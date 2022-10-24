Read full article on original website
4 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
This Michigan Deli Serves Some of the Largest Sandwiches in the StateTravel MavenKalamazoo, MI
Gluten-Free, Plant-Based Eatery Set to Open in Southwest Michigan This FallVegOut MagazinePortage, MI
3 Towns in Michigan Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Live in the United StatesJoe MertensMichigan State
The Smallest County in Michigan
That would be Cass County. The first permanent settlers in the area which would become Cass County was Uzziel Putnam, his wife, and daughter who settled on November 18, 1825. Just a few years later, the county was organized and named after Lewis Cass, former Secretary of State, Senator, French Ambassador, Secretary of War, and Governor of Michigan. The county boasted a population of 900, including many who migrated from Indiana, Kentucky, Ohio, Tennessee, and Virginia.
The Oldest Coney Dog Restaurant In Michigan Is In Kalamazoo
Michigan is basically the capital of coney dogs in the country, with a lot of focus being put on Detroit, as they're home to the American Coney Island (Est. 1917) and their neighbor and brother-restaurant, Lafayette Coney Island (Est. 1924). But as historical and legendary as these two are, those...
Celebrity paranormal investigator Corbyn Bentley gives us a tour of the haunted Birdsell Mansion
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) -Many are getting into the spirit of Halloween, but how about an encounter with the actual ghosts themselves in downtown South Bend?. There are no actors or performers on this haunted house tour, just the specters that call it home and your guide through it all, Michiana’s own Corbyn Bentley.
Yes, There’s An Actual Apartment in This Old Silo in Allegan
Last week, I asked the question, "Would you stay in a grain bin in Indiana for $100 a night?" And, surprisingly, people enthusiastically answered, "Yes!" Now, the grain bin had been remodeled to act as an Airbnb stay. So, it's not like people were just sleeping in an old, dirty building. Check out the pictures below:
Former Hot n’ Nows of Michigan: What Are They Now?
If you know, you know: Much like the iconic Pizza Hut roof, when you see a former Hot 'n Now location that is still standing you immediately know what it once was. Sadly, there is only one original location of the beloved Michigan-based fast food chain still standing today which is located in Sturgis, MI, but the burger joint will always live on in our hearts. One couple even took their engagement photos there!
Update: Graphic Packaging Fined, Kalamazoo Is One Step Closer to Being Stink-Free
Just days after spilling 2,000 gallons of industrial wastewater into the Kalamazoo River, a new agreement between the commercial packaging plant Graphic Packaging and the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy (EGLE) could bring the city of Kalamazoo one step closer to being smell-free. WWMT reports Graphic Packaging...
Touring aircraft set to visit Elkhart
ELKHART, Ind. -- The Experimental Aircraft Association is bringing the first-ever mass-produced airliner to Elkhart. The Ford Tri-Motor 5-AT flew its first flight on December 1, 1928. Liberty Aviation Museum in Port Clinton, Ohio, is home to the plane. The public can take flight Thursday, October 27, from 2 p.m....
22 Best & Fun Things to Do in Mishawaka (Indiana)
Mishawaka is a city located on the St. Joseph River in St. Joseph County, Penn Township, in the state of Indiana, United States. Nicknamed “The Princess City,” Mishawaka, according to the 2020 census, had a population of 51,063. In the early 1830s, the history of Mishawaka started with...
West Michigan woman killed in house fire one day shy of birthday
The Benton Harbor Department of Public Safety said they received the call shortly before 2 p.m. Monday. When they arrived, they saw her husband outside trying to break down the back door.
‘Kroctober Carnival’ headed to the Kroc Center on Friday
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The Kroc Center is bringing back their “Kroctober Carnival” this Friday night!. The fun starts at 5:30 p.m. and ends at 7:00 p.m. It’s at the Kroc Center Gym, and features music, games, and even a bounce house!. You’re invited to come...
Family remembers life of Noelle Riggins
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A local family is speaking out against gun violence after the death of one of their own. Riley High School Sophomore Noelle Riggins was shot and killed Friday afternoon on South Bend’s south side. Just feet away from where Noelle Riggins was shot and...
Man pleads guilty to arson in series of Indiana barn fires
GOSHEN, Ind. (AP) — A man has pleaded guilty in connection with a series of barn fires set last year in several northern Indiana counties. The South Bend Tribune reports that an Elkhart County judge gave preliminary approval Monday to the plea agreement with Joseph Hershberger who was charged with eight counts of arson.
Sheriff: One dead in crash near state border
A man died in a crash in Cass County on Wednesday, authorities say.
Big updates coming to the ‘River Queen’ in Elkhart
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - An iconic piece of Elkhart’s history is being put into safe storage for the winter. On Monday, the “River Queen” was taken out of the river for what manager Tom Shoff calls a mission to repower her. That means they’re working to...
Michiana humane societies seeking adoptions, pet food donations
(WNDU) - Two humane societies in Michiana are asking for your help as they look to stock up on pet food and find homes for the furry friends who are currently housed in their shelters. The Humane Society of St. Joseph County is asking for canned wet dog food, which...
Kalamazoo Could Add Ride-Sharing Service For Students
Kalamazoo seems to be coming up with a plan to offer a very unique service that may become helpful for students who plan on living on campus or in nearby housing. Kalamazoo College is putting together a master plan which includes the suggestion that a ride-sharing service is offered for students, as someone posted on Twitter:
With 80% of homes at risk; St. Joe Health Dept. urges families to test children’s blood lead levels
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Most of the homes in South Bend could be putting residents at risk for lead poisoning. “Across the city of South Bend, 80% of the housing was built before 1980 which puts those properties at risk of having lead paint. Which is the greatest source of exposure to lead in our environment,” says Dr. Mark Fox, the Deputy Health Officer for the St. Joe Health Department.
A Year After Grand Opening, Vintage Portage Retail Store Is Now For Sale
In case you haven't noticed, mid-century modern (MCM) is so hot right now! The popular American décor style from the mid-1950s and '60s has seen a resurgence over the last several years which has given rise to specialty thrift stores across the country. One of my favorite MCM shops...
Eddy Street Commons trick or treating event rescheduled
SOUTH BEND, Ind. - The Eddy Street Commons trick or treating event has been rescheduled to Wednesday because of forecasted rain. The event will still run from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.
A look inside the ‘haunted’ Birdsell Mansion in South Bend
A dozen Michiana police officers were honored in downtown South Bend on Wednesday for going "above and beyond." Ribbon cutting ceremony honors completion of improvements at South Bend’s Randolph Park. Updated: 1 hour ago. The park now features a brand-new playground, basketball court, seating, and more.
