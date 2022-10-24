Read full article on original website
Related
Federal panel rejects Skunk Train owner’s bid to acquire abandoned rail line north of Willits
The federal board that oversees U.S. railroads has firmly rejected a bid by Mendocino Railway, owner of the popular Skunk Train in Fort Bragg, to take control of a 13-mile stretch of abandoned railroad extending north from Willits in the Eel River watershed. The decision announced late Thursday by the...
The Abandoned Town near San Francisco that is Forbidden to Visit
San Francisco Bay is one of the largest bays on the United States Pacific West Coast. Three big and important cities are located on the coast: San Francisco, San Jose, and Oakland.
Sierra snowstorm to bring strong winds to the Bay Area
A stark change from the hot weather this week is coming this weekend. The culprit is a fast-moving storm headed for the Sierra, which will bring snow to the passes and churn up the Bay winds.
Sunken boats prompt massive removal on Lake Tahoe
LAKE TAHOE — Sunken boats in Lake Tahoe have prompted a massive removal plan.Sue Daniels showed CBS13 drone operator exactly where to fly above one of several sunken boats in Lake Tahoe."This is somebody's personal property. It's sad that they lost it, but they are responsible for it. I believe you know if you bring a boat into the water, you should be required to take it out," said Daniels.She knows of at least three boats that sank during windy weather recently. But, unfortunately, they're right where she swims with friends. "You know there are so many different pieces of...
Shark attack leaves surfer seriously injured in Northern California
A 31-year-old surfer in Northern California is recovering after a shark attack that left gruesome bites on his right thigh and leg.Jared Trainor was knocked him off his board during a Sunday outing to Centerville Beach, he told the Times-Standard newspaper in Humboldt County. The animal had his right leg and board clamped in its jaws, he said.Underwater, the experienced surfer grabbed the shark's body with one hand and kicked at its head with his free leg until it let him go and swam away, he said. Trainor returned to the beach where another surfer had a cell phone they...
'Coastal areas are going to get obliterated': Strong winds forecast for Bay Area
"If you go out to Point Reyes this weekend, you are going to get blasted."
Update: 'The building was swaying'; 5.1 magnitude earthquake rattles nerves in Bay Area
SAN JOSE -- A magnitude 5.1 earthquake followed by three aftershocks ranging in magnitude from 3.5 to 2.8 rumbled through the South Bay Tuesday, rattling windows, shelves and nerves all across the Bay Area. According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the initial temblor struck at 11:42 a.m. with an epicenter near Mt. Hamilton along the Calaveras Fault with a second jolt at 11:46 a.m. Then a 3.5 aftershock rattled the region at 3:08 p.m. and a magnitude 2.8 temblor struck at 5:20 p.m. It was the largest earthquake in the Bay Area since a magnitude 6.0 jolt...
WATCH: Magnitude 5.1 Earthquake Rattles Northern California in Shocking Video
A wild video shows the exact moment when a 5.1 magnitude earthquake rattles northern California. Shaking the outdoors and the California landscape as the earthquake moves under the ground in an area near Morgan Hill. The view over Morgan Hill California is typically a serene one. Depicting a desert area...
New simulation predicts devastating floodwaters far inland in major tsunami
Computer models show a major tsunami pushing ocean water nearly to Guerneville photo credit: Courtesy: California Geological Survey A wall of water walloping Doran Spit. Estero Americano changing course, channeling the pacific upstream, nearly to Valley Ford, water lapping at the edges of the Rocky Memorial Dog Park in Petaluma. The disaster scenario comes courtesy of the California Geological Survey, which Friday released updated tsunami evacuation maps for many counties, including Sonoma. Nick Graehl is an engineering geologist with the survey. "The maximum tsunami flood elevation is about 19 to 26 feet." On much of San Francisco Bay, the same...
Mystery of WWII relic found in California's Lake Shasta may be solved
Thanks to an eagle-eyed SFGATE reader, there may be an answer.
Pacific Crest Trail hiker thought he could beat rain and sleet. He had to be rescued
“For period of time snow was falling so fast that 3/4 of an inch accumulated on the ground in 20 minutes,” officials said.
Magnitude 4.3 quake strikes in remote California redwoods wilderness
A magnitude 4.3 earthquake shook Humboldt County early Thursday morning, striking within the Six Rivers National Forest about 62 miles southwest of Redding, according to the US Geological Survey.
activenorcal.com
The Dam Removal Era in Northern California Explained
Coverage of dam removal in Northern California has been met with sharp criticism. With the state facing a litany of water storage and power issues, removing dams in the state goes against all instincts. But the issue is much more complex than many people understand, and the truth of the matter is, water storage and power really have nothing to do with it.
Snow, wind and rain enter NorCal forecast. What will Bay Area see?
Far Northern California and Sierra Nevada are more likely than other areas to see precipitation this weekend.
Pedal-powered carts let you visit forbidden California via train tracks
19th century railroaders rode these for work. Now you can ride them for fun.
1 dead in Highway 28 crash between Tahoe City and Carnelian Bay
PLACER COUNTY — A deadly crash had Highway 28 in the Lake Tahoe area closed through most of Tuesday morning. The crash happened just after 9 a.m. at Old County Road, near Dollar Point.Exactly what led up to the crash is unclear, but it appears that a van and a semi-truck were involved. One person has died in the crash, authorities said. Highway 28 was closed for the rest of the morning. It reopened just after 1 p.m.
Another chance for rain enters the San Francisco Bay Area forecast
Don't give up hope for wet weather. Another chance for rain has popped up Tuesday into Wednesday.
activenorcal.com
What the Heck Happened to this Trout Caught on the Sacramento River?
When you’re a fishing guide in Northern California, there are plenty of odd things you might see on the water. The wildlife surrounding a waterway is home to plenty of odd sightings, typically between a predator and prey. But after all the days we’ve spent on the water, it’s hard to explain this one…
New bike path possible for Yuba City
Three years after being greenlit, plans for a new bike path through Yuba City have been proposed. In order to gauge community interest and gain a better understanding of how an expanded bike path would benefit residents, the city introduced a feasibility study during a community meeting on Wednesday.
Comments / 1