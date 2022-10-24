Where Florida lands in USA TODAY Sports' Week 8 re-rank after bye

The Florida Gators got a bit of a breather during Week 8 of the college football season with a bye ahead of their annual rivalry game against the Georgia Bulldogs in Jacksonville on Oct. 29. It was a rough first half of the 2022 season for the team, managing just a 4-3 record (1-3 in the SEC) to open the Billy Napier era in Gainesville, and the upcoming opponent will be its toughest one yet.

While the Orange and Blue was not in action last Saturday, plenty of other programs took the field to continue their autumn campaigns. Now that the dust has settled from those grueling gridiron matchups, USA TODAY Sports’ Paul Myerberg published his re-ranking of all 131 Football Bowl Subdivision schools, including Florida.

Take a look below at a breakdown of where each current SEC school lands in the updated rankings, with a tip of the hat to regional editor Patrick Conn for putting together the data over at Razorbacks Wire.

1

Georgia Bulldogs

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

No. 1 Overall (No Change)

Last week: Idle

This week: UGA vs Florida in Jacksonville, FL

2

Tennessee Volunteers

Randy Sartin-USA TODAY Sports

No. 4 Overall (No Change)

Last week: 65-24 win over Tennessee-Martin

This week: Vols vs Kentucky in Knoxville

3

Alabama Crimson Tide

Gary Cosby Jr.-USA TODAY Sports

No. 8 Overall (+1)

Last week: 30-6 win over Mississippi State

This week: Tide on their bye week

4

Ole Miss Rebels

Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

No. 14 Overall (-6)

Last week: Lost to LSU 45-20

This week: Rebels vs Texas A&M in College Station

5

LSU Tigers

James Gilbert/Getty Images

No. 16 Overall (+10)

Last week: 45-20 win vs Ole Miss

This week: LSU on their bye week

6

Kentucky Wildcats

Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Overall: No. 23 (No Change)

Last week: Idle

This week: Kentucky vs Tennessee in Knoxville

7

Arkansas Razorbacks

Gabriel Mayberry-USA TODAY Sports

No. 32 Overall (No Change)

Last week: Idle

This week: Razorbacks vs Tigers in Auburn

8

South Carolina Gamecocks

Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports

No. 33 Overall (+20)

Last week: 30-24 win vs Texas A&M

This week: Gamecocks vs Missouri in Columbia, SC

9

Mississippi State Bulldogs

Gary Cosby Jr.-USA TODAY Sports

No. 36 Overall (-12)

Last week: Lost to Alabama 30-6

This week: Bulldogs on their bye week

10

Florida Gators

Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

No. 42 Overall (+1)

Last week: Idle

This week: Gators vs UGA in Jacksonville, FL

11

Texas A&M Aggies

Jeff Blake-USA TODAY Sports

No. 56 Overall (-22)

Last week: Lost to South Carolina 30-24

This week: Aggies vs Ole Miss in College Station

12

Auburn Tigers

Matt Bush-USA TODAY Sports

No. 75 Overall (No Change)

Last week: Idle

This week: Tigers vs Arkansas in Auburn

13

Missouri Tigers

Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

No. 76 Overall (+1)

Last week: 17-14 win vs Vanderbilt

This week: Tigers vs Gamecocks in Columbia, SC

14

Vanderbilt Commodores

Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

List

List

List

Follow us @GatorsWire on Twitter and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Florida Gators news, notes and opinions.

Let us know your thoughts and comment on this story below. Join the conversation today!