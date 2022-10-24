Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
25th College Foundation Hall of Fame Induction is Nov. 3Connecticut by the NumbersNew Haven, CT
Polish American Foundation of Connecticut to Celebrate 25 YearsConnecticut by the NumbersNew Britain, CT
The Witch's Dungeon, it's where the monsters go to hang out!Reviews on the Edge by Chris NersingerPlainville, CT
This leading lady stunned Hollywood when she left to become a Catholic nunAnita DurairajBethlehem, CT
Four-foot-tall 'creature' reported crossing Connecticut drivewayRoger MarshOxford, CT
Related
New Britain Herald
'Little Monsters Bash' happening Saturday at New Britain Senior Center
NEW BRITAIN – There will be fun for kids at the Senior Center this weekend. New Britain Parks, Recreation and Community Services Department is throwing a “Little Monsters Bash” at the New Britain Senior Center, 55 Pearl St., this Saturday from 10 a.m. to noon. The event...
New Britain Herald
Pumpkin Carving and Trunk-or-Treat event for children returns Sunday in New Britain
NEW BRITAIN – All are welcome to come and enjoy Industry Hair Studio’s fifth annual Pumpkin Carving and Trunk-or-Treat event this Sunday. “This is a free community-based event,” said Jasmine Cintron, hair stylist and owner of Industry Hair Studio. “We’re trying to give back to the community and bring everyone together and uplift each other.”
woodbridgetownnews.com
Christmas Bazaar and Craft Fair at Our Lady of the Assumption
The Ladies Guild of Our Lady of the Assumption, 81Center Rd, Woodbridge, is hosting A CHRISTMAS BAZAAR and CRAFT FAIR on Saturday November 12 from 9am-3pm. Over 30 Crafters, a fabulous Bake Sale, a White Elephant Sale, Children’s Craft Activity, Meet Santa from 11-2pm, Generous Raffle Baskets, and Breakfast and Lunch is served by the Knights of Columbus. Christmas Trains will be running all day. The Children’s Choir and Adult choir will perform.
Bristol Press
Good Vibes Gifts & Flowers has relocated to a new, expanded location
PLAINVILLE – Good Vibes Gifts & Flowers has relocated to a new, expanded location which will offer a space for classrooms and workshops. Good Vibes Gifts & Flowers has moved from 21 Whiting St. to 13 Whiting St. Having originally opened in 2020, owner Melody Santos has grown her shop to double the original size in the new location.
New Britain Herald
Halloween events coming to New Britain Museum of American Art this weekend
NEW BRITAIN – The New Britain Museum of American Art has you covered on Halloween events this weekend. The museum will host an After Dark: Halloween Party this Friday and Saturday from 8-11 p.m. The event will have a live DJ and dancing. There will also be a photo...
New Britain Herald
Halloween Trick-or-Treat Safe Zone returning to downtown New Britain
NEW BRITAIN – The New Britain Downtown District is hosting its annual Halloween Trick-or-Treat Safe Zone this Monday. On Halloween night from 4:30-7:30 p.m. downtown New Britain will once again be filled with trick-or-treaters dressed up in their favorite costumes. “Our community is excited to have this event back...
New Britain Herald
November events scheduled for New Britain Museum of American Art
NEW BRITAIN – The New Britain Museum of American Art’s fall happenings are rolling right through November with more programs and events. Start the month off with a watercolor class this Wednesday, and every Wednesday throughout the month, from 2-4 p.m. On Thursday, children ages 9-12 can check...
Meet Storm Cloud! A Sweet Goof Ball!
Today, we have a 7-year old puppy in an adult body!
New Britain Herald
New Britain Industrial Museum unveiling rare bit of American Western culture during upcoming event
NEW BRITAIN – The New Britain Industrial Museum has acquired a rare bit of American Western culture that was locally produced and will be officially unveiled Wednesday at the museum. At 5:30 pm all are welcomed to experience the unveiling of this addition to NBIM’s collection. “The item...
