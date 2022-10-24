Read full article on original website
The Verge
NBA 2K League bans players for gambling on league games
The NBA 2K League has announced that six players and a coach have been “disqualified indefinitely” following a gambling controversy. The esports league made the announcement yesterday. The suspended players include Christopher Lafanette, Dorian Earl Miller, and Robert Nastasi from the league’s affiliate of the Portland Trail Blazers;...
The Verge
PSA: streamers might want to disable music in Bayonetta 3 before playing
Bayonetta 3 launches today and streamers might need to adjust some settings before they happily dig their seven-inch gun-barreled heels into the game, as one of the songs might get you slapped with a copyright strike. One of the prevailing themes of the Bayonetta series was that there’s always a...
Turn on this helpful Overwatch 2 setting right now
This deeply unpleasant alert has saved my life more than I'd like to admit.
The Verge
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2’s disc is just 72MB of nothing
Physical copies of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II are starting to be delivered worldwide, and players have been stunned to find the discs only include 72MB of data. Instead, owners have had to download the entire game digitally, which Eurogamer reports could take up as much as 150GB of space on the PS5.
The Verge
Age of Empires IV is coming to Xbox Game Pass in 2023
Microsoft announced during a 25th-anniversary celebration of Age of Empires that the latest game, Age of Empires IV, is coming to consoles next year. It will launch on day one on Xbox Game Pass, and it will be playable via Xbox Cloud Gaming for those who prefer to play on portable devices. The game launched in late 2021 for PC, and it has been available since then for PC Game Pass subscribers, but this is a great opportunity for console gamers to check it out.
The Verge
The Xbox Series S comes with the latest Call of Duty for free at Target
If you’re itching to play the latest Call of Duty game that releases today but you’re in the sad state of not owning a game console to play it on, we have a deal for you. At Target, you can pick up the $299.99 Xbox Series S online or in-store, and you’ll receive a free digital copy of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II (no, not the 2009 classic; Activision is just reusing old names now). Buying that game by itself normally costs $70, so this could be a great promo for you to take advantage of before it expires Saturday, October 29th, at 11:59PM PT.
The Verge
CD Projekt Red reveals it’s working on a Witcher 1 remake
The Witcher series is returning to its roots. CD Projekt Red announced that one of the many new Witcher projects it’s working on, which includes a brand-new trilogy, is actually a remake of the first game. Dubbed with the codename “Canis Majoris” — which is in line with CD...
The Verge
Xbox’s Phil Spencer says the metaverse is a ‘poorly built video game’
Phil Spencer, Microsoft’s CEO of gaming, is the latest tech exec to take a shot at Meta’s vision of the metaverse. When asked his definition of the metaverse, Spencer described it as “a poorly built video game” at the WSJ Tech Live conference today, as seen at about the 1:12 mark of this video (embedded above).
The Verge
Microsoft nearly canceled its Xbox Adaptive Controller
Microsoft came close to never launching its Xbox Adaptive Controller. In an interview with The Verge, Robin Seiler, Microsoft’s corporate vice president of Windows and devices, revealed just how close the accessibility-focused Xbox controller came to not shipping. “There was a point in time when the Xbox controller that...
The Verge
Redfall frightens in new trailer just in time for Halloween
With Halloween right around the corner, Redfall has a new trailer that really bares its fangs. This new trailer shows another side of the game, eschewing the quirky and quippy heroes in favor of some of the scares you’ll get investigating the titular town of Redfall, Massachusetts. There are a couple of neat jump scares featuring a stalking vampire — although the moment makes heavy use of a strobing effect, so photo-sensitive viewers beware. Redfall also shows off that monstrous bloodsucking nosferatu aren’t your only enemies. A human faction of zealots that promises protection from the creatures is also running around anointing people in blood. Sticky!
CNET
Quest Pro Review in Progress: Built for a Future That Still Isn't Here
Meta has a lot of questions to answer about the future of the metaverse. How can avatars become more convincing and helpful than cartoon-like costumes? Will anyone ever want to get all their work done in a VR headset? And how can all our everyday work apps interface with whatever Meta's metaverse dreams are promising?
The Verge
YouTube’s finally adding more separation between shorts and regular videos
YouTube is updating its website and app so Shorts, live streams, and regular videos each have their own tab on a creator’s channel, instead of being thrown together in a single list (via 9to5Google). In a support post, the company says the change is based on user feedback, and that it’ll “make it easier for viewers to discover the kinds of content they’re most interested in when exploring a creator’s channel page.”
The Verge
Amazon and Bethesda are teasing the Fallout TV show
Amazon and Bethesda have started to share itty bitty teases of the upcoming Fallout TV series for Prime Video. We still don’t know when the show based on the post-apocalyptic RPG series is coming out, but the hints give us just a glimpse of what to expect it’s eventually released.
The Verge
Age of Empires is coming to a mobile device near you
It’s time to get your “wololo” on the go go go. To accompany today’s Age of Empires 25th anniversary broadcast (man, a lot of games are turning 25 this year) World’s Edge and Xbox Game Studios announced Age of Empires is going from PC to iOS and Android.
