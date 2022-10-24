Where Florida lands in USA TODAY Sports' Week 8 re-rank after bye
The Florida Gators got a bit of a breather during Week 8 of the college football season with a bye ahead of their annual rivalry game against the Georgia Bulldogs in Jacksonville on Oct. 29. It was a rough first half of the 2022 season for the team, managing just a 4-3 record (1-3 in the SEC) to open the Billy Napier era in Gainesville, and the upcoming opponent will be its toughest one yet.
While the Orange and Blue was not in action last Saturday, plenty of other programs took the field to continue their autumn campaigns. Now that the dust has settled from those grueling gridiron matchups, USA TODAY Sports’ Paul Myerberg published his re-ranking of all 131 Football Bowl Subdivision schools, including Florida.
Take a look below at a breakdown of where each current SEC school lands in the updated rankings, with a tip of the hat to regional editor Patrick Conn for putting together the data over at Razorbacks Wire.
1
Georgia Bulldogs
No. 1 Overall (No Change)
Last week: Idle
This week: UGA vs Florida in Jacksonville, FL
2
Tennessee Volunteers
No. 4 Overall (No Change)
Last week: 65-24 win over Tennessee-Martin
This week: Vols vs Kentucky in Knoxville
3
Alabama Crimson Tide
No. 8 Overall (+1)
Last week: 30-6 win over Mississippi State
This week: Tide on their bye week
4
Ole Miss Rebels
No. 14 Overall (-6)
Last week: Lost to LSU 45-20
This week: Rebels vs Texas A&M in College Station
5
LSU Tigers
No. 16 Overall (+10)
Last week: 45-20 win vs Ole Miss
This week: LSU on their bye week
6
Kentucky Wildcats
Overall: No. 23 (No Change)
Last week: Idle
This week: Kentucky vs Tennessee in Knoxville
7
Arkansas Razorbacks
No. 32 Overall (No Change)
Last week: Idle
This week: Razorbacks vs Tigers in Auburn
8
South Carolina Gamecocks
No. 33 Overall (+20)
Last week: 30-24 win vs Texas A&M
This week: Gamecocks vs Missouri in Columbia, SC
9
Mississippi State Bulldogs
No. 36 Overall (-12)
Last week: Lost to Alabama 30-6
This week: Bulldogs on their bye week
10
Florida Gators
No. 42 Overall (+1)
Last week: Idle
This week: Gators vs UGA in Jacksonville, FL
11
Texas A&M Aggies
No. 56 Overall (-22)
Last week: Lost to South Carolina 30-24
This week: Aggies vs Ole Miss in College Station
12
Auburn Tigers
No. 75 Overall (No Change)
Last week: Idle
This week: Tigers vs Arkansas in Auburn
13
Missouri Tigers
No. 76 Overall (+1)
Last week: 17-14 win vs Vanderbilt
This week: Tigers vs Gamecocks in Columbia, SC
14
Vanderbilt Commodores
