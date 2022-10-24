Read full article on original website
NOLA.com
These projects will build 11 square miles of new Louisiana wetlands by next year
Keeping two New Orleans lakes separated. Filling in the "Golden Triangle." And the biggest marsh restoration project ever attempted by the state. Those are among the projects under construction and on track to build nearly 11 square miles of new land by early 2023, state officials say. While only a tiny portion of the amount of land lost over the last century, it still amounts to more than 5,300 football fields' worth of wetlands that will help buffer Louisiana from storm surge.
fox8live.com
Controversy over pogy boats in Louisiana waters rages on
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A little over a quarter-mile off Scofield Island, the commercial boat “Kittiwake” fishes for menhaden, sometimes referred to as “the most important fish in the sea.”. Also called pogy and fatback, menhaden are by far Louisiana’s largest fishery, generating upwards of 500 million...
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
Bids received for $3.79 million in roadway overlays in Ascension Parish: DOTD
The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development announced 11 projects around the state that received bids, including various roadway overlays in Ascension Parish totaling $3,797,650.23. “This second letting of October will yield several more improvement projects throughout the state,” stated DOTD Secretary Shawn D. Wilson, Ph.D. in a news release....
theadvocate.com
Deal reached in $100 million settlement with Freeport over decades of coastal damage
The state and several parishes have signed off on a long-delayed $100 million settlement with one of several oil and gas companies accused in court of damaging Louisiana’s coast. Mining giant Freeport-McMoRan Inc. and its subsidiaries agreed to the settlement in 2019, but payment of the funds was stalled...
"There's several hundred commercial fisherman that make their livelihood out of this lake" - community tells gas supplier to go away
ST. JOHN THE BAPTIST PARISH, La. — Residents of St. John the Baptist Parish are calling for the Parish Council to stand up for them and their environment after an industrial gas supplier proposes to drill into Lake Maurepas. George Coxen is a commercial fisherman who’s been catching catfish...
Timing Louisiana's Storm Threat Today and Tonight
Most of Louisiana is expecting rain and storms this weekend, here's when they're most likely to occur where you live.
houmatimes.com
Shreveport State Rep drafting legislation to form Louisiana Violent Crime Task Force in 2023
Legislation to create the new Louisiana Violent Crime Task Force is being drafted by State Representative Alan Seabaugh, R-Shreveport, to study the dramatic rise in violent crime in Louisiana with an emphasis on determining its cause and crafting solutions to help tackle the problem legislatively. “The rise in violent crime...
theadvocate.com
A Louisiana 11-year-old discovered a Mississippi River shipwreck. Now it's named after him.
Imagine if, as a sixth grader, you happened to find a shipwreck — and, after the general tumble of emotions, all you could think about was getting to school the next day to tell your friends. Such was the situation for 11-year-old Aaron Bencaz. The sixth grader from Mayfair...
WWL-TV
Louisiana Constitutional Amendment #3 - what it means
What is the purpose behind Constitutional Amendment #3 on the Louisiana ballot? Devin Bartolotta explains.
1 dead, 2 critical after helicopter crashes into Gulf of Mexico off Louisiana coast
MORGAN CITY, La. — One person is dead and two others are in critical condition at the hospital after a helicopter crashed into the Gulf of Mexico off the Louisiana coast on Wednesday. According to the U.S. Coast Guard, a helicopter belonging to Westwind Helicopter Inc. crashed into the...
houmatimes.com
Aerial Mosquito Spraying in Terrebonne Parish Scheduled for October 27th
Terrebonne officials have scheduled an aerial spray operations this week in preparation for Halloween festivities. The aerial spraying will take place Thursday evening, October 27th between 7:00 pm and 11:00 pm, weather permitting. If there is a weather delay, aerial spraying will begin the next suitable night. The aerial spraying will be completed in one evening. The areas to be covered are as follows: East Houma, Bourg, Lisa Park, Oakshire, Mulberry, Summerfield, Hwy 311, Mandalay, Gray and Central Houma areas.
Louisiana Has the Highest Violent Crime Rate in the Nation, but One Legislator Has a Plan
LOUISIANA (KPEL News) - An FBI report earlier this month put Louisiana at the top of the nation when it came to violent crime. Now, a Louisiana legislator wants to do something about it. In its annual Uniform Crime Report, the FBI's data shows that the Pelican State had the...
Most Dangerous Cities in the US: Louisiana Has How Many?
As we wrap up another campaign season and head into the actual elections, there has been a lot of rhetoric about crime stats in Shreveport. And depending on who you're listening to at the moment, crime stats are down. But if you do any type of 'deep dive' into "Dangerous...
WDSU
Louisiana's parish-by-parish U.S. Senate historical election maps
NEW ORLEANS — Louisiana voters will head to the polls in less than two weeks to vote for many important races that are on the November ballot. The open congressional primary election is Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022. One of the major races on the ballot is the U.S. Senate...
KPLC TV
Three man race underway for La. Public Service Commissioner District 4
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - It’s a three-man race for District 4 La. Public Service Commission: Two challengers versus an incumbent finishing his first term. The candidates are Keith Bodin of Ragley, Shalon Latour from the Iowa area and incumbent Mike Francis from Crowley. Electricity is something we take...
houmatimes.com
Eat, drink, and be scary! Here are the Terrebonne & Lafourche Halloween Night Details
Happy Halloween! Have you been wondering about details for trick or treating for Terrebonne and Lafourche? Look no further!. In Terrebonne Parish, the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office will have an additional 90 deputies patrolling the streets to make sure that Halloween night is safe. Trick or treat in Terrebonne Parish will be Monday, October 31, from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. “All available deputies from the Patrol Division, K-9 Division, Traffic Division, Narcotics, and Detectives, will be patrolling in neighborhoods and subdivisions, including those within the city limits of Houma. We will be working hand-in-hand with all state and local Public Safety partners to make sure everyone is safe and secure,” said Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet.
houmatimes.com
1 dead, 2 rescued from downed helicopter 46 miles offshore Morgan City, La.
The Coast Guard rescued two crewmembers from a helicopter crash approximately 46 miles offshore Morgan City, Louisiana, Wednesday. Coast Guard District Eight watchstanders received a call at 6:35 p.m. from Westwind Helicopter Inc. personnel confirming a company helicopter crashed in the Gulf of Mexico with three people aboard. Coast Guard...
11 Things That Are Technically Legal In Louisiana
Did your parents ever tell you that turning on the dome light in the car while driving was illegal? Well, they lied. There is no specific law that prohibits you from driving with the interior lights on in your vehicle. But this is where our conversation takes a turn...because I'm going to insert the word technically.
bossierpress.com
Louisiana Century Farm Program Seeking Applicants
The Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry (LDAF) is currently accepting applications for the Louisiana Century Farm Program. The Louisiana Century Farm Program recognizes and honors Louisiana’s farmers, ranchers, and forestry landowners who have owned family farmland for 100 years or more. There is still time to apply for...
theadvocate.com
Letters: Broome untruthful on stormwater utility fee; she needs to go
Since Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome, of East Baton Rouge Parish, blatantly lied to her constituents about the stormwater utility fee, I firmly believe she should resign immediately. She has lost all credence in her decision-making abilities. American colonials against their British rulers stated that "taxation without representation is tyranny." Furthermore,...
