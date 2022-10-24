Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Women’s Soccer: No. 25 Buckeyes travel to Nebraska for Big Ten Tournament quarterfinalThe LanternColumbus, OH
Nebraska Football announces 2023 scheduleThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football offer high-profile 2024 RBThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: LB Nick Henrich out for seasonThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: TE Chris Hickman left off depth chartThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Related
knopnews2.com
Joseph talks on physicality and mentality of Nebraska Football team
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Nebraska Interim Head Coach Mickey Joseph met with members of the media following Thursday’s practice. Joseph reflected on Thursday’s practice. “We went in the stadium today,” Joseph said. “We will go inside tomorrow. We wanted to go in the stadium so we could get a feel for it and so the quarterbacks get to throw in the stadium because the wind in Nebraska can be a little tricky at times. We took them out there today. It was a good practice though. It was detailed. We were on point with things, and I feel good about where they are at right now.”
knopnews2.com
No. 1 Nebraska volleyball upset by Wisconsin on the road
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The top-ranked Nebraska volleyball team loses against #5 Wisconsin 25-23, 25-23, 25-18 in a rematch of last year’s NCAA Championship. The Huskers’ record drops to 18-2. This is a developing story and will be updated.
knopnews2.com
2023 Nebraska Football schedule released
LINCOLN, Neb. (Press Release) - The Big Ten Conference announced its 2023 football schedule Wednesday morning, with Nebraska set to play host to five conference games next fall. Nebraska will begin the season with a Big Ten game for the fourth consecutive season, opening at Minnesota on Thursday, Aug. 31....
knopnews2.com
Huskers discuss bye week and Illinois
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Mickey Joseph and members of the Nebraska Football Team met with the media on Tuesday to discuss their upcoming game about Illinois. The Huskers will be without Henrich for the season as Nebraska looks to slow down a red-hot Illinois team that enters the week ranked 17th in the country.
knopnews2.com
Shania Twain announces new tour with stop in Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Country-pop star Shania Twain has announced her first concert tour in four years which includes a stop in Lincoln. The Queen Of Me Tour will include show dates across the globe, with her concert at Pinnacle Bank Arena planned for Friday, May 19. Her tour will...
knopnews2.com
Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office helps bring down multimillion-dollar meat theft ring
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Three people from Florida were arrested in connection to meat thefts throughout six states, including Nebraska. The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office began an investigation into several stolen semi-trailers and loads of frozen beef occurring in Nebraska on June 27. According to LSO, the estimated loss was $1 million.
knopnews2.com
Laurel quadruple homicide suspect released from hospital, lodged in jail
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The suspect of a quadruple homicide that occurred in Laurel on Aug. 4 has now been discharged from the hospital and lodged in jail. Jason Jones, 42, of Laurel, was discharged from CHI St. Elizabeth in Lincoln Wednesday morning. In the early morning hours of Aug. 5, Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol SWAT Team found Jones with significant burns while they were serving a warrant at his home in Laurel. Jones was transported to CHI St. Elizabeth where he has been receiving treatment ever since.
Comments / 0