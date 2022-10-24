Read full article on original website
'I Was Asked To Agree to a "White People Are Racist" Contract at Work'
I used to be liberal. I still am in the sense that I'm a more classic liberal; I believe in free speech, due process, the Constitution and civil rights. But political liberalism seems to have passed me by and, in my opinion, evolved into a very ideological form of leftism. So now, I feel politically homeless. I don't really subscribe to either of the major political parties.
Opinion: Why Are American Christian Churches Allowed to Discriminate Against Women?
There are anti-discrimination laws in the United States of America. That means that employers are not legally allowed to disqualify an applicant for a position based on things like gender.
Opinion: Christians Are Wrong to Suggest America Was Founded on Christian Beliefs
I see the statement all the time in response to my articles. “Well, America was founded on Christian beliefs, therefore we should have prayer in school!”. There are many different forms of this statement that are deployed for many different purposes. However, I never see the argument deployed in defense of programs that are meant to heal the sick or feed the hungry.
Catholic college men in creepy mass catcalling ritual: 'Whores, come out of your burrows like rabbits'
The video showed more than 100 students from Elías Ahuja college in Madrid pulling up their blinds en masse and howling at all-female dorms.
New York Times columnist blames America’s problems on ‘White fragility’, fear of ‘browning of America’
New York Times columnist Charles Blow told MSNBC host Nicolle Wallace that America won't be healed until many of its citizens let go of their "White fragility."
The Elites Have Stopped Hiding Their Hatred of the Working Class | Opinion
Small town America can come back and back in a big way—for all Americans, white and Black—if we stop listening to people like Adam Posen.
Teen sits alone in classroom for 2 weeks after classmates and teachers all take class trip to France without her
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. When my French teacher announced the entire class was taking a trip to France for two weeks, everyone cheered except me.
Opinion: I’m Fearful American Christians Want to Establish a “Morality Police” Here
There has been a lot of discussion over a recent story of a woman in Iran who died while in the custody of the “morality police.” As the United States increasingly falls under the influence of radical Christian nationalism, I wonder if such a force might be deployed in our country.
How Religion and Science changed after the result of a devastating pandemic
Despite the plague, people were able to rekindle science and rethink the meaning of religion. The plague pandemic influenced humanism by allowing people to acquire the freedom to practice their ideas and not what people in power thought was best. The plague left Europe crippled and it was snatched of its economic development. Ibn al-Wardi, the Arabic historian, writes that “They perfumed their homes with camphor, flowers, and sandal. They wore ruby rings and put onions and sardines together with the daily meal.” This emphasizes that people were desperate and by all means find a way to postpone their inevitable deaths. After the plague subsided, social classes began to take their place in society. Royalty was at the top and peasants at the bottom hence the term feudalism.
How to Learn About Jews From Jews, Rather Than the People Who Hate Them
Jews make up 2 percent of the American population, and just 0.2 percent of the world population. In practice, this means that most people have never met one. What the average person knows of Jews, they know from received cultural stereotypes, television, and the internet. The consequences of this are regularly evident in our public discourse, where ignorant and ill-intentioned ideas about Jews abound. That’s why this newsletter has spent the last three weeks covering anti-Semitism—from the Ivy League to Kanye West—and could easily continue doing so this week. But focusing on the negative ways that outsiders misrepresent Jews has the unfortunate effect of shrinking the Jewish experience to the hampered horizons of their haters. In actuality, Jews are a proud and diverse people who have thrived for millennia, and whose collective experience is far richer than simply surviving oppression. When we view Jewish existence through the lens of anti-Jewish prejudice, we lose the very elements of it that have enabled the tradition to repeatedly overcome efforts to stifle it.
BBC
Woman learns Welsh language to translate Islamic texts
A Muslim woman has said that one of the reasons she learned to speak Welsh was so she could translate Islamic texts. Laura Jones, from Cardiff, said she wants her Muslim faith to be a part of conversations in Welsh. Despite being translated into hundreds of languages, there is no...
myscience.org
The weak coherence of conspiracy texts
Regardless of the topic, conspiracy texts refer to a greater number of themes and are less coherent than non-conspiracy writings. This is the result of the largest comparison ever carried out between texts supporting these theories and non-conspiracy writings, i.e. 96,000 articles analyzed in total. Signed by researchers from the universities of Neuchâtel and Warwick (UK), this study has just been published in the reference journal Science Advances.
Constance Wu Calls on Asian American Activists to Speak Up for Women
After courageously speaking out about her experiences with sexual harassment and mental health challenges in her book, “Making a Scene,” with a precursor on social media, Constance Wu has received more compassion than the last time she expressed herself online — a moment where she faced tremendous backlash that ultimately led to a suicide attempt. While the “Fresh Off the Boat” actress felt heartened by the response of Asian American women to sharing her story, she admitted that she felt “disappointed” in Asian American activists’ silence.
BBC
Misogyny in music: Few women report discrimination in industry, inquiry hears
An inquiry into misogyny in music has heard how the #MeToo movement has not infiltrated the industry to the same degree it has with the film business. During a parliamentary evidence session on Wednesday, experts said few women in music reported misogyny. MPs also heard little action was taken against...
MedicalXpress
COVID-19 conspiracy theories could be a 'gateway' to belief in more conspiracies
In a new analysis, people who more strongly believed in COVID-19 conspiracy theories were more likely to subsequently develop an increased tendency to believe in conspiracy theories in general. Javier Granados Samayoa of The Ohio State University, U.S., and colleagues present these findings in the open-access journal PLOS ONE on October 26, 2022.
Make poverty discrimination illegal like racism or sexism, official to tell UN
Exclusive: ‘Povertyism’ restricts access to education, housing, employment and social benefits and must be outlawed, says special rapporteur
ScienceBlog.com
People with paranormal beliefs spooked by science and the COVID-19 vaccine
The number 13, telekinesis and witchcraft play a part in a person’s mistrust of science and vaccines, including the COVID-19 shot, according to research from West Virginia University sociologists. Previous research has shown that people with conservative religious beliefs are more likely to lack confidence in the COVID-19 vaccine,...
Check your ‘privilege’: unpacking the real meaning of the most overused word in politics
Becoming prime minister was ‘the greatest privilege’ of Rishi Sunak’s life. But the phrase loved by both sides of the political spectrum is sometimes a humble brag – and sometimes an insult
