thursday Night Football. Though Tampa got out to an early 7-3 lead, Baltimore's defense stifled Brady as the matchup wore on, while...
There’s Belief Steelers Will Consider Firing Matt Canada If Offensive Struggles Continue in Philly
The Pittsburgh Steelers are on the verge of drastic change.
NBC Sports
Tua Tagovailoa: Coaches told me they don’t ever want me to lower my shoulder
Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa likely made much of NBC’s national viewing audience wince when he lowered his shoulder while scrambling to try and get a first down during Sunday night’s win over the Steelers. But even as his competitive nature took over in that situation, he didn’t quite...
FOX Sports
Steelers QB Pickett wants to go deep, but at the right time
PITTSBURGH (AP) — Kenny Pickett wants to throw the ball deep in an effort to get the Pittsburgh Steelers' offense going. The rookie quarterback, however, isn't going to do it just to do it. Pickett said Wednesday there are different ways to create the sort of “splash” plays the...
FOX Sports
NFL QB rankings: Mahomes, Allen lead new wave; where are Rodgers and Brady?
There's no position in any sport that affects winning to the degree quarterbacks do. There's a reason they can take up 20% of a team's salary cap — meant to be spread between 53 players — and a reason why NFL franchises mortgage their futures when any potential top-10 passer comes available. Sometimes they get Matthew Stafford's 2021 season and a Super Bowl. Sometimes they get Russell Wilson's 2022 and an uncertain future. That's the inherent risk.
FOX Sports
Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes keeping busy even during bye week
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The timing of the Kansas City Chiefs' bye this week couldn't have come at a better time for Patrick Mahomes. And not just because the bumps and bruises from the first seven games of the NFL season will have a chance to heal. There's...
Steelers LB T.J. Watt Takes Another Step Toward Return
The Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker moved closer to returning to practice full-time.
FOX Sports
Brady, Bucs aim to rebound against Lamar Jackson, Ravens
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Tom Brady and Lamar Jackson have mutual respect and admiration for one another’s success. The seven-time Super Bowl champion and one of the NFL’s best young quarterbacks meet for the second time in their careers when the struggling Tampa Bay Buccaneers host the Baltimore Ravens on Thursday night.
FOX Sports
Fright night: Browns, Bengals renew rivalry on Halloween
CINCINNATI (4-3) at CLEVELAND (2-5) Monday, 8:15 p.m. EDT, ESPN. OPENING LINE: Bengals by 3, according to FanDuel Sportsbook. AGAINST THE SPREAD: Bengals 5-2; Browns 2-5. SERIES RECORD: Bengals 51-46. LAST MEETING: Browns beat Bengals 21-6, on Jan. 9 in Cleveland. LAST WEEK: Bengals beat Falcons 35-17; Browns lost to...
FOX Sports
Will the Cowboys make another trade before the deadline — and should they?
The biggest benefit of the Dallas Cowboys' front office conservatism is that it makes them predictable. Most years, when the trade deadline rolls around, you can write off Dallas as a buyer or a seller because they'd typically prefer to roll with what's already on the roster. Cowboys owner and general manager Jerry Jones even said after Sunday's win against Detroit that he didn't expect to be a factor in the trade deadline. "I don't see that. I don't expect a trade," he told reporters. Imagine the collective surprise, then, when that turned out to be posturing.
FOX Sports
AP source: Chiefs get Toney from Giants for 2 draft picks
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Kansas City Chiefs acquired New York Giants wide receiver Kadarius Toney on Thursday for a pair of picks in next year's draft, a person familiar with the terms of the trade told The Associated Press. The person, who spoke on condition of anonymity...
FOX Sports
Mayfield adapting to backup role, doesn't want to be traded
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — While things haven’t exactly gone well this season for Baker Mayfield, that doesn’t mean the 2018 No. 1 overall pick wants out of Carolina. “I want to be here,” Mayfield said Thursday when asked if he wants to be traded from the Panthers.
FOX Sports
Peterson's value to Vikings never higher as Cards visit next
EAGAN, Minn. (AP) — The morning of the team's first day back together from the bye week, a text message buzzed on Minnesota Vikings coach Kevin O'Connell's phone. It was from Patrick Peterson. The veteran cornerback was encouraging O'Connell to call a meeting of the player leadership group, to make sure the importance of resuming practice and training routines in an urgent and focused manner would be thoroughly communicated.
FOX Sports
Bills not underestimating Rodgers despite Packers struggles
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Bills safety Micah Hyde and receiver Jake Kumerow know Aaron Rodgers well enough to appreciate how much the Packers quarterback’s words resonate in Green Bay. So when Rodgers defiantly insisted the Packers' playoff hopes, at 3-4, remain realistic despite a third consecutive loss...
Kurt Warner Believes It's Time for Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers to Retire
In an interview with People magazine, Kurt Warner suggested it is time for Tom Brady & Aaron Rodgers to retire.
Comments / 1