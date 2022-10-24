Read full article on original website
Kansas State vs. Oklahoma State: How the Cowboys rated as recruits
New this year, 247Sports has unveiled the College Football Team Talent Composite, which ranks every roster by compiling the recruiting data of every team and computing a value based on those ratings and stars. For a year-by-year look at how Oklahoma State's individual classes have finished overall since 2017 and...
K-State coordinators provide injury updates on QB Adrian Martinez, other key starters
Here’s the latest injury news on Adrian Martinez and other key Kansas State football players.
FOX Sports
Why Texas, Notre Dame, Oklahoma, Texas A&M are underachieving
What do Texas, Notre Dame, Oklahoma and Texas A&M all have in common?. Outside of being four of the most storied programs throughout college football, all four have underachieved up to this point in 2022. Heading into this season, Notre Dame (5), Texas A&M (6) and Oklahoma (9) were all...
Why Jerome Tang has spent so much time mingling with fans as K-State basketball coach
Jerome Tang wants a big home-court advantage at Bramlage Coliseum this season, and he has a plan to make it happen.
zagsblog.com
Slew of high-major schools reach out to Manhattan transfer Jose Perez, the MAAC Preseason Player of the Year
In the wake of the news that Manhattan has parted ways with head coach Steve Masiello with two weeks to go before the start of the season, the school’s top player, Jose Perez, has entered the Transfer Portal, he told ZAGSBLOG. The 6-foot-5 fifth-year senior and MAAC Preseason Player...
7 Oklahoma Hometowns Amongt Worst ‘Small Cities In America’
A recent study ranked all of the smaller cities in America and 12 hometowns on the list were from here in Oklahoma. The expected nicer communities were comfortably ranked in the middle, but over half were listed as some of the worst in the country. While it doesn't sound very...
3 Great Burger Places in Kansas
If you live in Kansas you and also happen to love burgers, here is a list of three amazing burger places in Kansas that are known for serving absolutely delicious burgers, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
WIBW
Arizona Pastor killed in South Topeka Shooting
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Officials say the latest shooting death this year could be up for self defense consideration. Topeka Police identified the man as Donald Woolridge, 81, reported to be from Arizona, and TPD told 13 News the incident may have been a self defense case and they would turn over their investigation to District Attorney, Michael Kagay.
kaynewscow.com
Phillips 66 issues statement on staff reductions
HOUSTON, Texas — Phillips 66 officials confirmed today that the company is reducing staff at several locations including Ponca City. “Phillips 66 is undergoing a companywide effort to optimize its cost structure and reimagine its operating model to enable sustainable savings,” said Bernardo Fallas, Phillips 66 Media Relations. “As a result of this effort, some employees have been given new assignments in their current location while some have been offered positions at other sites, and some positions have been eliminated.”
This Scenic Train Ride is One of the Most Relaxing Ways to Enjoy Kansas
When it comes to seeing the outdoors, there is no shortage of options here in the Sunflower State. From hiking through forests to tubing down rivers and fishing in lakes, Kansas offers limitless ways to spend time enjoying nature. In this article, we'll talk about one of the most amazing ways to take in all the natural beauty along the Abilene & Smoky Valley Railroad.
WIBW
Coal spills along Kansas highway after semi rollover
ST. MARYS, Kan. (WIBW) - A semi truck driver was taken to the hospital Thursday morning after rolling his truck on a highway north of St. Marys. The Pottawatomie County Sheriff’s Office responded to the crash at K-63 and Jeffrey Rd. around 9:30 a.m. They said the semi truck driver had come from Jeffrey Energy Center and was carrying a load of coal when the rollover accident happened.
Parents concerned over ‘Implicit Bias Test’ in Kansas school curriculum
JUNCTION CITY (KSNT) – Kansas parents are expressing concern over their children having to take the “Implicit Bias Test.” A mother in Junction City says she is worried about the Kansas Board of Education’s ability to choose curriculum for her children. This is after her daughter’s social studies teacher assigned her class to take the […]
KAKE TV
Man dies after being pinned by his own semi truck in Kansas
JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (KAKE) - A man was killed after being pinned between two semi trucks early Wednesday morning. The Kansas Highway Patrol reports that shortly before 7 a.m. on S U77, Major Willie Washington was between his semi and the trailer of another when his truck began to roll forward. Washington tried to get back in but was pinned between the two. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
KHP attempts to decertify officer on ‘baseless’ claims, association says
TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) — The Kansas State Troopers Association (KSTA) is calling out the Kansas Highway Patrol (KHP) administration for attempting to decertify an officer, who was terminated after testifying in favor of another trooper earlier this year. In a Facebook post on Monday, the association shared a letter from KSCPOST (Commission on Peace Officers’ […]
KFOR
Oklahoma sees early hard freeze, record cold
Thankfully we have already begun a temperature warmup that will eventually have highs 5-7 degrees below record highs! Despite the impending warmup, there is no doubt about it, last night was cold!. Temperatures dropped to a plant killing 28 degrees in OKC with lows to the teens in northeastern Oklahoma....
Topeka neighborhood scared, several deer found dead
TOPEKA (KSNT) – People in a Topeka neighborhood say they’re scared for their safety after multiple deer were found shot and killed near their homes in Oakland. The Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks is investigating a person shooting, killing and leaving behind deer inside the City of Topeka. For the past few weeks, some […]
WIBW
I-70 reopens after Thursday night wreck knocks power lines onto highway
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - I-70 in west Topeka reopened early Friday morning following a single vehicle wreck. The Kansas Highway Patrol said a pickup truck driven by Anson Jacobsen, 20, of Junction City was headed east on I-70 just before 8 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 27th and left the road to the right, hitting a telephone pole. The truck then came to rest on Wanamaker Rd.
WIBW
Gage Park’s mini-train set to make final run after 55 years
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Gage Park’s Iron Horse mini-train will make its final run on Saturday, October 29 after decades of making memories for generations of families. Originally built to last 20 years, the train is now wrapping up its 55th year in service. Due to its age and the lack of availability of replacement parts, the train is being retired in favor of a new electric train next year. Shawnee County Parks and Rec said the new train will be designed to look as much like the current train as possible.
WIBW
Billionaire MacKenzie Scott donates $4 million to Topeka foundation
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka organization has received a gift from one of the richest people in the world. The Sunflower Foundation announced billionaire philanthropist and novelist MacKenzie Scott gave the nonprofit organization a one-time, unrestricted gift of $4 million. “We are grateful for and humbled by Ms. Scott’s...
WIBW
Union Pacific to close Topeka railroad crossing for maintenance
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Union Pacific Railroad will close a crossing for maintenance in the Capital City. On Tuesday, Nov. 1, the City of Topeka says that Union Pacific Railroad will completely close the railroad crossing on NW Brickyard Rd., - just north of Lower Silver Lake Rd. The City...
247Sports
