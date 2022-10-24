Read full article on original website
Cleveland Jewish News
Contest for student engagement with Israel@75
The Center for Israel Education will host a contest for third through 12th graders to encourage engagement with Israel@75. Entries are due by Feb. 15, 2023, and winners will be announced April 20. Third through fifth graders are to design a commemorative Israel@75 stamp and explain their work in 150...
Cleveland Jewish News
Israel signs maritime border deal with Lebanon
Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid on Thursday signed the U.S.-mediated maritime border deal with Lebanon, following its approval by the Cabinet earlier in the day. “This is a tremendous achievement for the State of Israel and for the government of Israel,” said Lapid at the beginning of the special Cabinet meeting, according to a statement from his office.
Cleveland Jewish News
Lebanese president: Israel border deal has no ‘political dimensions’
Lebanese President Michel Aoun clarified on Thursday that the maritime border deal forged with Israel does not constitute recognition by Beirut of Israel, after Prime Minister Yair Lapid suggested as much. In a statement issued after he signed a letter approving the terms of the agreement, Aoun said it would...
Cleveland Jewish News
Biden: Israel-Lebanon deal sets stage for more stable, prosperous region
The Israel-Lebanon maritime border agreement sets the stage for a more stable Middle East, U.S. President Joe Biden said on Thursday. “As I said when this historic agreement was announced, it will secure the interests of both Israel and Lebanon, and it sets the stage for a more stable and prosperous region,” he said. “The United States will continue to serve as a facilitator as the parties work to uphold their commitments and implement this agreement.”
Cleveland Jewish News
Israeli High Court rejects challenges to Lebanon sea deal
JERUSALEM (AP) — Israel's Supreme Court on Sunday threw out four legal challenges to a landmark maritime agreement between Israel and Lebanon, clearing a major hurdle for the deal that could mark a major breakthrough in relations between the two countries. The court did not immediately release its reasons...
Cleveland Jewish News
Range of UN states come to Israel’s defense in face of latest Commission of Inquiry report
A number of United Nations member states came to Israel’s defense on Thursday as a controversial U.N. Commission of Inquiry presented its second report to the body. Several states condemned the commission, mandated to investigate any and all aspects of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict since its roots, for both its bias and an anti-Semitic remark made recently by one of its members.
Cleveland Jewish News
Energean starts extracting gas from Israel’s Karish field
The British-Greek hydrocarbon exploration and production company Energean plc announced on Wednesday that it had begun extracting natural gas from the Karish gas platform off the northern Israeli coast, a day before Israeli and Lebanese leaders are due to sign a United States-mediated agreement that demarcates the maritime border between the two enemy states.
Cleveland Jewish News
Hebrew University and Meta launch AI PhD program
The Hebrew University of Jerusalem School of Engineering and Computer Science, in collaboration with Yissum, the university’s technology transfer company, announced Wednesday a new research collaboration with Meta AI. Meta AI is an artificial intelligence laboratory that belongs to Meta Platforms Inc., formerly known as Facebook Inc. Meta AI...
Cleveland Jewish News
Israelis sanctioned for helping sway Moldova vote
An Israeli millionaire and his wife were sanctioned by the U.S. Treasury Department on Wednesday, accused of efforts to exert the Russian government’s influence in Moldova. Among the 21 persons and companies added to those sanctioned by the United States were Ilan Shor and his wife, Sara Lvovna Shor, who is a famous Russian pop singer, actress, model and presenter known by the stage name “Jasmin.” Sara Shor is of Mountain Jew descent from Dagestan.
Cleveland Jewish News
Herzog to Biden: ‘You are a true friend of Israel’
Israeli President Isaac Herzog met with his U.S. counterpart, Joe Biden, on Wednesday at the White House, describing his invitation to Washington as “an expression of true friendship.”. “You are a true friend of Israel, Mr. President. The United States is our closest and strongest historical ally,” Herzog told...
Cleveland Jewish News
Israeli song-and-dance program will return to US for first time since pandemic to mark 50th anniversary
For the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic began in 2020, the Tzofim Friendship Caravan, a song-and-dance performance program from Israel, is returning to the U.S. next summer as part of its 50th anniversary celebration. The traveling theatrical show features songs in Hebrew, English and Yiddish, with the Tzofim Scouts...
