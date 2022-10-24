Read full article on original website
Jalopnik
Toyota Has Quietly Given Up On Production Goals: Report
Toyota is reportedly lowering production targets, Elon Musk thinks NHTSA is too slow for the modern world, and Ford spent a lot of money getting out of Argo. All that and more in The Morning Shift for Thursday, October 27, 2022. 1st Gear: Toyota Reportedly Tells Suppliers It’s Lowering Production...
Jalopnik
Toyota Isn't Quite Ready to Boost EV Output
Toyota says it still isn’t going to really boost production of its first mass-market electric vehicle for a few more years, Faraday Future is slashing salaries because the start-up EV maker is running out of cash, and Mercedes-Benz is the latest manufacturer to quit the Russian market. All that and more in The Morning Shift for Wednesday, October 26, 2022.
Jalopnik
Wild Rumor Claims Next-Gen Toyota GR86 Will Be a Turbo Hybrid
The current Toyota GR86 is a fantastic sports coupe, but if there’s one complaint you see over and over again is that it doesn’t have enough power. Ever since the original showed up as the Scion FR-S (RIP Scion), keyboard warriors have insisted Toyota made a mistake by not offering a turbo version. If the latest rumor is to be believed, it may only be a matter of time before they get their wish.
Jalopnik
Watch Gears and Gasoline Swap a Camry Hybrid Engine Into Their MR-S Race Car
When most people are eyeing potential engines for a performance motor swap in their car, the 2AR four-cylinder engine from a Toyota Camry Hybrid isn’t going to be at the top of their list. Why would it be? Sure, it’s got displacement, at 2.5-liters, but it doesn’t make much power, and it’s not like anyone is going to make performance parts for it, right?
Jalopnik
The Subaru BRZ Is the True Modern-Day Datsun 240Z
Photographers call the time just before sunset the “golden hour.” The light’s like honey, filtered by a thick wedge of atmosphere, burnishing everything with its glow. But even in the flatlands near Tsawwassen, British Columbia, with mountains far away on the horizon, nature will shortchange you. Today, this rapidly closing window will last just 40 minutes.
Jalopnik
God's Perfect Corvette Is For Sale in Canada
Here at the Jello Picnic Website, we think a lot about Corvettes. We review them, rank them, and generally use them as the divine prophet Zora Arkus-Duntov intended. As a whole, we usually even like them, though we’ve never found one to be unimpeachably perfect. At least, not until today.
Jalopnik
Tesla Could Cut Production Costs By Half, Igniting Rumors Of Cheaper Tesla Model
During Tesla’s latest earnings call, Elon Musk said that the EV maker is working on a new platform that could slash its production costs by half. This cheaper platform would be the company’s third, and it’s stoking rumors about the long-forgotten $25,000 Tesla, anecdotally known as the Tesla Model 2, according to Automotive News.
Jalopnik
U.S. in ‘Valley of Death’ as Autonomous Cars Write Checks the Tech Can’t Cash, Warns Pete Buttigieg
Self-driving cars have been billed as the future of transportation for decades. In the sci-fi space, they’ll let you drift off to sleep as you’re whisked to your destination in a private bubble, while a more grounded person might prefer to point out the significant safety improvements they could bring to U.S. roads.
Jalopnik
Ram's Plan to Sell Trucks in Australia Is to Let a Local Factory Do the RHD Conversion
If you want to sell your left-hand-drive vehicles in a country that drives on the left, you’re going to have to figure out a way to make them right-hand drive. Usually, automakers do it from the factory, but that’s expensive, which means a lot of vehicles never make it to those countries. But Ram’s taking a different approach with Australia: Just shipping left-hand-drive trucks over and having a local company convert them.
Jalopnik
2022 BMW M4 Competition Convertible: What Do You Want to Know?
If you want performance and practicality, BMW’s M division has been the go-to for many years thanks to the stellar reputation of cars like the M3 and M5. Or so I’m told, as despite having gotten behind the wheel of various “regular” BMWs, and even a few hybrids, I’ve not yet experienced the joy of an M car from the driving seat.
