klkntv.com
Lincoln hosts free Halloween events for children
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Lincoln’s Parks and Recreation Department is holding free Halloween events for families with children. The events will include a variety of activities, like trick-or-treating and games for children in elementary and middle school. All children must be accompanied by an adult. The events are...
Adoption Option: Nana at the Midlands Humane Society
Meet Nana! Chris was introduced to this sweet girl at the Midlands Humane Society. She is a 4-year-old spayed female Staffordshire Bull Terrier.
nebraskanewsservice.net
Nebraska animal shelters say black cats are good luck and even better pets
Pansy is a black cat with a lot of personality and a lot of names. His name on official documents is Panther, but people usually call him anything but, including Pansy, Pan Pan and Panzita. Tryphena Wells, a sophomore psychology major at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln and Pansy’s owner, said...
KELOLAND TV
Babies dress up for Halloween at Nebraska hospital
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Babies in the NICU at Methodist Women’s Hospital in Omaha, Nebraska, are showcasing their cute Halloween costumes. Connected Forever donated more than 40 costumes, helping families find a small piece of normalcy as they celebrate their child’s first Halloween inside a hospital.
klkntv.com
Meet Hope, available for adoption at Capital Humane Society
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Hope is an 8-week-old domestic shorthair kitten looking for someone to love on her for the rest of her days. She is available at the Capital Humane Society now. If you’re looking to volunteer at the shelter, it’s in need of dog walkers and cat...
tmpresale.com
Jeff Dunham : Still Not Canceled at The Venue in Lincoln Mar 24th, 2023 – presale password
The Jeff Dunham : Still Not Canceled presale code that we have had so many requests for is up and ready to our members This is a great chance for you to buy Jeff Dunham : Still Not Canceled show tickets before the general public. You won’t want to miss...
Construction in and around Omaha
Lots of construction in Omaha/surrounding areas. If you know of construction NOT listed here, email me Lucy@KFAB.COM
etxview.com
Starting their 'Good Life': Couple wanted wedding to be a celebration of Omaha and Nebraska
By the time 30-year-old Sarah Nelson started planning her own big day, she felt as though she’d already been to a million weddings. So she told Candace Kalasky at Lovestruck Events that she wanted something unique, nontraditional and unexpected for her marriage to Kyler Vande Berg. “My vision was...
News Channel Nebraska
Car hits turning trailer on Highway 2
NEBRASKA CITY - Emergency crews were dispatched Wednesday afternoon to Highway 2 east of the weigh station where a westbound Subaru hit a trailer hauling a Bobcat loader. An eastbound truck was turning north onto 66 Road when the Subaru hit the trailer in the westbound lane. The Subaru, with South Dakota plates, sustained front end damage from the initial collision and passenger-side, rear door damage from secondary contact with the trailer.
KETV.com
Juvenile arrested for bringing loaded handgun to Omaha Bryan High School
OMAHA, Neb. — A juvenile was arrested after bringing a loaded handgun to an Omaha metro high school on Wednesday, according to Bellevue police. Around 9:01 a.m., Omaha Public Schools security requested the school resource officer at Bryan High School, located near 47th Street and Giles Road, to assist with detaining a 16-year-old male student, who was physically resisting, according to Bellevue police.
Game and Parks to have special hours for deer permit sales
Nebraska Game and Parks Commission offices will be open to serve deer hunters seeking permits on two days otherwise closed in November. Offices in Lincoln, Omaha, Norfolk, North Platte, Alliance, Kearney and Bassett will be open for permit sales from 8 a.m. to noon Nov. 5, the Saturday of the Special Landowner Deer Season.
KETV.com
Another Valley business closes after Medicine Man shuts its doors
VALLEY, Neb. — Medicine Man Pharmacy in Valley is no longer open for business following the permanent closing of its doors, with no notice to customers. The pharmacy posted signs inside the front doors Wednesday saying "Medicine Man Pharmacy closed" and instructing customers to pick up their prescriptions at Walgreens locations in Omaha or Fremont.
KETV.com
Snowstorm flashback: Watch what Omaha woke up to 25 years ago
OMAHA, Neb. — On October 26, 1997, Omaha area residents awoke to see the devastation caused by a heavy wet snow that snapped trees and cut electricity to hundreds of thousands of people. Some would be without power for days while the city organized an unprecedented effort to provide...
KETV.com
Clear picture of man suspected of arson at Omaha high school
Police released a very clear picture of the man suspected of torching some Omaha high school property, causing costly damage. According to the incident report, just before 3 a.m. the morning of Sept. 22, the man tried to get into Burke High School. He then went to the football field...
klkntv.com
WATCH: 25th anniversary of 1997 October snowstorm in Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Oct. 25, 1997: A day many Lincolnites would remember as a storm dumped over a foot of snow across the Capital City. In total, 13 inches of snow covered Lincoln, destroying tree branches, canceling school and downing power lines. The storm which began as rain,...
WOWT
City Council approves preliminary plan for new Costco location in west Omaha
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - At its meeting Tuesday afternoon, the City Council unanimously approved the preliminary plans for a piece of property in west Omaha to become a new Costco location. Neighbors near the proposed third store location, at 180th Street and West Maple Road, voiced concerns during public comment...
fox42kptm.com
OPD: Man barricades himself in bathroom of hotel holding woman and baby against will
OMAHA, Neb. (KPTM) — A man is accused of barricading himself in the bathroom of a hotel after holding a woman and baby against their will, according to a press release from Omaha Police Department (OPD). Officers in the area of 108th and L streets around 2:00 a.m. Wednesday...
News Channel Nebraska
Nebraska Railroad Museum defends property use near depot
NEBRASKA CITY - The Nebraska Railroad Museum has filed a brief in opposition to summary judgment in Nebraska City’s lawsuit claiming street right of way near the railroad tracks and the historic Burlington Northern Depot. The city references an 1855 plat map to describe street right-of-way that the Nebraska...
KETV.com
Fire extinguished at Fremont apartment complex
FREMONT, Neb. — A faulty electronic charging cord reportedly started an apartment fire in Fremont on Thursday. According to a release from the Fremont Fire Department, crews were alerted to the fire at the Cambridge Apartments near Churchill Drive and Buckingham Road at 4:09 a.m. Firefighters were told the sprinklers had activated and people might have been trapped inside.
WOWT
Mayor says lesson learned in Bellevue
The Sarpy County Museum will pick up decades of history and move to Papillion.l. The Omaha Police Department is taking part in the DEA National Drug Take Back Day. Omaha police say charges are pending against the man who sparked a police standoff at a southwest Omaha motel. Driver identified...
