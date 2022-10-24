ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington Township, NJ

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

WBRE

$3.7M secured for passenger rail line from Poconos to NYC

MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program (RACP) has provided $3.7 million for the development of a new passenger rail line to go from the Poconos to NYC. According to Representative Matt Cartwright (D. PA-08), the funding will be provided to the Monroe County Industrial Development Authority to help Amtrack restore passenger rail […]
MONROE COUNTY, PA
wrnjradio.com

Man charged with DWI, open container in Mount Olive Twp.

MOUNT OLIVE TOWNSHIP, NJ (Morris County) – A Morris County man is facing a slew of charges including driving while intoxicated and having an open container in a motor vehicle in Mount Olive Township. On October 24, at around 11:31 a.m., officers was traveling on route 46 westbound near...
MOUNT OLIVE TOWNSHIP, NJ
sauconsource.com

Driver Who Crashed School Bus Was Using Handheld Device: Police

A 46-year-old man from Easton is facing child endangerment charges after police say it was determined that he was “using a handheld cellular device” while operating a Colonial Intermediate Unit bus which struck a telephone pole in Lower Saucon Township on Aug. 29, which was the first day of school in Saucon Valley and most other area districts.
EASTON, PA
Daily Voice

Route 22 Shooting Hospitalizes Driver

A driver was hospitalized after being shot at on Route 22 in Whitehall Township on Wednesday, Oct. 26, authorities said. PA State troopers responding to the eastbound lanes around 3:15 p.m. found the driver of a white Dodge Charger injured after an unknown occupant in the right lane fired shots, police said.
onthewater.com

Northern New Jersey Fishing Report- October 27, 2022

The wild striper bite continues. Although wet, foggy and windy weather made for challenging conditions at the beginning of the week, jumbo bass were caught from beaches and boats. The best fishing was north of the Shark River Inlet, especially in Raritan Bay. At the same time, the offshore tuna...
NEW JERSEY STATE
fireapparatusmagazine.com

St. Michael (MN) Will Wait 38 Months for Delivery of Two New Fire Trucks

The St. Michael City Council voted to spend up to $1.66 million for two new fire trucks that won’t be delivered for up to 38 months, according to report published by Press & News. According to the report, the city council approved the purchase after the members learned the...
WFMZ-TV Online

Police: 2 men stole electrical devices from multiple Lehigh Valley stores

BETHLEHEM TWP., Pa. - Bethlehem Township police are asking for the public's help in their search for two thieves. The men stole electrical devices from multiple Lowe’s and Home Depot stores in Bethlehem Township and Whitehall Township, according to Bethlehem Township Police. The men filled large bags with electrical devices and left the stores without paying, police said.
BETHLEHEM, PA
Phillymag.com

On the Market in the Poconos: Lakeside Cottage on Lake Henry

This house looks like it dates to the turn of the 20th century, but it’s just turning sweet 16. And speaking of sweet, check out the lake views from its patio and decks. Sign up for our weekly home and property newsletter, featuring homes for sale, neighborhood happenings, and more.
spartaindependent.com

Sparta Police Department named number one in the state

The Sparta Township Police Department was recently ranked number one in the state and 7th in the nation by SafeWise.com which uses data submitted by uniform crime reports to rate police departments. “I attribute a lot of this to several things,” said Police Department Chief Neil Spidaletto. “First of all,...
SPARTA TOWNSHIP, NJ
Newswatch 16

Student in police custody after having firearm on bus

PINE RIDGE, Pa. — In Pike County, officials at Lehman Intermediate School in Lehman Township say a student had a gun on a school bus Tuesday afternoon. The school was placed on lockdown until the student was apprehended. Police discovered the firearm, which was unloaded and inoperable. Officials say...
PIKE COUNTY, PA
WBRE

PA Senate unanimously passes drivers license reform bill

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — The Pennsylvania State Senate held a vote Tuesday for House Bill 987 and it passed unanimously 49-0. The Pennsylvania State Senate released a public statement announcing the passage of House Bill 987. House Bill 987 aims to provide retroactive relief for citizens of the commonwealth whose licenses were suspended for non-driving […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE

