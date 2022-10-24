Read full article on original website
New Mexico, Texas, and Coloroado reach historic agreement over the waters of the Rio Grande River
ALBUQUERQUE, NM (NEWS RELEASE) - Today, New Mexico Attorney General Hector Balderas announced that after a nearly decade-long battle over the waters on the Rio Grande, the case has reached an important legal milestone. The States of Texas, New Mexico, and Colorado have reached a historic agreement after nine years of litigation that, if finalized, will resolve the massive legal dispute between the States over how water from the Rio Grande is divided between southern New Mexico and west Texas. The lawsuit, which Texas filed in 2013, arose from disagreements over how much water Texas and New Mexico are each entitled to under the 1938 Rio Grande Compact.
Governor Abbott celebrates launch of Texas Tech University’s new engineering research center
LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - Governor Greg Abbott today celebrated Texas Tech University’s launch of the U.S. National Science Foundation (NSF) Engineering Research Center for Advancing Sustainable and Distribute Fertilizer Production (CASFER) in Lubbock. Texas Tech received the largest grant in the university’s history in August from the NSF for the CASFER Center to transform technology for sustainable solutions impacting agriculture, including fertilizer research.
Amber Alert canceled; Pennsylvania 6-year-old found safe
DOWNINGTON, Pa. (Gray News) - A 6-year-old Pennsylvania girl who was missing and the subject of an Amber Alert has been found safe, state police said Thursday. Zoe Moss had gone missing Tuesday evening. The suspect was Zoe’s biological mother, Vanessa Gutshall. Downington police said in a Facebook post that...
