ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gainesville, FL

Where Florida lands in USA TODAY Sports' Week 8 re-rank after bye

By Adam Dubbin
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4U7f1O_0ikuPCXu00

The Florida Gators got a bit of a breather during Week 8 of the college football season with a bye ahead of their annual rivalry game against the Georgia Bulldogs in Jacksonville on Oct. 29. It was a rough first half of the 2022 season for the team, managing just a 4-3 record (1-3 in the SEC) to open the Billy Napier era in Gainesville, and the upcoming opponent will be its toughest one yet.

While the Orange and Blue was not in action last Saturday, plenty of other programs took the field to continue their autumn campaigns. Now that the dust has settled from those grueling gridiron matchups, USA TODAY Sports’ Paul Myerberg published his re-ranking of all 131 Football Bowl Subdivision schools, including Florida.

Take a look below at a breakdown of where each current SEC school lands in the updated rankings, with a tip of the hat to regional editor Patrick Conn for putting together the data over at Razorbacks Wire.

1

Georgia Bulldogs

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CHpUM_0ikuPCXu00
Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

No. 1 Overall (No Change)

Last week: Idle

This week: UGA vs Florida in Jacksonville, FL

2

Tennessee Volunteers

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wgInK_0ikuPCXu00
Randy Sartin-USA TODAY Sports

No. 4 Overall (No Change)

Last week: 65-24 win over Tennessee-Martin

This week: Vols vs Kentucky in Knoxville

3

Alabama Crimson Tide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dZe5F_0ikuPCXu00
Gary Cosby Jr.-USA TODAY Sports

No. 8 Overall (+1)

Last week: 30-6 win over Mississippi State

This week: Tide on their bye week

4

Ole Miss Rebels

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PGKID_0ikuPCXu00
Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

No. 14 Overall (-6)

Last week: Lost to LSU 45-20

This week: Rebels vs Texas A&M in College Station

5

LSU Tigers

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2n1qvK_0ikuPCXu00
James Gilbert/Getty Images

No. 16 Overall (+10)

Last week: 45-20 win vs Ole Miss

This week: LSU on their bye week

6

Kentucky Wildcats

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BpC2V_0ikuPCXu00
Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Overall: No. 23 (No Change)

Last week: Idle

This week: Kentucky vs Tennessee in Knoxville

7

Arkansas Razorbacks

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TGCoC_0ikuPCXu00
Gabriel Mayberry-USA TODAY Sports

No. 32 Overall (No Change)

Last week: Idle

This week: Razorbacks vs Tigers in Auburn

8

South Carolina Gamecocks

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gas1D_0ikuPCXu00
Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports

No. 33 Overall (+20)

Last week: 30-24 win vs Texas A&M

This week: Gamecocks vs Missouri in Columbia, SC

9

Mississippi State Bulldogs

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0V90cy_0ikuPCXu00
Gary Cosby Jr.-USA TODAY Sports

No. 36 Overall (-12)

Last week: Lost to Alabama 30-6

This week: Bulldogs on their bye week

10

Florida Gators

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2z0i5F_0ikuPCXu00
Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

No. 42 Overall (+1)

Last week: Idle

This week: Gators vs UGA in Jacksonville, FL

11

Texas A&M Aggies

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XgzP3_0ikuPCXu00
Jeff Blake-USA TODAY Sports

No. 56 Overall (-22)

Last week: Lost to South Carolina 30-24

This week: Aggies vs Ole Miss in College Station

12

Auburn Tigers

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OiSuP_0ikuPCXu00
Matt Bush-USA TODAY Sports

No. 75 Overall (No Change)

Last week: Idle

This week: Tigers vs Arkansas in Auburn

13

Missouri Tigers

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EfSsX_0ikuPCXu00
Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

No. 76 Overall (+1)

Last week: 17-14 win vs Vanderbilt

This week: Tigers vs Gamecocks in Columbia, SC

14

Vanderbilt Commodores

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tO2Nk_0ikuPCXu00
Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

List

List

List

Follow us @GatorsWire on Twitter and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Florida Gators news, notes and opinions.

Let us know your thoughts and comment on this story below. Join the conversation today!

