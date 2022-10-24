LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Nebraska Interim Head Coach Mickey Joseph met with members of the media following Thursday’s practice. Joseph reflected on Thursday’s practice. “We went in the stadium today,” Joseph said. “We will go inside tomorrow. We wanted to go in the stadium so we could get a feel for it and so the quarterbacks get to throw in the stadium because the wind in Nebraska can be a little tricky at times. We took them out there today. It was a good practice though. It was detailed. We were on point with things, and I feel good about where they are at right now.”

LINCOLN, NE ・ 22 HOURS AGO