Jalopnik
Europe Finalizes 2035 Death Date for ICE-Powered New Cars
The days of internal combustion engines in Europe are officially numbered, Volkswagen and Volvo are licking their wounds, and used car dealers are reminiscing about happier times — as in, 2021. All that and more in this “We’re Headed for a Recession” edition of The Morning Shift for October 28, 2022. Hey — at least it’s Friday!
Jalopnik
This Is Why Self-Driving Startup Argo AI Is Shutting Down
When the news broke yesterday that Ford-backed self-driving startup Argo AI would be closing its doors, it was a major shock. That’s partly because it felt so sudden but also because, at the time, we had no information on exactly why that decision had been made. However, after Ford’s Q3 earnings call, we have a much better understanding of the automaker’s thinking.
Jalopnik
Toyota Wants to Lift Your Tundra With New TRD Kit
OEM vehicle mods are great. First, they’re usually covered under a warranty (although read the fine print like “as long as it’s dealer installed). You also don’t have to worry about the risk of voiding your vehicle warranty. Plus, you can get them installed at a dealer, which again, helps with the warranty. And with the recent explosion of enthusiast vehicles coming to market, automakers have been giving those customers a way to get exactly what they want. Toyota, who’s typically great with mod availability, just dropped a new lift kit from TRD for the recently redesigned Tundra.
Jalopnik
At $21,000, Would You Say Giddy-up to This 2017 Ford Mustang GT?
Ford invented the pony car class with the Mustang, and as today’s Nice Price or No Dice GT proves, the company still keeps the faith fully half a decade later. Let’s see how much someone should rightfully have to “pony up” to enjoy it. A clean...
Jalopnik
Uber Drivers Will Make Fewer Left Turns From Now On
Left turns cause accidents. Data from the NHTSA shows that some 22 percent of traffic accidents involved vehicles taking left turns at intersections. Uber is taking this data and doing something with it to make drivers and its customers safer. The company has rolled out a slew of new safety measures for driver and rider safety. Among them is having drivers take fewer left turns.
Jalopnik
Dodge Is Still Figuring out the Charger Daytona EV's Exhaust Note
Back in August, Stellantis revealed the (deep breath) Dodge Charger Daytona SRT Banshee Concept. The car carries an absurd number of names, but somehow that wasn’t the most maligned part of its reveal. No, that honor went to something else: the car’s sound. I should know, of course....
Jalopnik
Rivian's Sorry for the Recalls, But Pats Itself on the Back for Quick Service
Rivian has had its share of recalls lately, and snags in the scaling-up process that have led to some finicky, failure-prone parts. Like the powered tonneau covers on the R1T pickup that we discussed yesterday, for example. But CEO RJ Scaringe prides himself on dealing with those hiccups in a manner he considers quick, and he credits that agility with the company’s franchise-less service model.
Jalopnik
GM Will Expand Cruise Robotaxi Service to Austin and Phoenix This Year
Robotaxis are coming ya’ll, whether we want them or not. Though, they aren’t close to being ready for primetime, as even more companies are getting into them, from startups to legacy automakers. GM is the latest automaker going in for a bigger push of its robotaxis, as Motor Trend reports plans to bring them to more cities.
Jalopnik
What's the Most Beautiful Car You’ve Owned?
Sometimes, you don’t buy a car for its specs. Sure, horsepower and torque are nice, but some cars are so pretty that you don’t even care about any hard data. People will tell you that this is the wrong way to make car-buying decisions, that you should pore over stats and figures before putting down your hard-earned money, but I say the aesthetics matter just as much.
Jalopnik
Autonomous-Driving Startup Argo AI Is No More
Argo AI, the self-driving car startup that attracted a $1 billion investment from Ford back in 2017, is closing its doors. TechCrunch reports that the more than 2,000 employees were told this news today in an all-hands meeting that included an address from the startup’s founders. Details are still...
