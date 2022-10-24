ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

These projects will build 11 square miles of new Louisiana wetlands by next year

Keeping two New Orleans lakes separated. Filling in the "Golden Triangle." And the biggest marsh restoration project ever attempted by the state. Those are among the projects under construction and on track to build nearly 11 square miles of new land by early 2023, state officials say. While only a tiny portion of the amount of land lost over the last century, it still amounts to more than 5,300 football fields' worth of wetlands that will help buffer Louisiana from storm surge.
Controversy over pogy boats in Louisiana waters rages on

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A little over a quarter-mile off Scofield Island, the commercial boat “Kittiwake” fishes for menhaden, sometimes referred to as “the most important fish in the sea.”. Also called pogy and fatback, menhaden are by far Louisiana’s largest fishery, generating upwards of 500 million...
Bids received for $3.79 million in roadway overlays in Ascension Parish: DOTD

The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development announced 11 projects around the state that received bids, including various roadway overlays in Ascension Parish totaling $3,797,650.23. “This second letting of October will yield several more improvement projects throughout the state,” stated DOTD Secretary Shawn D. Wilson, Ph.D. in a news release....
Aerial Mosquito Spraying in Terrebonne Parish Scheduled for October 27th

Terrebonne officials have scheduled an aerial spray operations this week in preparation for Halloween festivities. The aerial spraying will take place Thursday evening, October 27th between 7:00 pm and 11:00 pm, weather permitting. If there is a weather delay, aerial spraying will begin the next suitable night. The aerial spraying will be completed in one evening. The areas to be covered are as follows: East Houma, Bourg, Lisa Park, Oakshire, Mulberry, Summerfield, Hwy 311, Mandalay, Gray and Central Houma areas.
Three man race underway for La. Public Service Commissioner District 4

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - It’s a three-man race for District 4 La. Public Service Commission: Two challengers versus an incumbent finishing his first term. The candidates are Keith Bodin of Ragley, Shalon Latour from the Iowa area and incumbent Mike Francis from Crowley. Electricity is something we take...
Eat, drink, and be scary! Here are the Terrebonne & Lafourche Halloween Night Details

Happy Halloween! Have you been wondering about details for trick or treating for Terrebonne and Lafourche? Look no further!. In Terrebonne Parish, the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office will have an additional 90 deputies patrolling the streets to make sure that Halloween night is safe. Trick or treat in Terrebonne Parish will be Monday, October 31, from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. “All available deputies from the Patrol Division, K-9 Division, Traffic Division, Narcotics, and Detectives, will be patrolling in neighborhoods and subdivisions, including those within the city limits of Houma. We will be working hand-in-hand with all state and local Public Safety partners to make sure everyone is safe and secure,” said Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet.
1 dead, 2 rescued from downed helicopter 46 miles offshore Morgan City, La.

The Coast Guard rescued two crewmembers from a helicopter crash approximately 46 miles offshore Morgan City, Louisiana, Wednesday. Coast Guard District Eight watchstanders received a call at 6:35 p.m. from Westwind Helicopter Inc. personnel confirming a company helicopter crashed in the Gulf of Mexico with three people aboard. Coast Guard...
11 Things That Are Technically Legal In Louisiana

Did your parents ever tell you that turning on the dome light in the car while driving was illegal? Well, they lied. There is no specific law that prohibits you from driving with the interior lights on in your vehicle. But this is where our conversation takes a turn...because I'm going to insert the word technically.
Louisiana Century Farm Program Seeking Applicants

The Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry (LDAF) is currently accepting applications for the Louisiana Century Farm Program. The Louisiana Century Farm Program recognizes and honors Louisiana’s farmers, ranchers, and forestry landowners who have owned family farmland for 100 years or more. There is still time to apply for...
Letters: Broome untruthful on stormwater utility fee; she needs to go

Since Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome, of East Baton Rouge Parish, blatantly lied to her constituents about the stormwater utility fee, I firmly believe she should resign immediately. She has lost all credence in her decision-making abilities. American colonials against their British rulers stated that "taxation without representation is tyranny." Furthermore,...
