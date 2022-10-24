ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
If you live in Kansas you and also happen to love burgers, here is a list of three amazing burger places in Kansas that are known for serving absolutely delicious burgers, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
KANSAS STATE
WIBW

Arizona Pastor killed in South Topeka Shooting

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Officials say the latest shooting death this year could be up for self defense consideration. Topeka Police identified the man as Donald Woolridge, 81, reported to be from Arizona, and TPD told 13 News the incident may have been a self defense case and they would turn over their investigation to District Attorney, Michael Kagay.
TOPEKA, KS
kaynewscow.com

Phillips 66 issues statement on staff reductions

HOUSTON, Texas — Phillips 66 officials confirmed today that the company is reducing staff at several locations including Ponca City. “Phillips 66 is undergoing a companywide effort to optimize its cost structure and reimagine its operating model to enable sustainable savings,” said Bernardo Fallas, Phillips 66 Media Relations. “As a result of this effort, some employees have been given new assignments in their current location while some have been offered positions at other sites, and some positions have been eliminated.”
PONCA CITY, OK
Travel Maven

This Scenic Train Ride is One of the Most Relaxing Ways to Enjoy Kansas

When it comes to seeing the outdoors, there is no shortage of options here in the Sunflower State. From hiking through forests to tubing down rivers and fishing in lakes, Kansas offers limitless ways to spend time enjoying nature. In this article, we'll talk about one of the most amazing ways to take in all the natural beauty along the Abilene & Smoky Valley Railroad.
ABILENE, KS
WIBW

Coal spills along Kansas highway after semi rollover

ST. MARYS, Kan. (WIBW) - A semi truck driver was taken to the hospital Thursday morning after rolling his truck on a highway north of St. Marys. The Pottawatomie County Sheriff’s Office responded to the crash at K-63 and Jeffrey Rd. around 9:30 a.m. They said the semi truck driver had come from Jeffrey Energy Center and was carrying a load of coal when the rollover accident happened.
SAINT MARYS, KS
KAKE TV

Man dies after being pinned by his own semi truck in Kansas

JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (KAKE) - A man was killed after being pinned between two semi trucks early Wednesday morning. The Kansas Highway Patrol reports that shortly before 7 a.m. on S U77, Major Willie Washington was between his semi and the trailer of another when his truck began to roll forward. Washington tried to get back in but was pinned between the two. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
JUNCTION CITY, KS
KSN News

KHP attempts to decertify officer on ‘baseless’ claims, association says

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) — The Kansas State Troopers Association (KSTA) is calling out the Kansas Highway Patrol (KHP) administration for attempting to decertify an officer, who was terminated after testifying in favor of another trooper earlier this year. In a Facebook post on Monday, the association shared a letter from KSCPOST (Commission on Peace Officers’ […]
TOPEKA, KS
KFOR

Oklahoma sees early hard freeze, record cold

Thankfully we have already begun a temperature warmup that will eventually have highs 5-7 degrees below record highs! Despite the impending warmup, there is no doubt about it, last night was cold!. Temperatures dropped to a plant killing 28 degrees in OKC with lows to the teens in northeastern Oklahoma....
OKLAHOMA STATE
KSNT News

Topeka neighborhood scared, several deer found dead

TOPEKA (KSNT) – People in a Topeka neighborhood say they’re scared for their safety after multiple deer were found shot and killed near their homes in Oakland. The Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks is investigating a person shooting, killing and leaving behind deer inside the City of Topeka. For the past few weeks, some […]
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

I-70 reopens after Thursday night wreck knocks power lines onto highway

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - I-70 in west Topeka reopened early Friday morning following a single vehicle wreck. The Kansas Highway Patrol said a pickup truck driven by Anson Jacobsen, 20, of Junction City was headed east on I-70 just before 8 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 27th and left the road to the right, hitting a telephone pole. The truck then came to rest on Wanamaker Rd.
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Gage Park’s mini-train set to make final run after 55 years

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Gage Park’s Iron Horse mini-train will make its final run on Saturday, October 29 after decades of making memories for generations of families. Originally built to last 20 years, the train is now wrapping up its 55th year in service. Due to its age and the lack of availability of replacement parts, the train is being retired in favor of a new electric train next year. Shawnee County Parks and Rec said the new train will be designed to look as much like the current train as possible.
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Billionaire MacKenzie Scott donates $4 million to Topeka foundation

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka organization has received a gift from one of the richest people in the world. The Sunflower Foundation announced billionaire philanthropist and novelist MacKenzie Scott gave the nonprofit organization a one-time, unrestricted gift of $4 million. “We are grateful for and humbled by Ms. Scott’s...
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Union Pacific to close Topeka railroad crossing for maintenance

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Union Pacific Railroad will close a crossing for maintenance in the Capital City. On Tuesday, Nov. 1, the City of Topeka says that Union Pacific Railroad will completely close the railroad crossing on NW Brickyard Rd., - just north of Lower Silver Lake Rd. The City...
TOPEKA, KS
