U.S. consumer spending beat expectations in September; inflation still rising
WASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. consumer spending increased more than expected in September, while underlying inflation pressures continued to bubble, keeping the Federal Reserve on track to hike interest rates by 75 basis points for the fourth time this year. Consumer spending, which accounts for more than two-thirds of U.S....
U.S. labor costs solid in Q3; private wage growth slowing
WASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. labor costs increased solidly in the third quarter, but private sector wage growth slowed considerably, suggesting inflation had either peaked or was close doing so. The Employment Cost Index, the broadest measure of labor costs, rose 1.2% last quarter after increasing 1.3% in the April-June...
Take Five: It’s rate-hike central
LONDON (Reuters) – It’s rate-hike central with monetary policy meetings in the United States, Britain, Australia and Norway in the week ahead. Any signs that the pace of aggressive tightening among big developed economies could slow is key. That also puts the spotlight on the October U.S. jobs report and euro area inflation data. In emerging markets, all eyes are on the second round of Brazil’s election.
ECB reaffirms rate hike plans even as recession looms large
FRANKFURT (Reuters) – European Central Bank policymakers stood firmly behind plans to keep raising interest rates even at a cost to economic growth, as data on Friday showed rising inflationary pressures. The ECB doubled its deposit rate to 1.5% on Thursday and promised more tightening in the months to...
US equity funds received biggest inflow in 18 weeks – Lipper
(Reuters) – U.S. equity funds received their biggest inflow in 18 weeks in the week ended Oct. 26, buoyed by hopes that the Federal Reserve would slow the pace of its interest rate hikes to combat the economic downtrend. U.S. equity funds obtained a net $7.9 billion in the...
The USA Diesel Crisis Is Here and Spreading
The diesel shortage that had the White House on edge last week is spreading from the Northeast to the Southeast, prompting at least one supplier to initiate emergency protocols. “Because conditions are rapidly devolving” fuel supplier Mansfield Energy is now requiring a 72-hour notice for deliveries to secure fuel and...
Japan unveils $200 billion in new spending to ease inflation pain
TOKYO (Reuters) -Japan said on Friday it would spend $200 billion on an economic stimulus package meant to tame inflation and cushion the economic blow from rising raw material costs. The government’s announcement came hours after the central kept interest rates ultra-low, a double-barrelled signal that Tokyo will continue pouring...
German economy posts unexpected Q3 growth
BERLIN (Reuters) – The German economy grew unexpectedly in the third quarter, data showed on Friday, as Europe’s largest economy staved off the threat of recession for now despite high inflation and concerns over energy supply. Gross domestic product increased by 0.3% compared to the previous quarter in...
U.S. business sentiment in China hits record low as zero-COVID persists – survey
SHANGHAI (Reuters) – Optimism among U.S. businesses in China has hit record low levels, an annual survey showed on Friday, as competitive, economic, and regulatory challenges compound the stresses already imposed by Beijing’s ongoing zero-COVID policies. Just 55% of 307 companies surveyed by the American Chamber of Commerce...
Russian central bank holds key rate at 7.5%, noting high inflation expectations
MOSCOW (Reuters) -Russia’s central bank held its key interest rate at 7.5% on Friday, ending a months-long rate-cutting cycle as it noted a pickup in inflation expectations and warned of long-term pro-inflationary effects from Russia’s partial mobilisation. In the immediate aftermath of Moscow sending its armed forces into...
China expands list of sectors for foreign investment, focusing on manufacturing
BEIJING (Reuters) – China’s state planner on Friday issued the 2022 list of sectors for foreign investment, which has been expanded to encourage foreign capital to flow into manufacturing sectors in a bid to improve industrial and supply chains. The new list, with the number of industries expanding...
U.S. government to test Pfizer’s Paxlovid for long COVID
CHICAGO (Reuters) – The U.S.-government-backed Recover study of long COVID will examine Pfizer Inc’s antiviral drug Paxlovid in a clinical trial of 1,700 patients, organizers said on Thursday. (Reporting By Julie Steenhuysen in Chicago; Editing by Peter Henderson and Mark Porter)
Exclusive-Russia’s finance ministry cuts 2023 taxable oil expectations
MOSCOW (Reuters) – Russia’s finance ministry has significantly cut expectations of taxable oil production for 2023, according to the draft budget for the next three years, in the expectation Western sanctions will mean an overall decline in output and refining volumes. Selling oil and gas has been one...
Yellen says debt ceiling should ‘not be held hostage’ by Congress-CNN
CLEVELAND (Reuters) – U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said on Thursday that both she and President Joe Biden agree that the federal debt ceiling should not be held hostage by Congress and a default on U.S. debt would be “calamitous.”. Yellen, asked in a CNN interview in Cleveland...
Pending home sales fall again as mortgage rates rise
The number of homes under contract in the U.S. fell for the fourth straight month as mortgage rates surge to their highest level in decades. Pending home sales, a forward-looking market indicator, declined by 10 percent in September, while year over year pending transactions dropped by 31 percent, according to data released Friday by the National Association of Realtors.
Smartphone shipments in China fall 11% y-o-y in q3 2022 -Canalys
SHANGHAI (Reuters) – Smartphone shipments in China fell 11% year-on-year in Q3 2022, with privately-owned Vivo taking the top spot, research firm Canalys reported on Thursday. Apple Inc grew shipments 36% over the period, from 8.3 million to 11.3 million. (This story has been corrected to change Apple’s shipment...
Pioneer Natural Resources to increase return targets for oil wells
(Reuters) – U.S. shale oil producer Pioneer Natural Resources will reshuffle its drilling portfolio next year to target wells with potentially higher returns, a move to boost productivity levels. The company will run about 24 to 26 drilling rigs, up from between 22 and 24 this year, and up...
Amazon slumps as tech selloff worsens
(Reuters) – Amazon.com Inc’s shares tumbled about 13% in premarket trading, with the online retailer coming close to losing its spot in the trillion-dollar company club, after forecasting holiday-quarter sales below Wall Street estimates. The dour outlook worsened this week’s tech selloff amid fears of a looming recession,...
U.S. pending home sales tumble in September
WASHINGTON (Reuters) – Contracts to buy U.S. previously owned homes fell for a fourth straight month in September as the housing market continued to buckle under the strain of higher mortgage rates. The National Association of Realtors (NAR) said on Friday its Pending Home Sales Index, based on signed...
Sanofi sees faster profit growth on Dupixent, flu vaccine
(Reuters) – French drugmaker Sanofi on Friday projected faster earnings growth this year on strong demand for its bestselling drug Dupixent and for its flu vaccines. In a statement, Sanofi said it now expects 2022 adjusted earnings per share to grow by about 16%, not taking into account an expected positive currency impact of between 9.5% and 10.5%.