Cleveland Jewish News
Amherst College student paper publishes ‘In Defense of Hamas’ piece
A student newspaper at Amherst College in Massachusetts is under fire for publishing a piece titled “In Defense of Hamas” in its second Fall 2022 issue. The Amherst Contra piece, which does not appear to be online yet although a print version of it has gone viral on social media, calls Hamas “the perennial boogeyman of discussions on Israel-Palestine” and says that while it may very well be a terror group, “Israel and the U.S. government are equally as violent and less justified.”
Cleveland Jewish News
US, Israeli civilian and military officials discuss cooperation alongside Israeli president’s visit to DC
For the first time since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, American and Israeli civilian and military officials met in Washington, D.C., as part of the Joint Political-Military Group (JMPG) on Tuesday. The meeting came as Israeli officials accompanied Israeli President Isaac Herzog to the U.S. this week. According to...
Cleveland Jewish News
Arab ‘anti-state’ parties present ongoing challenge for Israel
Arabs citizens today comprise 21 percent of Israel’s population, a significant minority. While their financial situation has dramatically improved over the last 50-plus years, the parties they send to the Knesset are largely “anti-state” in that they reject Israel’s right to exist as a Jewish state.
Cleveland Jewish News
Watchdog: Illegal Palestinian construction in Judea Samaria skyrockets by 80%
Illegal Palestinian construction in the Israeli-controlled regions of Judea and Samaria, known collectively as “Area C,” increased by 80 percent over the past year, according to a new report by Israeli NGO Regavim. According to the report, titled “The War of Attrition,” 5,535 illegal Palestinian structures have been...
Cleveland Jewish News
In Brazil’s presidential election, many Jews feel like they are choosing ‘between the cross and the sword’
RIO DE JANEIRO (JTA) — When Brazilian soccer legend Neymar recently declared his support for far-right President Jair Bolsonaro’s reelection, he was bombarded with messages of both love and hate on social media. The same thing happened to pop star Anitta, who earlier this year became the first Brazilian to top Spotify’s global chart, when she announced she’s cheering for leftist ex-President Luis Inacio Lula da Silva, commonly known as Lula.
Cleveland Jewish News
Caroline Glick: Ahead of the elections, a massive escalation in Palestinian terror
What is happening in Iran is a revolution, not a protest movement, says Caroline Glick on this week’s episode of the Caroline Glick Show. Iranians from all ethnic groups and social categories are unified in their demand that the regime be overthrown, but the Biden administration refuses to see it, she says. Instead, it continues with its nuclear diplomacy and policy of appeasing and enriching Iran and its Hezbollah proxy at the expense of the Iranian people, of Israel and of Iran’s Arab neighbors, all of whom are threatened by the ayatollahs.
Cleveland Jewish News
Georgia’s U.S. Senate race splits Jewish community on party lines
While Georgia is not known for its Jewish population, the state’s competitive Senate race is grabbing the attention of Jewish organizations on both sides of the political spectrum as Democratic incumbent Sen. Raphael Warnock and Republican former University of Georgia and NFL star athlete Herschel Walker face off. Both...
Cleveland Jewish News
Pro-Israel organizations gather in response to ‘oxymoron’ Human Rights Council’s Commission of Inquiry
As the United Nations prepared to hear the results of the Human Rights Council’s Commission of Inquiry, which many are calling a demonization of the Jewish state, the parents of a 5-year-old boy who died during a Hamas bombing told their story to the media gathered outside the U.N. building in New York.
Cleveland Jewish News
Tortured logic: Analysts dismiss Ukraine’s attempt to blame Israel for Russia-Iran alliance
Ukrainian Prime Minister Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Monday accused Israel of bringing about an alliance between Russia and Iran, a claim experts JNS spoke with termed “bizarre.”. Addressing the Haaretz Democracy Conference in a pre-recorded message, Zelenskyy said the alliance “simply would not have happened if your politicians had made...