Bristol Press
First Congregational Church set to hold Festival of Incredible Edibles
BRISTOL – As part of its celebration of 275 years of existence, First Congregational Church on Federal Hill is set to hold its Festival of Incredible Edibles as a means of raising funds for the St. Vincent De Paul Mission of Bristol’s overflow shelter as winter approaches. “We’ve...
New Britain Herald
Area veterans helping spread word of upcoming Boxes to Boots events
BERLIN - Veterans in town are helping to spread the word about several upcoming events Boxes to Boots is hosting. Volunteers with the Berlin-based non-profit organization include many retired heroes, helping out to ensure current members of the U.S. Armed Forces are well taken care of. B2B President Kristen Gauvin...
New Britain Herald
Michael Jackson tribute artist performing at Trinity-on-Main
NEW BRITAIN – Michael Jackson Tribute Artist Joby Rogers will be returning to Trinity-On-Main for a show this Saturday, starting at 7:30 p.m. “Joby Rogers’ stunning resemblance to Jackson combined with the intricate step-for-step choreography performed by the most talented backup dancers in the industry,” jobyasmichael.com touts.
New Britain Herald
Students learn during fourth annual Best Management Tour
As part of its fourth annual Best Management Tour, the Pequabuck River Watershed Association in partnership with area environmental groups and engineering organizations, gathered students from Bristol Eastern High School and Plainville High School with an interest in environmental studies to interact with professionals focused in civil engineering issues recently.
Eyewitness News
Rose’s Berry Farm shuts down in Glastonbury
GLASTONBURY, CT (WFSB) - Rose’s Berry Farm in Glastonbury has closed up for the foreseeable future. Rose’s was around for decades. The farm brought multiple layers of happiness to folks all around Connecticut. The farm on Matson Hill announced it was closing earlier this month. Sandi Rose, the...
New Britain Herald
Grandpa Munster visits The Witch's Dungeon
PLAINVILLE – Actor Dan Roebuck, who recently portrayed Grandpa Munster in Rob Zombie’s “The Munsters” on Netflix, stopped in to The Witch’s Dungeon Classic Movie Museum on Thursday to show his support and meet fans. Roebuck referred to the museum at 103 E. Main St....
Guilford High School hosts prom for students with special needs
GUILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Students from five towns came together Wednesday at Guilford High School for a prom for students with special needs, restarting a tradition that had been on hiatus for the last two years. “Before COVID, we would do this, and that’s why I wanted to get it up and running,” said Nolan […]
Bristol Press
BRISTOL BITS: Checking out a cool license plate
Today’s feature is on Jimmy Petonito, who I saw in his car a couple of weeks ago at Greer’s chicken. He was waiting outside for his passenger who was picking up an order. The reason he caught my attention was the fact that his license plate was GHOST.
Eyewitness News
Fallen Bristol officer remembered by close friend
MIDDLETOWN, CT (WFSB) - A close friend of one of two fallen Bristol police officers is recalling fond memories. Jon Faass said he new Lt Dustin DeMonte well. Faass spoke with Channel 3 about who DeMonte was and how he has been mourning his loss. About 30 years ago, he...
darientimes.com
CT's 'White Lady' legend: How Union Cemetery got its reputation as a 'haunted' graveyard
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. In 1993, Glenn Pennell received a call about a transformer explosion in Monroe. An on-duty firefighter at the time, Pennell drove his Ford F-150 truck to the site in search of a place to divert traffic away from the accident. A police officer sat in the passenger seat and a woman was tailgating him.
milfordmirror.com
Former 'Cheers' star leads Milford United Way campaign
MILFORD — Food insecurity, housing instability, and mental health challenges are the focus for Milford United Way as its kicks off its annual fundraising campaign. And a familiar face is helping lead the charge. John Ratzenberger, the Bridgeport native known for his role as Cliff Clavin on the long-running...
Comments / 0