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Stetson Bennett Makes His Opinion On Florida Extremely Clear

Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett isn't dismissing Florida ahead of Saturday's SEC showdown. The top-ranked Bulldogs opened as 22-point favorites to defeat the 4-3 Gators, representing the SEC matchup's largest spread since 1995. Georgia could fall into a trap game with No. 3 Tennessee waiting next weekend. However, Bennett talked up...
GAINESVILLE, FL
saturdaydownsouth.com

Florida sees key special teams player enter the transfer portal, per report

Florida will reportedly have a shakeup to its special teams depth with the news that long snapper Marco Ortiz has entered the transfer portal. The news was reported by Gators Online, as Ortiz is a redshirt junior who has missed most of the 2022 season because of a shoulder injury. The absence would allow him to have 2 years of eligibility left at his new school.
GAINESVILLE, FL
Evie M.

(Maybe) don't visit this cemetery in Alachua at night

A Methodist church marker in what was once NewnansvilleEbyabe on Wikimediacommons. Everyone loves a good haunted graveyard. Or at least, a good chunk of us do. While it is better to observe than go and take your lame Instagram pictures in an actual resting place for real dead people, there is the allure of bumping into someone in their otherworldly home. It's kind of sick fascination, but I think we're all pretty accustomed these days to accepting we're all freaks. I'm not sure why I've been thinking of haunted graveyards around Florida lately. No, it has nothing to do with Halloween. These are constant thoughts that cycle through. Maybe it's the smell of rain and wood in the air, of wet grass that is reminding me of rolling past the local graveyard in the car in sunny California as a child.
ALACHUA, FL
WCJB

Fisherman’s body recovered from Newnan’s Lake by authorities

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The body of a man last seen fishing in an Alachua County waterway was recovered on Monday after a search by the Florida Wildlife Commission and the Alachua County Sheriff’s Office. The Alachua County Sheriff’s Office confirms that ASO officers located the body of Glenn...
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
alachuachronicle.com

Alachua man arrested for waving gun at Gardenia Gardens

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Kidron Anthony Mayes, 21, of Alachua, was arrested yesterday evening after allegedly yelling and waving a red Glock 19 at people who were standing outdoors at Gardenia Gardens apartments. Gainesville Police Department officers responded to a call at 5:20 p.m. yesterday about a man waving a...
ALACHUA, FL
mainstreetdailynews.com

Head-on collision kills 2, injures 1 near Live Oak

Two people died and one is in serious condition after an SUV attempted to pass traffic on US Highway 90 that resulted in a head-on collision in Suwannee County on Monday evening. According to a Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) release, a 30-year-old male driving his SUV eastbound at 7:10 p.m....
SUWANNEE COUNTY, FL
WCJB

Lake City man killed in semi-truck crash on I-75 near Archer Road

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Traffic was backed up on Interstate 75 on Tuesday morning after the driver of a semi-truck crashed near the Archer Road exit in Gainesville. According to state troopers, the driver of a semi carrying shingles veered off the interstate near the entrance ramp around 7:50 a.m. on Tuesday. The truck crashed into the guardrail and went into the grass shoulder.
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

Chiefland teacher released from jail after bringing gun on campus

CHIEFLAND, Fla. (WCJB) - A teacher who was arrested in Levy County is now out of jail after bringing a gun onto school grounds. First-year Chiefland Elementary School teacher, Paige Ehlers, sent two students to her car to get “over-the-counter iron pills” for her, according to a Levy County arrest report.
LEVY COUNTY, FL
WCJB

Alachua County commissioners place a 6-month hold on applications for a Cottage Neighborhoods

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County commissioners placed a 6-month moratorium on accepting new development plan applications for Cottage Neighborhoods. “Cottage neighborhoods are a way for us to infill a for a project so they are pieces of land that may have access to water and sewer, they might be a few acres in size,” stated County Growth Development director, Jeff Hays.
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
WCTV

Two people killed in Suwannee County crash

SUWANNEE COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - Two people were killed and another seriously injured after a head-on crash Monday night in Suwannee County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. The crash happened near Highway 90 and 75th drive just outside of Live Oak around 7:10 p.m. Monday. Troopers say an SUV...
SUWANNEE COUNTY, FL
mycbs4.com

Two die after head on crash in Suwannee County

Suwannee County — A 30-year-old male driver died in a crash Monday evening in Suwannee County, Florida Highway Patrol reports. A 34-year-old Lake City woman, sitting in a different car, also died. A 36-year-old man from Lake Park, GA suffered serious injuries as well. FHP says the crash happened...
SUWANNEE COUNTY, FL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

164K+
Followers
219K+
Post
65M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy