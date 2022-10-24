ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mesa County, CO

westernslopenow.com

Wednesday October 26, 2022 Forecast First

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KREX) — There is a winter weather advisory in effect from midnight tonight to noon Thursday. Total mountain snow accumulations of 5 to 10 inches with locally higher amounts possible above tree line. Travel could be very difficult. Please be prepared for the roadways especially through the higher elevations.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
nbc11news.com

More rain and snow likely Thursday morning

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect until 6 PM Thursday for Grand Mesa, Battlement Mesa, the Elk Mountains, the Gore Mountains, the northern San Juan Mountains, and the Sawatch Mountains. Another round of heavy snow Wednesday night and Thursday will add to snow that fell Tuesday night and Wednesday morning. Heavy snow can make travel increasingly difficult. An additional 4-9 inches of snow is expected to fall within the advisory area on top of what has already fallen.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
99.9 KEKB

Grand Junction Colorado’s Dilapidated North Avenue Will Finally Be Drivable

It's been such a long time coming, but Grand Junction's dilapidated North Avenue is finally getting resurfaced. I can't even tell you how long it's been that work has been happening on North Avenue creating traffic delays, inconvenience for motorists, and one of the roughest roads in Grand Junction. Maybe it's just me, but I have gotten to the point that I absolutely hate driving on North Avenue. In fact, I have been avoiding it as much as possible for a long time. But, I get it and I understand. Things have to get worse before they can get better. That's how improvement works.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
Glenwood Springs Post Independent

Seeing orange: Hunters fill Rifle rooms, restaurants in search of Colorado’s trophy bulls

Rifle businesses are beginning to brace for an amplified wave of elk bugles and blaze orange over the next few weeks. Colorado elk hunting enters its second season slated Oct. 29-Nov. 6, with over-the-counter tag sales having started in September. With a limited number of tags drawn for the first season, many people wait until now to hunt the Flat Tops north of Rifle, and they do so by obtaining OTC tags.
RIFLE, CO
birchrestaurant.com

15 Best Restaurants in Montrose CO

A mecca for various outdoor activities along Colorado’s Western Slope, Montrose is famous for its incredible mountain and desert scenery, outdoor adventures, and unique museums and shops. And surprisingly, for its wide variety of restaurants. However, you won’t find a lot of pretentious dining spots in Montrose, just relaxed,...
MONTROSE, CO
westernslopenow.com

Delta Woman Wins Major Sweepstakes

DELTA, Colo. (KREX)–Maverik-Adventure’s First Stop hosts 5 giveaway sweepstakes events every year; four smaller sweepstakes and one big, annual giveaway. This year’s grand prize for the annual sweepstakes was $25,000 cash, and a brand new, heavily-modified Toyota Four-Runner. Four people were chosen to make the trip to...
DELTA, CO
KREX

CDOT updates US 6, North Avenue Project hours

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KREX) — If North Avenue is a road you travel during your morning commute, you may want to make a note, as CDOT continues a resurfacing project this week. The agency and United Companies are making a few adjustments to their work hours, when it comes to the U.S. 6/North avenue project. […]
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
KJCT8

Crews scramble to an Orchard Mesa house fire

UPDATE 6 p.m. | GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The Grand Junction Fire Department reports that it responded to a house fire on the 2000 block of Aspen Street in Grand Junction on Wednesday afternoon. The GJFD reports that three animals had been safely evacuated, and none of the four...
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
nbc11news.com

Tracking another rain and snow maker

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Active Alerts:. A Freeze warning will go into effect at 2 am tomorrow for Grand Junction and Montrose and expire at 10 am. Winter Weather Advisory remains active from midnight tonight until midnight on Monday. It will include areas from Mesa, Delta, Montrose, and Ouray counties.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
KJCT8

Climbing number of foreclosures in Mesa County

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The fallout from the pandemic mixed with record high inflation means more Mesa County homeowners can’t pay their mortgages. Experts don’t see any relief for homeowners anytime soon. Now, a troubling trend between economic events and people forced to let their homes slip into foreclosure.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
Colorado Newsline

In a race she calls ‘combat,’ Colorado governor candidate Ganahl pledges overhaul if elected

If elected Colorado governor in two weeks, Republican candidate Heidi Ganahl said one of her first tasks would be to “undo” as much as she possibly can. Ganahl, 56, was speaking to a crowd of around 90 supporters who came to listen, meet and mingle during a candidate event Monday at Edgewater Brewery in Grand […] The post In a race she calls ‘combat,’ Colorado governor candidate Ganahl pledges overhaul if elected appeared first on Colorado Newsline.
COLORADO STATE
nbc11news.com

Grand Rivers Pet of the Week: ‘Meet Bouns’

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Meet our Grand Rivers pet of the week, Bouns!. Bouns is a two-year-old Sheppard mix full of energy and love. Bouns gets along great with other dogs and loves people. He also thinks he is a lap dog and loves to be pet. Bouns walks well on a leash for his age and is very treat motivated.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
KJCT8

KJCT 1025 FORCLOSURES

GRAND JUNCTION, CO
