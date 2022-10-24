COLUMBUS, Ohio – Seven members of the Ohio State women’s soccer team have been named to the All-Big Ten Team as voted on by the conference’s head coaches. Captains Talani Barnett and Kayla Fischer headline the group as they earn first team accolades. Emma Sears was named to the second team and Kine Flotre took home third team honors. Mirann Gacioch, Molly Pritchard and Brooke Otto were all named to the All-Freshman Team.

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO