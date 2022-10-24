Read full article on original website
Central New York Town Turns Into Bedford Falls for a Wonderful Weekend in December
Seneca Falls will transform into Bedford Falls for one wonderful weekend this December to celebrate the 76th anniversary of "It's a Wonderful Life." Every December the town changes its name for one weekend, to honor the iconic Christmas movie many believe was inspired by Seneca Falls. Surviving actors from the film even come to town to celebrate.
Cops Will Be Everywhere This Weekend In New York State
Happy Halloween weekend! The fun is underway from Buffalo to Syracuse to Albany in the Empire State. The cooler air is here and the leaves have fallen. Break out the candy and scary costumes and let's go!. Before the weekend starts, there are some things that the State of New...
It’s Back! Food Truck or Treating & Other Fall Fun Returns to This CNY Mall
It's back and better than ever! The Syracuse Food Truck Association is here once again with their 3rd annual Truck or Treat event. A day of fun, food, and spooky festivities for the whole family. This year, 19 food trucks are pulling up to the Great Northern Mall in Clay,...
Caribbean Like Crystal Blue Lake in New York is Second Cleanest in the Country
Who says you have to go to the Caribbean to enjoy crystal clear blue waters?. New York is home to more than 7,600 lakes, ponds, and reservoirs. One of those lakes has the distinction of being not only the cleanest in the state but the second cleanest in the country.
5 Charming Small Towns in New York That Are Considered a Must-Visit
Disclaimer: The following information was gathered from the Planet Ware website and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're planning on moving to the state of New York or thinking about visiting, you might want to add the following towns to your list.
Cover story – Laura Hand: Using her platform for good
Laura Hand had always believed she could use her position as a broadcast journalist to shed a positive light on the Syracuse community and all it had to offer. During her 47-year career as a reporter and anchor at NBC 3 and CNY Central News, “I saw my job as giving a voice to people and groups who were doing good things, but didn’t have a place to tell their stories,” she said. “I was never at a loss for having people who wanted to come through the door and talk.”
NewsChannel 36
Residents clean up “Jungle” encampments on Ithaca’s West End
ITHACA, N.Y. (WENY) -- Many came to help clean up encampments in the Ithaca “Jungle” Thursday morning. People came not only to help the city but also to help the community. “This has been an ongoing source of a lot of crime, overdoses, deaths, and it's a major...
wxhc.com
Meldrim’s Paint in Cortland Looks to Build New Store
During the Town of Cortlandville’s Planning Board meeting on Tuesday, October 25th, a well known Cortland business presented plans for a site plan approval to the board. Meldrim’s Paint, located at 3975 Route 281, Cortland, looks to build a brand new 6,000 SF retail store and associated parking on an existing partially developed 1.75 acre land behind the current Meldrim’s paint building. Plans for what would be for the current building were not specified.
House of the Week: Owners were ‘inspired’ to ‘protect and restore’ Baldwinsville’s historic Crego House
BALDWINSVILLE, N.Y. – Perhaps no project a homeowner can take on is as overwhelming as the restoration of an historic house.
L.L. Bean’s Bootmobile Pop-up Returning to Ithaca
L.L. Bean’s bootmobile and pop-up shop are coming to Ithaca this week. Photo from 2021 Cornell University pop-up event.Grant Johnson. (ITHACA, NY) L.L. Bean’s bootmobile will roll back into Ithaca this week at Cornell University and in downtown Ithaca.
37 new businesses in Central New York include mental and physical self-care
New businesses were back up this week with 37 business and corporate certificates filed in Onondaga, Cayuga and Madison counties from Oct. 15 through Oct. 21. Self-care was a theme with beauty, physical fitness and mental health businesses filing certificates.
Cornell Daily Sun
The Ithaca McDonald’s: Busiest Location in the State?
It’s no secret that the Ithaca McDonald’s is busy. I can comfortably say that I have consistently waited for over 20 minutes in the drive-through line most times I’ve gone (excluding the midnight snack runs). In fact, the Ithaca McDonald’s drive-through is regarded by locals as one of the busiest drive-throughs in the state. As a frequent patron of the Ithaca McDonald’s drive-through myself, I needed to find out a bit more about what makes our McDonald’s drive-through different.
First Look: A vacant Syracuse gas station comes back to life as a premium deli
(In First Look, we visit to a new restaurant or bar in Central New York to give readers an idea of what to expect. Our food critics might visit these places eventually and give us their take, but we want to highlight what’s new in our area. If you know of a new place, email me at cmiller@syracuse.com or call/text me at 315-382-1984. If I take your suggestion, I just might buy you a meal.)
whcuradio.com
Finger Lakes Land Trust receives land donation with natural shoreline
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – The Finger Lakes Land Trust adds more property. Representatives from the organization say 30 acres was donated by the estate of Robert Kriss, a Geneva resident who passed away in 2001. It’s located in the Town of Fayette in Seneca County, and it comes with more than a thousand feet of undeveloped shoreline. Protecting natural shorelines is one of the organizations top strategies for protecting water quality in the region.
The Fall Into Canandaigua event is Saturday: Here's what you need to know
CANANDAIGUA — ‘Tis the season — for Halloween and fall, that is. The Downtown Canandaigua Business Management Association Inc. (BID) is presenting the 37th annual Fall Into Canandaigua event, which takes place 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29, in Downtown Canandaigua and which will include fun activities for the entire family.
CNY Restaurant Closes One Year After Getting $500,000 COVID Relief
A year after receiving almost half a million dollars in COVID relief, a restaurant in Central New York is closing its doors. Stone’s Steakhouse opened in 2015 in the ShoppingTown mall. It closed and reopened on Erie Boulevard in 2017. On Thursday, October 27 Stone's Steakhouse will close for good. April Stone made the sad announcement on the restaurant's website.
Mayor Michaels Announces Purchase Of Former Tops Market By River View Pediatrics Practice
FULTON – Mayor Deana Michaels announced that River View Pediatrics, currently located at 63 S. First St., recently purchased the former Tops market at 909 W. First St., which will become the new location for their practice. “This property, which has been vacant since 2018 and was a local...
Entertainment retail store returns to Destiny USA in Syracuse
FYE (For Your Entertainment) recently opened in a 4,500-square-foot retail space on the mall’s first floor. Dubbed as “a premier pop culture destination for the whole family,” FYE sells brand name collectibles, apparel, candy, plush, home décor and other items. Marvel, Star Wars, Pokemon, Squishmallows, Funko and Naruto are among the popular brand names shoppers will find at FYE.
Hochul reveals new details about where, how much Micron plans to invest in Syracuse
Syracuse, N.Y. -- Gov. Kathy Hochul early this morning provided more details about the investments in education, child care and community groups that government officials say are coming along with Micron Technology investments in Clay. The details come as President Joe Biden is headed to Onondaga Community College today to...
A Musical History Lesson From One Of Fulton’s Own
FULTON – Have you wondered how jazz music got its beginnings? You will find out on November 4 at the Tavern on The Lock! Joe Cortini, Fulton’s very own celebrity musician, will entertain and educate us on the history of jazz. Joe, on drums, will be joined by...
