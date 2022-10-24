‘The Resident’ Star Jane Leeves Teases Things Don’t Go as Planned for Kit & Bell’s Wedding

Read full article on original website
Wendy Williams Shows Up At Pal's Home 'Looking For People To Party With' In Bizarre First Outing After Rehab
Wendy Williams has been accused of showing up at her friend's home "looking for people to party with" after spending three months in rehab for alcoholism. The same day it was revealed the former talk show host, 58, had left rehab, Wendy rocked up to a pal's place in New York City "looking to party," RadarOnline.com has learned. A photo seen by this website showed Wendy at an apartment surrounded by four men during the intimate gathering on October 19, but insiders claimed her drop-by caused concern. "Wendy came out totally by herself," a source revealed, adding, "She was looking...
I worked at Olive Garden – the ‘sneaky trick’ with its famous never-ending pasta bowl so customers lose out
A WAITER at Olive Garden claims the restaurant has a trick to prevent customers from walking out with a second serving of their never-ending pasta bowl. The waiter made a comment on a TikTok video that said Olive Garden provided customers with a smaller bowl when they asked for a second serving of their purposed never-ending pasta dish.
Reese Witherspoon Shares 'Sneak Peek' Behind-the-Scenes Photos of 'The Morning Show' Season 3
While fans of The Morning Show eagerly await the release of Season 3, they are just eating up the behind-the-scenes looks that star Reese Witherspoon has been feeding them. Today, Oct. 28, she shared a slew of new photos from San Antonio—or, at least, a set built to appear as if it's located in San Antonio—that she teased as a 'sneak peek' of the upcoming season, though it doesn't give much away at all.
‘Feud: Capote’s Women’ Adds Treat Williams to Star-Studded Cast
The Season 2 cast of Ryan Murphy‘s Feud on FX continues to grow as Treat Williams joins the Capote’s Women ensemble in the pivotal role of former CBS executive Bill Paley. The new season is an adaptation of Laurence Leamer’s bestselling book Capote’s Women: A True Story of Love, Betrayal, and a Swan Song for an Era.
Who's Left? The Complete List of Hallmark Channel Stars Who Are Not Leaving the Network - New Additions Announced
Crown Media Networks, the parent company of Hallmark Channel, Hallmark Movies & Mysteries, and Hallmark Drama networks produces over 80 original films a year, with around 40 of them being holiday films for the Countdown to Christmas programming event. The network has a new movie premiere almost every weekend on both Hallmark Channel and Hallmark Movies & Mysteries so it's no surprise that the company has been signing some of their favorite and fan favorite talent to multi-picture deals to ensure fans will get more content from their most popular actors.
Disney's 'Reflect' stars a young plus-size ballet dancer -- and fans are excited
Disney finally has its first young plus-size heroine, and fans across the internet are elated. "Reflect" is a short film now on Disney+ about a young ballet dancer named Bianca who struggles with her body image. Though the film was first released on the platform in September as a part of the studio's Short Circuit Experimental Films series, many social media users are now celebrating "Reflect" as a win for representation among young girls.
‘House of the Dragon’ Season 2 Won’t Premiere in 2023
Fans of HBO‘s House of the Dragon might become mad Targaryen kings and queens upon learning they will have to wait well over a year for another season of the hit Game of Thrones prequel. HBO and HBO Max chief content officer Casey Bloys told Vulture that the series...
‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Season 19 Episode 4: Anti-Viral Medicine (RECAP)
[Warning: The below contains major spoilers for the Grey’s Anatomy Season 19, Episode 4, “Haunted.”]. The October 27 episode of Grey’s Anatomy is titled “Haunted,” but the only thing scary about Season 19, Episode 4 is how little happens. Like Necco Wafers in trick-or-treater’s haul, this episode just seems like filler to us.
'The White Lotus' relocates to Sicily and delivers another five-star experience
"The White Lotus" hasn't lost any of its intoxicating allure, shifting its mix of rich-people problems and staff struggles to a new island (Sicily), with Jennifer Coolidge as the one holdover from the Emmy-winning original. It's an impressive exercise in reloading by writer-director Mike White, who based on this encore should have plenty of frequent-flyer miles in his future if he chooses.
Grey or Gray, Which Spelling Is Correct?
We all know what to call that murky, cloudy shade that is a mixture of black and white colors. But what is the proper way to spell it? Is it gray? Or is it grey? Is one spelling the actual, correct way to spell it? And aside from the differing vowel in the word, is there any difference between gray/grey?
Kim Kardashian Dropped an Adorable New Photo of Her Kids Decked Out for Halloween: ‘Icons'
Kim Kardashian drew inspiration from the past for her kids’ Halloween costumes this year, and they look just as iconic as the icons they’re dressed as. Sharing the throwback-inspired costumes on Instagram, the mom of four dropped a stunning photo of all four of her kids, with North, 9, dressed as Aaliyah; Saint, 6, as Snoop Dogg; Chicago, 4, as Sade; and Psalm, 3, as Eazy E. To say they each nailed their music icon look is a massive understatement. Kim shared individual shots of each of her kids as well — Chicago looks so sweet in a denim outfit with gold...
People On TikTok Said A Horror Movie Called “Terrifier 2” Is Making People Vomit And Walk Out Of Theaters, So Of Course I Went To See If It’s Legit
"My friend passed out and the theater called an ambulance."
