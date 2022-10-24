ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Three Rivers, MI

The Smallest County in Michigan

That would be Cass County. The first permanent settlers in the area which would become Cass County was Uzziel Putnam, his wife, and daughter who settled on November 18, 1825. Just a few years later, the county was organized and named after Lewis Cass, former Secretary of State, Senator, French Ambassador, Secretary of War, and Governor of Michigan. The county boasted a population of 900, including many who migrated from Indiana, Kentucky, Ohio, Tennessee, and Virginia.
Former Hot n’ Nows of Michigan: What Are They Now?

If you know, you know: Much like the iconic Pizza Hut roof, when you see a former Hot 'n Now location that is still standing you immediately know what it once was. Sadly, there is only one original location of the beloved Michigan-based fast food chain still standing today which is located in Sturgis, MI, but the burger joint will always live on in our hearts. One couple even took their engagement photos there!
STURGIS, MI
Touring aircraft set to visit Elkhart

ELKHART, Ind. -- The Experimental Aircraft Association is bringing the first-ever mass-produced airliner to Elkhart. The Ford Tri-Motor 5-AT flew its first flight on December 1, 1928. Liberty Aviation Museum in Port Clinton, Ohio, is home to the plane. The public can take flight Thursday, October 27, from 2 p.m....
ELKHART, IN
22 Best & Fun Things to Do in Mishawaka (Indiana)

Mishawaka is a city located on the St. Joseph River in St. Joseph County, Penn Township, in the state of Indiana, United States. Nicknamed “The Princess City,” Mishawaka, according to the 2020 census, had a population of 51,063. In the early 1830s, the history of Mishawaka started with...
MISHAWAKA, IN
‘Kroctober Carnival’ headed to the Kroc Center on Friday

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The Kroc Center is bringing back their “Kroctober Carnival” this Friday night!. The fun starts at 5:30 p.m. and ends at 7:00 p.m. It’s at the Kroc Center Gym, and features music, games, and even a bounce house!. You’re invited to come...
SOUTH BEND, IN
Family remembers life of Noelle Riggins

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A local family is speaking out against gun violence after the death of one of their own. Riley High School Sophomore Noelle Riggins was shot and killed Friday afternoon on South Bend’s south side. Just feet away from where Noelle Riggins was shot and...
SOUTH BEND, IN
Man pleads guilty to arson in series of Indiana barn fires

GOSHEN, Ind. (AP) — A man has pleaded guilty in connection with a series of barn fires set last year in several northern Indiana counties. The South Bend Tribune reports that an Elkhart County judge gave preliminary approval Monday to the plea agreement with Joseph Hershberger who was charged with eight counts of arson.
ELKHART COUNTY, IN
Big updates coming to the ‘River Queen’ in Elkhart

ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - An iconic piece of Elkhart’s history is being put into safe storage for the winter. On Monday, the “River Queen” was taken out of the river for what manager Tom Shoff calls a mission to repower her. That means they’re working to...
ELKHART, IN
Michiana humane societies seeking adoptions, pet food donations

(WNDU) - Two humane societies in Michiana are asking for your help as they look to stock up on pet food and find homes for the furry friends who are currently housed in their shelters. The Humane Society of St. Joseph County is asking for canned wet dog food, which...
MICHIANA, MI
Kalamazoo Could Add Ride-Sharing Service For Students

Kalamazoo seems to be coming up with a plan to offer a very unique service that may become helpful for students who plan on living on campus or in nearby housing. Kalamazoo College is putting together a master plan which includes the suggestion that a ride-sharing service is offered for students, as someone posted on Twitter:
KALAMAZOO, MI
With 80% of homes at risk; St. Joe Health Dept. urges families to test children’s blood lead levels

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Most of the homes in South Bend could be putting residents at risk for lead poisoning. “Across the city of South Bend, 80% of the housing was built before 1980 which puts those properties at risk of having lead paint. Which is the greatest source of exposure to lead in our environment,” says Dr. Mark Fox, the Deputy Health Officer for the St. Joe Health Department.
SOUTH BEND, IN
A look inside the ‘haunted’ Birdsell Mansion in South Bend

A dozen Michiana police officers were honored in downtown South Bend on Wednesday for going "above and beyond." Ribbon cutting ceremony honors completion of improvements at South Bend’s Randolph Park. Updated: 1 hour ago. The park now features a brand-new playground, basketball court, seating, and more.
SOUTH BEND, IN
