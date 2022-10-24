OEM vehicle mods are great. First, they’re usually covered under a warranty (although read the fine print like “as long as it’s dealer installed). You also don’t have to worry about the risk of voiding your vehicle warranty. Plus, you can get them installed at a dealer, which again, helps with the warranty. And with the recent explosion of enthusiast vehicles coming to market, automakers have been giving those customers a way to get exactly what they want. Toyota, who’s typically great with mod availability, just dropped a new lift kit from TRD for the recently redesigned Tundra.

1 DAY AGO