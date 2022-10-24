Crystal River woman arrested for possession of fentanyl, methamphetamine paraphernalia

An alleged attacker was arrested at a town square in The Villages after a 911 call from a “screaming” woman. Officers were dispatched at 1:30 a.m. Saturday to 1100 Main St. outside the offices of The Villages Daily Sun where they detained 48-year-old Clarence Darnell Kitchen of Ocala and spoke with a woman who said she had been attacked by him, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department.

THE VILLAGES, FL ・ 20 HOURS AGO