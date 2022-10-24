Read full article on original website
We Might Be Headed Toward a Recession, But a 'Bigger Catastrophe' Could Be on The Horizon
With rising mortgage rates and persistent inflation, millions are worried about a looming recession. But some experts say our attention should be elsewhere.
theindustry.fashion
Alibaba.com to showcase UK exporting opportunities during International Trade Week
Alibaba.com, the leading platform for global wholesale trade, is putting export opportunity at the top of its agenda for UK businesses during International Trade Week next week, 31 October – 4 November 2022. In partnership with the Department for International Trade, a series of events taking place in Manchester...
theindustry.fashion
Amazon warns of Q4 challenges, after profits drop in Q3
Amazon has reported a drop in income for the third quarter ending 30 September 2022, and warned against profits going into its Q4 peak trading period. The retailer's operating income decreased to £2.1 billion ($2.5 billion), against £4.2 billion ($4.9 billion) in the third quarter of 2021. The international segment's operating loss was £2.1 billion ($2.5 billion), compared with £781 million ($900 million).
theindustry.fashion
KIDLY launches own label partnership with Next
Online childrenswear retailer for 0-5 year-olds KIDLY has today announced the launch of a new brand partnership with Next to sell a curated edit of its own label collection - for the first time outside of its own channels. The partnership will allow KIDLY to increase brand awareness further across...
theindustry.fashion
Private White V.C. owner, James Eden
In this episode of the 'In Conversation' podcast, we speak to James Eden, owner of Private White V.C. During the height of the Covid pandemic, Private White V.C. owner James Eden won a government contract to supply PPE for the NHS, turning part of the brand’s Manchester factory in to a working production line to help the cause. The additional specialist equipment that had to be brought in has since been repurposed, and is now making an-ever growing jersey collection, adding to the company’s excellent made in Manchester outerwear.
theindustry.fashion
Swatch opens immersive store in Battersea Power Station
Swiss watch brand Swatch has opened the doors to an innovative store at London’s newest retail hotspot – the iconic Battersea Power Station. The store layout takes inspiration from the Grade II listed landmark’s Art Deco architectural style. The ceilings are semi-exposed with mesh panels, set against Swatch’s modern and vibrant aesthetic.
theindustry.fashion
In Pictures: Gymshark's first ever store on Regent Street
Gymshark has gone big with its first bricks & mortar store, taking a 18,000 sq ft premium retail unit on London's Regent Street. The store stays trues to Gymshark's roots and is designed to foster a spirit of community among its millennial consumer base with fitness classes, expert advice, and an events space for staging podcasts, panel talks and screenings.
theindustry.fashion
Boohoo partners with DHL for US expansion
DHL is supporting existing client Boohoo on its expansion into the US by opening a 1.1 million sq ft facility based in Elizabethtown, Pennsylvania. DHL Supply Chain, part of Deutsche Post DHL Group, will be managing the company's first distribution centre on US soil, despite already shipping to the destination.
theindustry.fashion
Retail Recap: The important openings and partnerships in October 2022
As the UK economy continued to dominate the news agenda, October saw an influx of store openings nationwide and a few permanent retail closures. The value of the pound rallied back to its highest levels since before Liz Truss’s mini-budget, as Rishi Sunak was confirmed as the new Prime Minister. Business leaders have now called on Rishi Sunak to end recent “political and economic uncertainty” as markets rallied somewhat on his selection as the next prime minister.
theindustry.fashion
The Interview: Gymshark founder Ben Francis on his ambitious vision for retail
Gymshark was founded by Ben Francis and Lewis Morgan in 2012. To mark its ten-year anniversary, the sportswear brand is opening its first bricks & mortar store, taking a 18,000 sq ft premium retail unit on London's Regent Street. The new store stays true to Gymshark's roots and is designed...
